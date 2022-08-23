Read full article on original website
Week in photos: Aug. 18 – Aug. 25
Evanston is a busy place, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up with everything that happens. To help us stay in touch, send your photos to news@evanstonroundtable.com, and we’ll share them with the community. RoundTable writer and photographer Heidi Randhava took a number of great photographs at Walker...
At This Time
City crew member Kevin Lasauskas removes an anti-panhandling sign at Chicago Avenue and Dempster Street. Thirty signs were put up on poles in business districts across Evanston in February to discourage the giving of money to street solicitors. On Monday, City Manager Luke Stowe announced the signs would be removed. “City staff still supports the concept and goal behind the signage but felt the actual signs were ineffective, becoming eyesores and requiring staff intervention,” Stowe stated. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Guest essay: Rev. Dr. Michael Nabors
Regarding the article that appeared Thursday morning in the Evanston RoundTable by Duncan Agnew, let me offer my apologies. First, I apologize to my daughter Spencer, a third year PhD student in philosophy at Northwestern University. Because of flight issues I was not able to attend the splendid staff day where I was invited to offer what I thought was the Invocation.
Picturing Evanston
Another enchanting fairy door by Evanston artist Lena Kim of niceLena & Friends. Next time you visit Stumble & Relish on Chicago Avenue just north of Dempster look at your feet as you enter. Kim has created a miniature for the store as she has done for other businesses around town. (Photo by Joerg Metzner)
City Manager makes two staff appointments
City Manager Luke Stowe today announced the appointment of Dave Stoneback as the City of Evanston’s deputy city manager and Edgar Cano as the City’s public works director. Stoneback has been serving as the City’s interim deputy city manager since October 2021, overseeing the Public Works, Community Development, and Administrative Services Departments as well as the Economic Development and Sustainability Divisions. Before that, he served as public works director beginning in 2015 and utilities director beginning in 2010. Stoneback has worked for the City of Evanston since 1985.
Frances Willard House tours reveal suffragist history at 1730 Chicago Ave
If you pass by 1730 Chicago Ave., you might notice another small Victorian cottage with a “sweet little garden” and “tchotchkes on the shelves,” said Lori Osborne, Museum Director of the Frances Willard House. But the house’s quiet appearance may be deceiving – from the early...
COVID-19 update as of Aug. 25: Cook County stays in ‘medium’ community risk level, Evanston in the ‘low’
The total number of new cases of COVID-19 in Evanston was 52 for the week ending Aug. 24, compared to 99 for the week ending Aug. 18, a decrease of 28%. The seven-day average of new cases in the State increased by 6%; hospitalizations decreased by 4%. Cook County, including...
Residents and business displaced on Howard Street
Two recent events have forced Evanston residents out of their homes and displaced a business along Howard Street, Council Member Devon Reid, 8th Ward, said at a ward meeting Thursday night. Last week, Cook County condemned a residential building housing six people in three different units at 819 Howard Street....
Framework developing for how to spend $3 million in stimulus money
At their meeting Thursday, the members of Evanston’s Participatory Budgeting Committee approved a plan for setting rules for a democratic process to decide how to spend $3 million in federal stimulus funds. Two new resident-led committees will be tasked with drafting, revising and approving a participatory budgeting rulebook for...
Coach Alex Thomas left his mark on the hearts of many at ETHS
Alex Thomas, 42, left a legacy of service to Evanston Township High School and thousands of students and staff who like his many family members and friends mourned the sudden death of the beloved coach, while trying to pay tribute to the lives he touched. Thomas died Aug. 12 of...
ETHS football: Wildkits work overtime for emotional 53-50 win in opener
In his long coaching career, Mike Burzawa never felt better about giving away a game ball. Somewhere, Alex Thomas was smiling down on Evanston’s football team. The Wildkits rallied for a 53-50 overtime victory Friday night over Indian Trail of Wisconsin in a matchup of two teams (obviously) seeking a defense in their 2022 season debut at Lazier Field. The winners rode a career-best performance from quarterback Dylan Groff (4 touchdown runs, 2 touchdown passes) and junior running back Demarion Timberlake, who scored on a fourth-down 1-yard plunge to deliver the win in the OT period.
City announces 3 police chief candidates, forum on Sept. 8
After 14 months of searching, Evanston has a few candidates to consider for its next permanent police chief. The city announced Friday that it has identified three outside candidates for the position, which has been filled by two interim chiefs since former chief Demitrous Cook retired in June 2021. A...
Three finalists for police chief to be announced Friday, city manager says
Evanston will announce the names of three final candidates for the vacant position of police chief on Friday, Aug. 26, City Manager Luke Stowe said during an Eighth Ward meeting Thursday night. Council member Devon Reid, (8th Ward), added that City Council and other city leaders interviewed a number of...
New lightning protection systems brings jolt of assurance
Lightning strikes are not infrequent along Evanston’s lakefront. Something about the confluence of sailboats with metal poles and masts, flag poles on shore and swimmers standing in water seems to be conducive to attracting lightening said Tim Carter, the city’s Lakefront Director. He estimated staff members have to...
