Vivian, LA

KTBS

New guidelines in place at Webster school stadiums

MINDEN, La. – A gun scare at last week’s Minden High School football scrimmage game has prompted the Webster Parish Schools administration to put new guidelines in place for all stadiums in the district. The list of prohibited items, allowed items and other changes is effective immediately. The...
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Friday Football Fever forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Humid weather with only isolated showers is the outlook for this evening's Friday Football Fever games. Temperatures are forecast in the 80s.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Dancing Haughton, LA Cop is Highlight of School’s Carpool Line (VIDEO)

Officer Cody Lilly of the Haughton Police Department helps out with traffic in the school-zones in Haughton a few times a month, and has become somewhat of a celebrity. Officer Lilly can be seen out at different schools in the area helping out with the bus and car traffic, and goes above and beyond to relieve some of the stress from the morning commute.
News Radio 710 KEEL

This is the Most Expensive Home for Sale in Shreveport and It’s Epic

This house has so many unique touches, it's like a real-life Pinterest board! Seriously, you won't believe it until you see it!. This home, located at 433 Railsback Road in Shreveport, is the most expensive home on the market in the Shreveport-Bossier City, LA area right now at $3,850,000. This house is huge, sporting 10,445 square feet of living space, bringing it to $369 per square foot!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
HOOKS, TX
KTBS

LSUHS hosts Covid vaccine clinic Grace Pointe Churche of the Nazarene

SHREVEPORT, La. - LSU Health Services offered free Covid-19 vaccines and boosters at a walk-up clinic, hosted by Grace Pointe Church of the Nazarene. The first 150 people to receive a vaccine at the event on Saturday, Aug. 27 also received a $100 gift card, provided by Caddo Commission and PRABA (Pines Rd Area Business Association).
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Mayor Perkins says interstate cleaning to take place every other month

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - City workers were out cleaning Highway 3132 on Saturday, Aug. 27 to help the Department of Transportation keep Shreveport’s interstates clean. They were also joined by Mayor Adrian Perkins, who said clean streets make a cleaner city. ”Every other month we’re going to be out...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

The Vault in Wake Village opened in July; already has waiting list for vendors

WAKE VILLAGE, Texas – The Vault Shabby and Chic Home Boutique in Wake Village, Texas opened this past July and already has a waiting list for its vendors. Saturday morning the store hosted ‘The Local Food and Makers Market’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. which featured farm-fresh meat, fresh eggs, jelly, granola, baked treats, desserts and fresh bread.
WAKE VILLAGE, TX

