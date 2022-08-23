ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FWC makes lobster bust

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigator Glen Way cited a Key West man for possession of undersized spiny lobster earlier this month.

Way was patrolling the area south of Truman Annex off Key West on Aug. 15 in plain clothes in an unmarked patrol vessel when he observed two persons in the water actively harvesting lobster. Way watched the men for about 10 minutes before approaching, FWC spokesman Jason Rafter said.

One diver, Enrique Navarro was putting lobster in his catch bag when Way approached. The fisheries inspection of Navarro’s catch revealed five of six undersized spiny lobsters, Rafter said. Navarro was issued a misdemeanor notice-to-appear ticket in a Monroe County Court for harvesting undersize lobster. All illegal lobsters were seized and returned to the resource alive.

The minimum legal size for spiny lobster in the state of Florida is greater than 3 inches.

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

