ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tabor City, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBF

1 injured in Marlboro County residential fire

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning. At 8:41 a.m. Clio Rural received a mutual aid tone to assist Blenheim Volunteer Fire District with a residential fire on Coxe Rd. The person was at...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WECT

New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
WMBF

Retired veterans advocate for Horry County VA nursing home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Across South Carolina, there are only four nursing homes run by the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs, with the most recent one built in Florence County just last year. Nearly 400,000 veterans live in the Palmetto State and according to the U.S. Census, nearly...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
nrcolumbus.com

Column: Fair Bluff sees progress on old downtown and new ‘uptown’

We would like to wish all of the area school children a safe and happy “back to school” season this year. It is hard to believe that — for our school kids — their summer is quickly coming to a close. We encourage all motorists everywhere to exercise extreme caution in the days and weeks ahead as pupils and parents get accustomed to their new morning and afternoon schedules. On a similar note, we want to wish all teachers and administrators a successful school year. Educating our children is truly a calling in life. We are fortunate that our area has many great teachers who every day do their very best for our kids.
FAIR BLUFF, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tabor City, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
Tabor City, NC
Government
The Post and Courier

SCDNR looks to purchase 350 acres near Longs to add to existing nature preserve

LONGS — The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is looking at buying roughly 350 acres of land off of S.C. Highway 9 near its existing nature preserve. The site in the northeastern portion of Horry County would be managed as a part of the state’s neighboring 5,347-acre Waccamaw River Heritage Preserve/Wildlife Management Area and opened up for recreational opportunities.
LONGS, SC
The State Port Pilot

Fourth of July Festival ends relationship with chamber

The Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce will no longer provide administration support for the local Fourth of July festival, ending a 28-year relationship with the nonprofit that puts on the annual event. The North Carolina 4th of July Festival Inc., a nonprofit organization created to promote patriotism and oversee...
SOUTHPORT, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramedic#Disability#Ems#Ottendorf Laboratories
foxwilmington.com

$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WMBF

7 vehicles broken into, firearms stolen at Florence restaurant

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a number of vehicle break-ins that happened Wednesday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a restaurant on the 1900 block of West Evans Street where the break-ins happened. Officials said seven vehicles were broken into and...
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Laboratories
nrcolumbus.com

Cotillion recognizes 2022 debutantes

Columbus Cotillion presented the 2022 debutantes March 12 at its annual debutante ball at Vineland Station. Columbus Cotillion, Inc., was originally formed in 1951 as The Cotillion Club, a social dance club. Since 1997 it has sponsored the ball, where members present debutantes and sons of cotillion to the club membership. Cotillion members held several functions in honor of the young women in the weeks prior to the ball.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

34 adult dogs, 12 puppies seized, placed in Horry County Animal Care Center

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WWAY) — An animal investigation on Friday by the Horry County Police Department led to 46 dogs being seized and taken to the Animal Care Center. Police say they received intelligence from another law enforcement agency indicating multiple dogs in poor condition and without adequate resources (housing, food, water) on a property off of Highway 905 near Conway.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 North Carolina women charged with making bomb threats to Maxton Campbell Soup plant

MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two women have been arrested following accusations that they made multiple bomb threats to the Campbell Soup plant in Maxton, according to authorities. Adrianna C. Berlin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were arrested Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Both are from Fayetteville. They face charges of felony conspiracy […]
MAXTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy