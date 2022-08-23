ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood Village, OR

The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
JACKSON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man killed by suspected armed robber at Capitol Casino in Sacramento identified

SACRAMENTO -- The man killed by a suspected armed robber Monday morning at a Sacramento casino has been identified.  The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. at Capitol Casino in Sacramento on 411 N. 16th Street. According to a police spokesperson, a man armed with a gun was attempting to rob the casino when a security guard, later identified by the Sacramento County Coroner as 27-year-old Sean Bernal, approached the robber. The shooter, identified as 36-year-old Dawan Pecot, then shot the man and continued to fire as he left the casino. Officers responding to the initial robbery report say they heard gunshots when they pulled up. Pecot, who was still armed, was attempting to leave when officers disarmed and detained him.  Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, but think it is an isolated event. They don't believe there are outstanding suspects. Pecot was taken to the hospital after complaining of shortness of breath. After being medically cleared, he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of homicide and robbery.He is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 7.
SACRAMENTO, CA
New York Post

NYPD forcing precinct maintenance managers back on the streets amid staff shortage, rising crime

Now they’ll be tasked with trying to clean up the city. The NYPD is dispatching its plant managers — who usually spend their days doing upkeep at police precincts — back on the streets as the department battles a staffing shortage and rising crime, The Post has learned. The change is part of the NYPD’s “effort to maximize the number of uniformed members assigned to perform patrol duties,” according to an internal memo reviewed by The Post. The uniformed members of the force assigned as plant managers in patrol, transit and housing bureaus will now have to potentially mop up bigger messes across the city,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

