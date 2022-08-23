Visit keysnews.com for up-to-date results

Because of deadline constraints, the Keys Citizen won’t be able to provide Primary Day coverage and results in Wednesday’s printed edition.

However, we will provide up-to-date coverage on our website, http://www.keysnews.com.

We’ll let you know who will be Key West’s next mayor, and whether there’s a winner in the Key West City Commission Dist. 4 race or if two candidates will be headed for a runoff.

We’ll keep tabs on numerous other races, such as the Monroe County Commission Dist. 5 seat, the Monroe County Judge posts and the two available seats on the Monroe County School Board.

And we’ll keep you informed on races throughout the state, such as the state House Dist. 120 race and primaries for U.S. Congress, Senate and the governor’s race.

We’ll also let you know the fate of a variety of referenda, such as the 99-year lease for the Key West Botanical Garden and Marathon’s charter amendments.

Polls close at 7 p.m., and we’ll provide results as soon as possible.

