We would like to wish all of the area school children a safe and happy “back to school” season this year. It is hard to believe that — for our school kids — their summer is quickly coming to a close. We encourage all motorists everywhere to exercise extreme caution in the days and weeks ahead as pupils and parents get accustomed to their new morning and afternoon schedules. On a similar note, we want to wish all teachers and administrators a successful school year. Educating our children is truly a calling in life. We are fortunate that our area has many great teachers who every day do their very best for our kids.

FAIR BLUFF, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO