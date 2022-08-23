ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Annual air show wows thousands

MONTGOMERY –Eric Norberg, of Highland, loves aviation and is the son of a pilot, and Saturday he attended the New York International Air Show at the Orange County Airport outside the village. The show featured a B-25 from WWII and the United States Air Force’s Thunderbirds flying precision team....
MONTGOMERY, NY
‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York

A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Middletown, NY
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
ATHENS, NY
Drowning on the Delaware River

POND EDDY – A teenage drowning victim was recovered from the Delaware River in Pond Eddy Saturday afternoon. Mutual aid assistance was requested in Sullivan County for the call that came in just before 2:30 p.m. The call reported an 18-year-old man had been swimming upriver from the Pond Eddy Bridge, went under, and had not resurfaced.
POND EDDY, NY
One of New York’s Most Prolific Hate Groups Based in Fishkill

New York is home to over 30 hate groups, but one of the more concerning is located right here in the Hudson Valley. The Southern Poverty Law Center actually lists 35 hate groups operating in the Empire State. Among them are white nationalists, anti-semites, anti-Muslim, radical religious groups and general hate groups. The Proud Boys, Patriot Front and other well-known groups of hate all have chapters in the state, as well as other lesser-known hate groups.
FISHKILL, NY
Best Places Around Newburgh, NY for an Oil Change

A summer without air conditioning in you car can be dreadful. I should know because that was me earlier this summer. I went to the place where I typically get an oil change to see if they could check on my air conditioning. They let me pull in, and they got to work. Now, I'm not a big car guy, but I could've sworn that the guy working on my car was working on the oil. Mind you, I got an oil change no more than a month prior to this visit. Then I notice someone stop the guy working on my car, and they have an interesting looking exchange. When the time came to settle up, the person who was ringing me up said they accidentally gave me a new oil change. Since I didn't ask for it, and it was there mistake, it was on the house. Now that's what I call service!
After 35+ Years, Kingston Landmark Family Owned Restaurant for Sale

One of the Hudson Valley's first restaurants to hold a wing night has hit the real estate market. Back in the early 1990s, I called the Ulster County city of Kingston home, and back then I can remember hearing a buzz about a local restaurant that started holding a chicken wing night. In the 1990s "wing nights" were something new and the first place I can remember going for wing night has announced on Facebook that the restaurant is now for sale.
KINGSTON, NY
Two Popular Middletown Hotels Sold for $34 Million

Two huge hotels in Middletown totaling over 250 rooms have been sold for a whopping $34 million. According to a press release, there were 12 written offers submitted for the Middletown properties. The commercial real estate brokerage firm of Marcus & Millichap represented the sale of the Marriott Courtyard and Hampton Inn, both located on Crystal Run Crossing in Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Hunt for Ghosts in Napanoch, New York This Halloween

Are you brave enough to stay the night a haunted Hudson Valley hotel on one of the most ghostly nights of the year?. Ghost Hunt USA is hosting a VIP Halloween Night ghost hunt at the Shanley Hotel in Napanoch. Halloween has turned into a family fun holiday, with candy and costumes. However, many believe the door between the human world and the ghost world opens on October 31st.
NAPANOCH, NY
Virginia Man Killed In Palisades Parkway, New York Crash

State Police are seeking witnesses following a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation following a fatal crash on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Rockland County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash on the Palisades Interstate...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Alert: Fake $100 Tricking Hudson Valley, New York Businesses

Police are warning the public about counterfeit money that's being passed around in the Hudson Valley, again. On Tuesday, August 23, the Village of Millerton Police Department took to Facebook to warn Hudson Valley residents and businesses that fake money is once again being distributed. Fake Money Being Distributed in...
MILLERTON, NY
Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

