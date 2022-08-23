ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Program receives $120K for scholarships

By By CITIZEN STAFF
 5 days ago

The Monroe County Education Foundation recently received more than $120,000 to provide 26 Take Stock in Children scholarships for Florida Keys students.

“We are very grateful to CareerSource South Florida for its generous support of our Take Stock program,” said Chuck Licis-Masson, Executive Director of the Monroe County Education Foundation. “These 26 scholarships will provide the opportunity for deserving Take Stock scholars to pursue a college degree or career certificate.”

Take Stock in Children Monroe is the flagship program of the Monroe County Education Foundation, which provides unique mentoring and college/career readiness initiatives to deserving youth from low-income households.

“We are proud to make this investment knowing that the future is bright for these deserving students,” said Rick Beasley, Executive Director, CareerSource South Florida. “The scholarships will provide students, who may not otherwise have the opportunity, with the tools they need to reach their full potential.”

The award equals 21 two-year Florida College Plan scholarships and five four-year scholarships. Recipients can choose any public college in the State of Florida to use their scholarships. The scholarships also cover a student’s local fees.

Program participants in the graduating Class of 2024 are eligible to take advantage of the program to further their education. Current Take Stock in Children participant Daniela Gonzalez said that she is undecided about where she wants to go to college, but she is thankful to know that she will have the opportunity to do so because of the program.

Take Stock in Children of Monroe County works with economically disadvantaged youth and their families to promote education and offers scholarships to those who successfully complete high school.

Once selected, the students are assigned a mentor that they meet with regularly and must abide by all guidelines. Upon successful completion of the program, Take Stock Monroe scholars receive access to a Stanley G. Tate Florida Prepaid state-matched scholarship, which covers up to 120 credit hours toward a degree or career certificate.

Since 2001, Monroe County Education Foundation has awarded nearly 900 Florida Prepaid scholarships to Take Stock Monroe scholars.

Established in 1996, Monroe County Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing and improving educational experiences of students within Monroe County. The foundation provides financial support as well as sponsoring several programs, each designed to broaden students’ education experiences and opportunities.

Take Stock Monroe has been recognized as a Luminary Gold level program within the Take Stock Florida network of affiliates.

For information about the Monroe County Education Foundation and Take Stock Monroe, visit http://www.monroecountyedfound.com or call 305-293-1546.

