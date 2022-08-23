ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamorada, FL

New Cuban chug displays open at Islamorada museum

By By CITIZEN STAFF
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yJXz9_0hRQ2o3s00

The Florida Keys History & Discovery Center in Islamorada has opened two new displays at the museum. The Cuban boat exhibit talks about the many modes of transport that migrants from Cuba and other Caribbean countries have used to reach the Florida Keys shores. This display is outside the museum and free to the public.

“We have been told this boat is actually considered a ‘Cadillac,’ as most arrived on rafts, chugs and balsas,” said Rich Russell, chairman of the center’s board.

A recent addition to the first-floor exhibits is a display of Flagler’s railroad and Marathon train station paintings by the late Key West/Miami Beach philanthropist Albert Perez. The paintings were donated by Kelly Moran in honor of her parents, Clifford and Lucille Moran, who purchased them from The Caboose Restaurant, when it closed in Marathon.

“Kelly was honored that the museum accepted these and they can now be on display where others might enjoy a glimpse into the past,” said Bonnie Barnes, executive director of the center.

In addition to permanent exhibits on subjects such as Henry Flagler’s Over-Sea Railway, Legends of the Line and First People, the center offers traveling exhibits, a lecture series and a documentary theater and the Jerry Wilkinson Research Library.

The center, on the property of the Islander Resort, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sundays.

For information, call 305-922-2237 or visit http://www.keysdiscovery.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Islamorada, FL
State
Florida State
City
Marathon, FL
Islamorada, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Entertainment
Islamorada, FL
Government
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Linus Travel#Ne Discovery Center#Florida Keys#The Cuban#Museum#Flagler
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy