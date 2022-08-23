Read full article on original website
Potential for a Big Fall for Laramie High School Cross Country [VIDEO]
Hopes are high for what the Laramie High School cross country programs can accomplish in the fall 2022 season. Laramie begins with the Kelly Walsh Beartrap Invite on Casper Mountain on Friday. Head coach Greg Schabron enters his 15th season as head coach. He is very excited about their prospects.
A Change for Laramie Girls Swimming & Diving, But Not Really [VIDEO]
A new era of Laramie High School Swimming and Diving starts this weekend with the first meet under new head coach Tamara Bretting. Laramie begins the 2022 season at the Gillette Relays and Gillette Pentathlon on Friday and Saturday. Bretting admitted on Wednesday that practice is definitely weird. “Not having...
