U.S. Politics

Pompeo says Presidential run could be in the works

By Rob Jones
 5 days ago

Former Secretary Of State Mike Pompeo was the headlining speaker at Congressman Jeff Duncan's Faith and Freedom BBQ in the Upstate Monday night. Pompeo met with the media prior to the event and told our own Rob Jones that a run at the Presidency in 2024 could happen. Pompeo then was asked if he decided to run, would he stay in the race if Former President Donald Trump ran again. Below are Pompeo's comments on a potential Presidential run.

Greenville, SC
All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

