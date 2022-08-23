Read full article on original website
Related
cbs2iowa.com
Three-year Partnership announced between CR Pride & NewBo City Market
Cedar Rapids — Friday evening, CR Pride and NewBo City Market announced a new three year contract has been signed to hold the annual CR Pride Festival at NewBo through 2025. Corey Jacobson, CR Pride President, commented that as the organization continues to grow, it was important to have a long term community partner.
cbs2iowa.com
New public art, "Bench People," installed at Linn County Harris Building
Friday morning a new sculpture is installed at the Linn County’s Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building. The outdoor public artwork selected is two stone sculptures shaped as abstract people who are actually benches by Artist Madeline Wiener. These sculptures are the newest ‘members’ of what Wiener refer to...
cbs2iowa.com
Market After Dark returns to Cedar Rapids on Saturday, Aug. 27, traffic impacts downtown
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance will be holding Market After Dark this Saturday, August 27, 2022. The market will run from 6:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. This year, the following streets will be utilized for the event:. 2nd Avenue SE from...
cbs2iowa.com
Intersection on 8th Avenue in Cedar Rapids to close through September for road work
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An intersection in Cedar Rapids will be closed for utility work and pavement reconstruction. The intersection of 8th Avenue and Rockford Road SW will close starting Monday, August 29th. The closure is part of the 8th Avenue SW improvements project taking place...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs2iowa.com
Davenport man claims $2 million Mega Millions prize
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A $2 million Mega Millions prize has been claimed by a Davenport man. Ben Sanford, 37, came forward Friday saying he won the big prize. After the winning numbers were announced in late July, Sanford knew he won big - but he was waiting to claim the prize until he and his stepfather had set the master plan for the winnings.
cbs2iowa.com
2nd grade class at Wilkins Elementary make decorations for their teacher's wedding
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Brandi Hamdorf, a 2nd grade teacher at Wilkins Elementary in the Linn-Mar Community School District got married over the summer. Now Mrs. Rickhard, her first second grade class at the school wanted to help with decorations. Found all over the tables were drawings and letters...
cbs2iowa.com
Osgood wins individual title; Cedar Falls impresses at Prairie XC Invite
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Marion senior Jedidiah Osgood won Saturday's individual boys crown, while the Cedar Falls boys won the team title. Tiger sophomore Zoe Zylstra won the girls race.
cbs2iowa.com
Suspended University of Iowa fraternity is invited back to campus
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A fraternity at the University of Iowa (UI) was suspended two years ago and is making a return to campus within the next year. The Iowa Beta chapter of Phi Delta Theta was suspended in June 2020 after a history of alleged alcohol violations and prohibited tailgate parties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs2iowa.com
Linn County crash leaves one injured
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at County Home Rd. and Springville Rd. in Linn County Friday afternoon. Jeremy Johnson, 43, was driving westbound on County Home Rd. in his Ford Ranger. When he attempted to turn onto Springville Rd., Johnson drove into the...
cbs2iowa.com
CRCSD's Maple Grove Elementary School is now open
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A new Cedar Rapids Community School District building is now open and ready for the new school year. We are excited to continue on our Facilities Master Plan path with the opening of Maple Grove! With every new experience you learn from your past experiences,” says Jonathan Galbraith, director of operations for CRCSD. “This process is no different and we’ve learned from our experiences at West Willow and have implemented that learning at Maple Grove.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa City Police need your help to find suspect in convenience store assault
On Sunday, June 5, 2022, Iowa City Police responded to the L & M Mighty Shop, 504 E. Burlington St., for a report of an assault at 5:18am. Officers spoke with the clerk, who reported a man with red-tipped dreadlocks entered the store. Police say after getting upset inside the...
cbs2iowa.com
Record number of players registered for fall 2022 season for Kiwanis Miracle League
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A record number of players have signed up for the Kiwanis Miracle League's 2022 fall season. The season will begin Saturday, August 27th from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm at Prospect Meadows with over 100 players registered to play. The Kiwanis Miracle League...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs2iowa.com
Two-a-Days: Lisbon continues legacy of athletic dominance
LISBON, Iowa — The Lisbon football team is coming off of a second-round playoff appearance in 2021. And the school dominance for the Lions has built sustained success within the school.
cbs2iowa.com
Kennedy wins on opening night for second straight victory over Trojans
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The #8 Kennedy football team came away with an opening night win on Thursday evening, beating Iowa City West 28-19. It's the first time in at least a decade that the Cougars have won two straight against West. Kennedy won last year's matchup 27-20.
Comments / 0