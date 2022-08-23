New Cuban chug displays open at Islamorada museum

The Florida Keys History & Discovery Center in Islamorada has opened two new displays at the museum. The Cuban boat exhibit talks about the many modes of transport that migrants from Cuba and other Caribbean countries have used to reach the Florida Keys shores. This display is outside the museum and free to the public.

“We have been told this boat is actually considered a ‘Cadillac,’ as most arrived on rafts, chugs and balsas,” said Rich Russell, chairman of the center’s board.

A recent addition to the first-floor exhibits is a display of Flagler’s railroad and Marathon train station paintings by the late Key West/Miami Beach philanthropist Albert Perez. The paintings were donated by Kelly Moran in honor of her parents, Clifford and Lucille Moran, who purchased them from The Caboose Restaurant, when it closed in Marathon.

“Kelly was honored that the museum accepted these and they can now be on display where others might enjoy a glimpse into the past,” said Bonnie Barnes, executive director of the center.

In addition to permanent exhibits on subjects such as Henry Flagler’s Over-Sea Railway, Legends of the Line and First People, the center offers traveling exhibits, a lecture series and a documentary theater and the Jerry Wilkinson Research Library.

The center, on the property of the Islander Resort, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sundays.

For information, call 305-922-2237 or visit http://www.keysdiscovery.com.