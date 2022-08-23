ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Cuban, Hiatian migrations to Florida continue to test law enforcement

By By TIMOTHY O’HARA Keys Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3wS0_0hRQ2phN00

The flow of Cuban migrants attempting to come into the country via boat through the Florida Keys continued during the weekend, with one migrant making landfall on an inflatable kayak in Marathon.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Miami Sector apprehended the Cuban migrant, and he will be processed for removal proceedings, according to Chief Border Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar. On Sunday, Aug. 21, 41 other Cuba migrants were taken into Border Patrol custody after making landfall in two different locations in the Florida Keys, Slosar said.

Early Sunday, 31 migrants made landfall in the Marquesas Keys. Late the night before, 10 additional migrants made landfall in Islamorada, Slosar said.

On Saturday, Border Patrol agents and local law enforcement agencies responded to two migrant landings in the Florida Keys. In total, 27 migrants from Cuba were taken into custody after making landfall at Long Key and the Marquesas Keys. No injuries were reported, Slosar said.

Also on Saturday, crews from U.S. Coast Guard Cutters Robert Yered and Pablo Valents repatriated 203 migrants to Cuba, Saturday, following 14 interdictions off Florida’s coast within a week.

Once aboard a Coast Guard cutter, all migrants receive food, water, shelter and basic medical attention.

Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,440 Cuban migrants, compared to 838 in all of fiscal year 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2016, according to the Coast Guard.

“In 2016, the wet foot, dry foot policy was repealed,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven. “Those rescued or stopped at sea will be brought back to their country of origin, or the country they departed.”

Representatives from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Monroe County Emergency Management Director Shannon Weiner, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Capt. Dave Dipre and a Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office representative met with U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection representatives on Thursday, Aug. 18, at Coast Guard Sector Key West to discuss migrant issues, including jurisdictional boundaries and protocols for a failed migrant landing in which large numbers of migrants die and/or missing.

The Florida Keys are experiencing the highest number of Cuban and Haitian migrant interdictions in recent history, and some crossings have resulted in deaths and migrants being lost at sea and in local waters. In recent interdictions with Haitian migrants, the Coast Guard has intercepted rustic sailing ships with as many 300 migrants aboard.

Since Oct, 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews have interdicted more than 6,800 Haitian migrants compared to 1,527 in all of fiscal year 2021, 418 in 2020, 932 in 2019, 609 in 2018 and 419 Haitian migrants in fiscal year 2017, according to the Coast Guard.

In the case of Haitian crossings, the migrants are coming over in large concentrations on less-than-seaworthy rustic sailing vessels, which have Florida Keys law enforcement officials raising questions whether they and their state and federal partners could handle a mass casualty event, as they are already struggling to handle the current number of Cuban migrant deaths and interdictions.

The local offices of the FWC and local law enforcement are already stretched thin and the sheer number of crossings and migrants has already taken FWC and local police away from other duties, local law enforcement officers said.

Sheriff Rick Ramsay told the Coast Guard and Border Patrol that the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will only handle death investigations in state waters, not federal waters, Ramsay told the Keys Citizen after the meeting. Ramsay is concerned about the impact a mass casualty event would have on the small staff at the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office on Grassy Key. He is concerned the federal government does not have plan for a mass mortality event at sea off the Keys. The sheriff also has concerns about jurisdiction and responsibility, especially if some migrants died in federal and state waters and then their bodies are brought to land in the Florida Keys, he said.

FWC Capt. Dipre called the meeting productive, with all the agencies understanding what their roles are, he said.

“All of the agencies are going to step up and do the right thing,” Dipre said.

tohara@keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wild941.com

Florida Student Gets Shot Over $1

Out in Miami Beach, FL, a Florida man was arrested & accused of hitting a lick on a student & taking $1 from him. According to WFLA, 25-year old Ranier Figueroa, is the main culprit in shooting an Argentinian student, after him & a friend approached the student asking for a dollar. Figueroa demanded that the student give him everything he had. It’s reported by police that Ranier shot the student, took his dollar & ran off with his friends wallet.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
click orlando

‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
keysweekly.com

STATE SCRUTINIZES KEY WEST’S CRUISE SHIP RULES

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water — and into the depths of social media — Key West’s great cruise ship debate returns. In the latest development, state seaport officials have requested a meeting with Key West officials to discuss the city’s “intent” with regard to its March 2022 resolution directing cruise ships away from Mallory Dock and Outer Mole Pier while retaining cruise ship traffic at the privately owned Pier B. The state officials also want to discuss the city’s understanding of the new state law that prohibits restrictions of maritime commerce that was passed in response to Key West’s voter-approved referendums seeking to ban large ships from the island city.
KEY WEST, FL
News4Jax.com

Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate as he challenges DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state's Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President Hernandez-Mats...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
Monroe County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, FL
keysweekly.com

NO INJURIES AFTER SMALL PLANE CRASHES OFF MARATHON

A small private plane crashed in the water on the gulfside of Marathon on Aug. 19. Good Samaritans picked up two individuals on board. There were no reported injuries. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the incident. The Sheriff’s Office notified the Federal Aviation Administration of the incident.
MARATHON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Installing rooftop solar panels can get your home insurance canceled

As electric bills surge and the federal government offers generous tax incentives for renewable energy investments, more and more Florida homeowners are seriously considering rooftop solar systems. But in calculating system costs vs. electric bill savings, many would-be solar owners are neglecting to consider how a solar system will affect their home insurance bill — or how difficult it might ...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuban#Florida Keys#Border Patrol#Hiatian#Miami Sector#U S Coast Guard
wtvy.com

4 arrested in Florida drug seizure

PANAMA CITY, FL (WTVY) - 4 men have been arrested in a large drug bust, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). The arrest led to the seizure of $33,000 in US currency, an AR-15, 367 pounds of marijuana, and 7.4 grams of Fentanyl. The BCSO was contacted...
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Evidence of incompetence’: Gov. DeSantis suspends 4 South Florida school board members

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended four Broward County school board members on Friday citing “evidence of incompetence.”. In a statement, the governor said he suspended Patricia Good, Donna Korn, Ann Murray and Laurie Rich Levinson following the recommendation of a grand jury reviewing the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Video: Shark spotted swimming just feet from shore at Florida beach

SATELLITE BEACH, Fla. - New video shows a shark swimming just feet away from the shore at a Florida beach on Wednesday. Hannah Wardy told FOX 35 she was at Satellite Beach around 10 a.m. when she saw a fin in the water. Video shows the estimated 4-foot shark was swimming around in knee-deep water for a few minutes.
SATELLITE BEACH, FL
spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul defends telling Zeldin to 'get out' of New York

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said publicly that her opponent Lee Zeldin should get on a bus and go to Florida because he is not a New Yorker. Zeldin currently represents parts of Long Island in Congress, and he’s been criticizing those remarks for days. On Monday, Hochul...
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

One of Florida's largest home insurance companies is leaving the state

ORLANDO, Fla. — On Thursday, yet another insurance company announced it would be leaving the state of Florida. The parent company, United Insurance Holdings Corp., announced that United Property & Casualty Insurance Company (also known as United P&C or UPC Insurance) has filed plans to withdraw from Florida, Texas, Louisiana and New York.
FLORIDA STATE
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy