City Manager Luke Stowe today announced the appointment of Dave Stoneback as the City of Evanston’s deputy city manager and Edgar Cano as the City’s public works director. Stoneback has been serving as the City’s interim deputy city manager since October 2021, overseeing the Public Works, Community Development, and Administrative Services Departments as well as the Economic Development and Sustainability Divisions. Before that, he served as public works director beginning in 2015 and utilities director beginning in 2010. Stoneback has worked for the City of Evanston since 1985.

EVANSTON, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO