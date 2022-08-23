Read full article on original website
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Six Shreveport United Players Make GCPL Best XIUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Busy During OffseasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Crazy GCPL Cup Night End As Shreveport United Falls To Gaffa FCUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
bossierpress.com
Column: Airline, Bossier and Parkway were the jamboree winners, but all six parish teams have reason for optimism
The Bossier City Lions Club Jamboree on Friday at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium was pretty typical as jamborees go. All six teams did some things well. And all six have a few things to clean up before their season openers. One great thing about Friday’s jamboree was the...
Marshall Mavericks open 2022 season on the road with 40-29 win over Tyler Lions
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) High school football has started in East Texas and the Marshall Mavericks opened their 2022 season with a road win over the Tyler Lions. The final score was: 40-29 Next week, Tyler will play their cross-town rivals Tyler Legacy, while Marshall will head to Longview to take on the Lobos.
KTBS
The Morning Break: High School Football
SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break. This week, Mason and Nate discussed high school football.
KTBS
New guidelines in place at Webster school stadiums
MINDEN, La. – A gun scare at last week’s Minden High School football scrimmage game has prompted the Webster Parish Schools administration to put new guidelines in place for all stadiums in the district. The list of prohibited items, allowed items and other changes is effective immediately. The...
KTBS
Friday Football Fever forecast
SHREVEPORT, La. - Humid weather with only isolated showers is the outlook for this evening's Friday Football Fever games. Temperatures are forecast in the 80s.
KTBS
One Class at a Time: KTBS surprises Donnie Bickham Middle School
SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS has teamed up with Barksdale Federal Credit Union to help teachers One Class at a Time. Community Projects Director Jan Elkins introduces us to this week's winner at Donnie Bickham Middle School.
Dancing Haughton, LA Cop is Highlight of School’s Carpool Line (VIDEO)
Officer Cody Lilly of the Haughton Police Department helps out with traffic in the school-zones in Haughton a few times a month, and has become somewhat of a celebrity. Officer Lilly can be seen out at different schools in the area helping out with the bus and car traffic, and goes above and beyond to relieve some of the stress from the morning commute.
q973radio.com
Biggest Poker Tournament Since 2019 Arrives in Shreveport Today
Those who know me, know I absolutely love Texas Hold ‘Em Poker. It’s been a passion of mine since long before I was of age to play poker for real. Now, I’m not any good at it, but I do thoroughly enjoy playing for hours on end whenever I get the chance.
KTBS
Texarkana, Texas firefighters to take part in 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb
TEXARKANA, Texas - This year marks the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11th attacks, and the 11th year for the Memorial Stair Climb in Dallas. The annual event aims to remember and honor the fallen heroes of 9/11. Seven firefighters from Texarkana, Texas are training to be a part of...
KSLA
East Texas school district arming some teachers to begin 2022-23 school year
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A small east Texas school district began the year with the goal of putting safety first for students and staff. School leaders say they do not want to have a Uvalde situation at their district. “I feel like we have one of the safest schools...
This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic
This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
KSLA
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
1 Driver Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash On LA 169 (Shreveport, LA)
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an 18-wheeler rollover crash Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened at the 4100 block of LA 169. The driver of the 18-wheeler was sent to a local hospital with [..]
‘Hog heaven’: Fields at Longview’s Lear Park closed due to animal damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage. “We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook. Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” […]
KTBS
Mayor Adrian Perkins asks Shreveport citizens to partner in cleanup efforts
SHREVEPORT, La. - The City of Shreveport had its two new street sweepers hard at work cleaning up Hwy. 3132 on Saturday, Aug. 27. Mayor Adrian Perkins joined the cleanup crew to make a personal plea to his constituents to help with the city's beautification efforts. "We're gonna do our...
KTBS
LSUHS hosts Covid vaccine clinic Grace Pointe Churche of the Nazarene
SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Services offered free Covid-19 vaccines and boosters at a walk-up clinic, hosted by Grace Pointe Church of the Nazarene. The first 150 people to receive a vaccine at the event on Saturday, Aug. 27 also received a $100 gift card, provided by Caddo Commission and PRABA (Pines Rd Area Business Association).
Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House to open new East Texas location
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Enoch’s Wine and Coffee House has opened a new satellite location in East Texas. The wine stomping grounds is in Harrison County with a few other satellite locations around Texas. The bar is named after the biblical character, Enoch. The company said the business is inspired by his life to be […]
KSLA
Mayor Perkins says interstate cleaning to take place every other month
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City workers were out cleaning Highway 3132 on Saturday, Aug. 27 to help the Department of Transportation keep Shreveport’s interstates clean. They were also joined by Mayor Adrian Perkins, who said clean streets make a cleaner city. ”Every other month we’re going to be out...
KTBS
The Vault in Wake Village opened in July; already has waiting list for vendors
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas – The Vault Shabby and Chic Home Boutique in Wake Village, Texas opened this past July and already has a waiting list for its vendors. Saturday morning the store hosted ‘The Local Food and Makers Market’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. which featured farm-fresh meat, fresh eggs, jelly, granola, baked treats, desserts and fresh bread.
