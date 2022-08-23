Read full article on original website
BYU Gives Second Statement Into Racial Slurs To Duke Volleyball Player
PROVO, Utah – BYU athletics has issued a second statement regarding the racial slurs from a now banned fan to Duke women’s volleyball player Rachel Richardson during a game at BYU on Friday, August 26. “Following last night’s volleyball game, we spent hours reviewing video of the event,...
BYU Bans Fan Following Racist Allegations During Volleyball Match
SALT LAKE CITY – The BYU Athletic Department announced that they have banned a fan from all athletic venues after a Duke volleyball player’s godmother tweeted a racist experience a Blue Devil player had during Friday’s match against the Cougars. The Duke volleyball player’s godmother @LesaPamplin on...
How Ammon Hannemann Won BYU’s Strong Safety Spot
PROVO, Utah – Ammon Hannemann has a familiar last name to BYU fans. The Hannemann’s have all had their share of success in Provo. From older brother Jacob, who was once a football player and baseball star. He shifted his focus to the diamond, where he became a Major Leaguer.
No. 9 BYU Soccer Scores Top 25 Road Win At Ohio State
PROVO, Utah – After dropping in the rankings last week, BYU soccer made a case to move back up. The Cougars went into Big Ten Country and defeated No. 20 Ohio State, 2-0. BYU midfielder and former American Fork High star Jamie Shepherd scored both goals. It was the...
BYU Women’s Volleyball’s Win Over Duke Sets Attendance Record
PROVO, Utah – BYU women’s volleyball had a record-setting night at the Smith Fieldhouse. In No. 10 BYU’s match against Duke on Friday night, a record-setting 5,507 fans packed into the fieldhouse. That attendance is the new Smith Fieldhouse record for a women’s volleyball match. What’s...
60 in 60: #6 BYU’s Blake Freeland (Offensive Line)
SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #6 is BYU’s Blake Freeland (OL). Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).
Gionni Paul, Wife Living In A House Divided
SALT LAKE CITY- We are all used to the Utah versus BYU game drawing some angst in households come football season, but Utah versus Florida? Such is the case for former Utah linebacker Gionni Paul who jokingly tweeted out a week before game day that he and his wife, a Florida graduate, are not speaking.
Weather Forecast For BYU/USF Game Projects Scattered Thunderstorms
TAMPA, Florida – The weather forecast always plays a role in any college football game. But for a team traveling from the west to the southeast, it becomes a bigger storyline. That’s the case for BYU as they prepare to open up their 2022 season on the road against...
Countdown To Utah Football: The 2004 Season
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes are full steam ahead on the 2022 football season which many pundits nationally and locally feel could be the program’s biggest yet. While we all anxiously wait to see how things actually play out on the field, we thought it would be fun to travel back in time to some of Utah’s other big seasons. Last week we skipped ahead in the countdown to the 2008 season with former linebacker Stevenson Sylvester after starting the countdown in 1994 with former defensive back Edwin Garrette. This week we take a step back to 2004 and the “Original BCS Busters” with former wide receiver Paris Warren.
No. 5 Timpview Gets Blowout Road Win Over No. 19 Crimson Cliffs
SALT LAKE CITY – The fifth-ranked Timpview Thunderbirds went to Southern Utah and picked up a blowout 49-14 win over No. 19 Crimson Cliffs on Friday. It was all Timpview from the beginning. They held a 35-7 lead at the halftime break. Helaman Casuga threw for four touchdowns, while Bringham Richards added one passing TD. The duo connected with Jared Esplin twice and once each to Tei Nacua, Isaiah Vaea and Jaxon Allred. Quezon Villa and Vaea each ran in a TD for the Thunderbirds.
No. 18 Brighton Defeats Woods Cross In Double Overtime
SALT LAKE CITY – The Brighton Bengals needed double overtime but were able to get the 28-21 win over Woods Cross on the road on Friday night. Jack Johnson threw a touchdown pass and ran for the game-winning score to give the Bengals the win over the Wildcats. Here...
Instant Replay: Mothers Get Chance To Tackle Sons At Football Practice
SALT LAKE CITY – It was mothers night at practice for an Illinois high school football program that decided to let the moms have some fun. News station WMBD in Peoria, Illinois gathered footage of a drill that the mothers did during practice. They let the moms put on pads and a helmet and allowed them to tackle their sons.
Game Night Live: No. 24 Olympus Captures Road Win After Handling Kearns
SALT LAKE CITY – Olympus went into Kearns and took a dominating 38-16 win over Kearns to knock the Cougars to 0-3. Charlie Sherwood starred for the Titans as the running back scored two touchdowns on the day. Titan passer Chase Moseley threw for two touchdowns on the night.
