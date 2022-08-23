ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 21

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lakers Daily

Julius Erving says NBA shouldn’t retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers: ‘I wouldn’t even try to compare Kobe Bryant to Bill Russell’

The prospect of the NBA retiring the numbers of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant doesn’t sit well with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. TMZ Sports asked Erving about the league’s recent decision to retire the number of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, and he was also asked about the idea of the league retiring Bryant’s number.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
Pittsburgh, PA
Basketball
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Akron, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Paris, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
College Basketball
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Ohio Township, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Keith Dambrot
Yardbarker

LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are The Only Players Remaining From The 2020 NBA Champions Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have had intense offseasons in the past two years, making a lot of changes on the roster trying to stay competitive in a league that sees many teams change their stars and role players to assemble the best possible squad to win it all. The Lakers are no exception, but they haven't made the smartest decision while building their squads, going from being champions to missing the playoffs in just two seasons.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First College#Lakers#Division#Duquesne University#Sports Illustrated#Sierra Canyon School#Cbs Sports
NBC Sports

Warriors staffer 'shocked' in exciting way over Baldwin Jr.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is impressing Warriors staffers already, even as he fully recovers from an ankle injury. "I've been shocked by what I've seen in an exciting way," a Warriors staffer said to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. What's more, another staffer told Holmes that Baldwin is "an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Youtube
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Calls LeBron James ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime Player’

One of the questions the Los Angeles Lakers had was about the future of LeBron James, who was entering the last year of his deal. After a couple of poor finishes, some wondered whether or not James had grown discontent in Los Angeles, but he silenced all of those sentiments when he signed an extension that will keep him with the Lakers until the end of the 2023-24 season at minimum. With James committed for at least two more seasons, it allows Los Angeles to be more aggressive in trade talks to improve the roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant number retirement hype hits harsh reality-check via Julius Erving

The death of Bill Russell in August shook the NBA world by storm. The legendary Boston Celtics center was one of the best ambassadors for the game. Russell was honored by every single NBA team, and the league made sure his legacy was never forgotten by retiring his jersey number. Since then, fans have been calling for another NBA legend to get his jersey retired: Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy