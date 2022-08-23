Cuban, Hiatian migrations to Florida continue to test law enforcement

The flow of Cuban migrants attempting to come into the country via boat through the Florida Keys continued during the weekend, with one migrant making landfall on an inflatable kayak in Marathon.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Miami Sector apprehended the Cuban migrant, and he will be processed for removal proceedings, according to Chief Border Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar. On Sunday, Aug. 21, 41 other Cuba migrants were taken into Border Patrol custody after making landfall in two different locations in the Florida Keys, Slosar said.

Early Sunday, 31 migrants made landfall in the Marquesas Keys. Late the night before, 10 additional migrants made landfall in Islamorada, Slosar said.

On Saturday, Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement agencies responded to two migrant landings in the Florida Keys. In total, 27 migrants from Cuba were taken into custody after making landfall at Long Key and the Marquesas Keys. No injuries were reported, Slosar said.

Also on Saturday, crews from U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Robert Yered and Pablo Valents repatriated 203 migrants to Cuba, Saturday, following 14 interdictions off Florida’s coast within a week.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,440 Cuban migrants, compared to 838 in all of fiscal year 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2016, according to the Coast Guard.

“In 2016, the wet foot, dry foot policy was repealed,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven. “Those rescued or stopped at sea will be brought back to their country of origin, or the country they departed.”

Representatives from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Capt. Dave Dipre and a Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office representative met with U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection representatives on Thursday, Aug. 18, at Coast Guard Sector Key West to discuss migrant issues, including jurisdictional boundaries and protocols for a failed migrant landing in which large numbers of migrants die and/or missing.

The Florida Keys are experiencing the highest number of Cuban and Haitian migrant interdictions in recent history, and some crossings have resulted in deaths and migrants being lost at sea and in local waters. In recent interdictions with Haitian migrants, the Coast Guard has intercepted rustic sailing ships with as many 300 migrants aboard.

Since Oct, 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted more than 6,800 Haitian migrants compared to 1,527 in all of fiscal year 2021, 418 in 2020, 932 in 2019, 609 in 2018 and 419 Haitian migrants in fiscal year 2017, according to the Coast Guard.

In the case of Haitian crossings, the migrants are coming over in large concentrations on less-than-seaworthy rustic sailing vessels, which have Florida Keys law enforcement officials raising questions whether they and their state and federal partners could handle a mass casualty event, as they are already struggling to handle the current number of Cuban migrant deaths and interdictions.

The local offices of the FWC and local law enforcement are already stretched thin and the sheer number of crossings and migrants has already taken FWC and local police away from other duties, local law enforcement officers said.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay told the Coast Guard and Border Patrol that the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will only handle death investigations in state waters, not federal waters, Ramsay told the Keys Citizen after the meeting. Ramsay is concerned about the impact a mass casualty event would have on the small staff at the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office on Grassy Key. He is concerned the federal government does not have plan for a mass mortality event at sea off the Keys. The sheriff also has concerns about jurisdiction and responsibility, especially if some migrants died in federal and state waters and then their bodies are brought to land in the Florida Keys, he said.

FWC Capt. Dipre called the meeting productive, with all the agencies understanding what their roles are, he said.

“All of the agencies are going to step up and do the right thing,” Dipre said.

