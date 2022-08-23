Read full article on original website
1 injured in Marlboro County residential fire
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at their Clio home Thursday morning. At 8:41 a.m. Clio Rural received a mutual aid tone to assist Blenheim Volunteer Fire District with a residential fire on Coxe Rd. The person was at...
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
Retired veterans advocate for Horry County VA nursing home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Across South Carolina, there are only four nursing homes run by the state’s Department of Veteran Affairs, with the most recent one built in Florence County just last year. Nearly 400,000 veterans live in the Palmetto State and according to the U.S. Census, nearly...
Column: Fair Bluff sees progress on old downtown and new ‘uptown’
We would like to wish all of the area school children a safe and happy “back to school” season this year. It is hard to believe that — for our school kids — their summer is quickly coming to a close. We encourage all motorists everywhere to exercise extreme caution in the days and weeks ahead as pupils and parents get accustomed to their new morning and afternoon schedules. On a similar note, we want to wish all teachers and administrators a successful school year. Educating our children is truly a calling in life. We are fortunate that our area has many great teachers who every day do their very best for our kids.
SCDNR looks to purchase 350 acres near Longs to add to existing nature preserve
LONGS — The S.C. Department of Natural Resources is looking at buying roughly 350 acres of land off of S.C. Highway 9 near its existing nature preserve. The site in the northeastern portion of Horry County would be managed as a part of the state’s neighboring 5,347-acre Waccamaw River Heritage Preserve/Wildlife Management Area and opened up for recreational opportunities.
Fourth of July Festival ends relationship with chamber
The Southport-Oak Island Area Chamber of Commerce will no longer provide administration support for the local Fourth of July festival, ending a 28-year relationship with the nonprofit that puts on the annual event. The North Carolina 4th of July Festival Inc., a nonprofit organization created to promote patriotism and oversee...
'Lives lost before they even began:' Abandoned puppies die, Florence shelter disheartened
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Area Humane Society is disheartened and pleading out to the community after 6 puppies in a litter of 8 died after being abandoned. The shelter told us that the litter was left at their front door after hours, in a "filthy small cage" which was full of fecal matter.
Patient dies after waiting 5+ hours in hospital’s emergency department, regulators say
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – Federal regulators believe a woman in North Carolina died in the waiting room of a hospital’s emergency department, according to a report they issued. The report said an investigation revealed a 77-year-old patient went to New Hanover Regional Medical Center on June 6...
$19.4 million to be awarded for multi-family housing projects in areas impacted by hurricanes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resilience announced Aug. 19 that the second phase of the Affordable Housing Development Fund program has begun. Local governments across the state can apply for funds to assist “shovel-ready” projects to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas that experienced major damage from hurricanes Matthew and Florence, per the release.
7 vehicles broken into, firearms stolen at Florence restaurant
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are investigating a number of vehicle break-ins that happened Wednesday. The Florence Police Department said officers were called to a restaurant on the 1900 block of West Evans Street where the break-ins happened. Officials said seven vehicles were broken into and...
New area code issued for 910, impacting Fayetteville, Wilmington and others
Fayetteville, N.C. — There's a new area code in town. The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Thursday 472 will serve the same geographic area already in the 910 area code in southeastern N.C. The 910 region includes Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington and Fort Bragg located in Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson...
North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad responds to first call with new amphibious boat
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -- North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue crews responded to boaters in distress Tuesday evening. NMPD reported a call Tuesday just before 9 p.m. of a boat taking on water in the Waties Island area. Fire Rescue made contact with the boaters and North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad sent out their crew to assist.
Coroner ID’s victims in deadly Charleston multi-vehicle, motorcycle crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday are identified by the Charleston County Coroner. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal identifies Taylor Lee Flowers (29), of Lake City, and Patrick Marrah (31), or Saint Michaels, Maryland. Marrah was the operator and Flower was the rider.
Cotillion recognizes 2022 debutantes
Columbus Cotillion presented the 2022 debutantes March 12 at its annual debutante ball at Vineland Station. Columbus Cotillion, Inc., was originally formed in 1951 as The Cotillion Club, a social dance club. Since 1997 it has sponsored the ball, where members present debutantes and sons of cotillion to the club membership. Cotillion members held several functions in honor of the young women in the weeks prior to the ball.
12 students charged after school fight in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Twelve Andrews High School students have been charged after a large fight that broke out Monday during dismissal, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, which said the group attacked two other people. School resource officers and administrators quickly broke up the fight, which resulted in “minor abrasions and contusions” but […]
Former DD4 superintendent who resigned amid allegations becomes interim leader of Williamsburg County Schools
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The state superintendent appointed an Interim Superintendent of Williamsburg County Schools this week. Molly Spearman sent a letter to the school board on Monday with the news, saying Dr. Kelvin Wymbs will take the role officially on September 1st. Wymbs previously worked in Florence County...
Horry County Schools looks for more teachers, deals with growth throughout district
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County school district is welcoming more than 300 new teachers this school year but is also still looking to fill 72 open teaching positions. Currently, 98% of teaching jobs in Horry County are covered, and the district said the other 2% of open...
34 adult dogs, 12 puppies seized, placed in Horry County Animal Care Center
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WWAY) — An animal investigation on Friday by the Horry County Police Department led to 46 dogs being seized and taken to the Animal Care Center. Police say they received intelligence from another law enforcement agency indicating multiple dogs in poor condition and without adequate resources (housing, food, water) on a property off of Highway 905 near Conway.
2 North Carolina women charged with making bomb threats to Maxton Campbell Soup plant
MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two women have been arrested following accusations that they made multiple bomb threats to the Campbell Soup plant in Maxton, according to authorities. Adrianna C. Berlin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were arrested Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Both are from Fayetteville. They face charges of felony conspiracy […]
