POLICE LOG for August 16: Woburn Man Arrested For OUI While License Is Suspended For OUI; Bicycle Stolen; Deceased Fox

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
Sudbay Automotive Makes $100,000 Gift To Sawyer Free 2025 CampaignGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Help Say Goodnight to Hunger by Staying at an Omni Hotels & Resorts LocationMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boston, MA
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in fatal Route 1 crash
CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 20: Homeless Man Arrested; 2 Drivers Served Summons; Police Disperse Large Group Of Vehicles Playing Loud Music
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, August 20, 2022:. Andover Police requested assistance with a large group of vehicles playing loud music on Minuteman Drive in Andover. (12:31am) Andover Police requested assistance with a large group of vehicles playing loud music on...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 19: 2 Drivers Served Summonses; Egregious Handicap Parking Violation; Tree Truck Causing Traffic Issues
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Friday, August 19, 2022:. A tree truck was blocking an entire lane of traffic on Woburn Street. Workers said boss said they were allowed to block one lane of traffic. Police advised them to move the vehicle out of the road or hire a detail officer. Vehicle was moved. (8:32am)
WCVB
Pedestrian fatally struck on Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, state police say
EVERETT, Mass. — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle along the Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, according to the Massachusetts State Police. State police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 1:40 a.m. Saturday on the westbound side of the parkway, also known as Route 16, near the intersection of Vine Street. The vehicle involved in the crash was a 2001 Toyota Camry sedan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
liveboston617.org
Troopers Recover Two Illegal Firearms During Traffic Stop On Seaver Street in Roxbury
On August 25 2022, at approximately 01:40 hours, Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police as well as Boston Police Officers from District B-2 did make two firearm arrests in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Seaver Street in Roxbury that resulted in charges against Nikolas Laronde, 23, of Roxbury and Jabbar White, 21, of Boston.
Suspect arrested following Saturday morning shooting in Dorchester during J’ouvert festival
A suspect is in custody after an individual was shot Saturday in Dorchester during morning festivities for J’ouvert, the Boston Globe reported. An arrest was made following the shooting and the firearm was recovered, Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle told the paper. The victim’s injuries are not considered...
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting which took place Saturday night shortly after 6 p.m. in Dorchester. The shooting took place in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Westview St, according to police. When officials arrived on scene, they say they located an adult man...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for August 18: 16 Year-Old Served Summons; 7-8 Juveniles Riding Bikes Dangerously
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Thursday, August 18, 2022:. A juvenile was served a summons for Unlicensed Operation Of A Motor Vehicle; Junior Operator With Passenger Under 18; and Lights Violation. (1:35am) Police was able to free a skunk that was stuck...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
Man taken to hospital following Roxbury shooting
BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating following a shooting that took place in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood, Saturday. The incident took place in the area of 1579 Columbus Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. according to officials. When emergency crews arrived on scene, they located an adult male...
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old arrested on drug trafficking and other charges after reportedly nearly striking several people during chase spanning multiple communities
Several Massachusetts Police Departments combined to arrest a man on drug trafficking and other charges after a pursuit that spanned several communities and resulted in multiple reported near misses for pedestrians. According to East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien, on Wednesday at approximately 6:45 p.m., East Bridgewater Police Officer Joshua...
Weymouth man summonsed after allegedly locking two dogs in hot car
COHASSET, Mass. — A 56-year-old Weymouth man is being summonsed to court for allegedly locking two dogs inside a hot car Thursday morning. Just before noon, Cohasset Police say Natural Resources Officer Josh Kimball responded to a parking lot on Chief Justice Cushing Highway for a report of two dogs trapped in a hot car with no water inside. The temperature at the time was in the mid-80s.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police Air Wing locates missing Massachusetts teens
“On Wednesday afternoon and evening, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the woods behind the Southeastern Regional Vocational High School in Easton to search for two missing teenage boys, who were believed to be lost in the thick woods. More than 30 first responders searched for the teens during a...
Have you seen these people? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list. Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals:. Casey Kolenda: Wanted for firearm and drug offenses. Lakeam Bennett: Wanted for firearm offenses. Rodney Cooper: Wanted for assault with a dangerous weapon,...
Police looking for hit and run driver accused of damaging multiple cars in Essex
ESSEX, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help after a car allegedly rammed into two vehicles before driving off over the weekend. Essex Police say on August 13, the vehicle pictured hit a parked car and another car travelling on Main Street around 9:30 p.m. Both...
whdh.com
Man shot on Southampton Street in Boston overnight
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police said a man was shot on Southampton Street in Boston overnight. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television....
1 taken to hospital after truck crashes into MBTA in Boston
BOSTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a dump truck crashed into an MBTA bus in Boston on Saturday morning. The driver of the truck reversed into the bus, which was stopped at an intersection in the area of Hyde Park Avenue and American Legion Highway in the city’s Roslindale section, an MBTA spokesman said.
Woman, Infant Carjacked in Hampton Beach, NH by Maine Man
It was a harrowing 25 minutes for a woman and child when a Maine man carjacked their SUV parked in Hampton Beach Friday morning. The Dodge Nitro was parked on the north side of the Underwood Memorial Bridge near Hampton Beach State Park around 11:55 a.m. when it was stolen by David Tayes, 46, of Baldwin, Maine, according to Hampton Deputy Police Chief Alex Reno.
Woman stabbed inside Stop & Shop in Boston, police investigating
A woman was stabbed inside a Stop & Shop grocery store in the neighborhood of Jamaica Plain in Boston Friday morning, NBC Boston reported. The stabbing was reported around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Boston EMS responded to 301 Centre St. and brought the woman, who is expected to be OK, to a nearby hospital, the news outlet reported.
whdh.com
Boston Police: Group of officers attacked in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Several Boston Police officers were attacked in Roxbury Thursday afternoon by what officials are calling a group of youths. The police department told 7NEWS that around 2:30 p.m., officers on Mt. Pleasant Street were reportedly assaulted, with one officer receiving minor injuries. Police did not say how many officers were in the group.
Comments / 0