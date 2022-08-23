Settlement reached in workplace discrimination case

The plaintiff and defendants in a workplace discrimination case involving the Florida Keys’ most exclusive gated community filed a joint notice of settlement last week with the U.S. District Court’s Southern District of Florida.

Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in the Aug. 8 notice.

The lawsuit was filed in May 2019 by former Ocean Reef Club Association Chief Financial Officer Elizabeth Marquardt against both ORCA and its former president, David Ritz.

U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Altonaga in April 2020 ruled in response to a summary judgment request by the defendants that there wasn’t enough evidence to move forward on Marquardt’s claims of a hostile work environment or that she was effectively forced to resign from her job.

However, the federal judge said Marquardt’s allegations of retaliation, gender discrimination and Equal Pay Act violations could proceed to trial.

During Marquardt’s two-year employment with ORCA, she alleges she was subjected to retaliation for trying to end what she described as a “pervasively misogynistic and hostile work environment” created and perpetuated by Ritz and another employee.

Marquardt specifically cited not having received the same $10,000 Hurricane Irma bonus that a male counterpart received for comparable work as evidence of retaliation and discrimination.

Attorneys for Ritz and ORCA disputed whether these incidents occurred, and the nature of the incidents, if they did.

The case has moved slowly since the spring of 2020, with numerous granted time extensions followed by the settlement-in-principle filing last week.