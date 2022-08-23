Charge it right

A structure fire that displaced a family this month is a reminder that e-bike batteries can be dangerous if not handled correctly.

The fire on Josephine Street was the result of e-bike batteries being charged indoors, according to Key West Fire Chief Alan Averette. E-bike batteries that are charging should never be left unattended, Chief Averette said. If a person leaved the house, unplug it and finish charging it when that person returns.

He urges everyone to follow the manufacturer’s recommendation and don’t use off-brand or bargain batteries. Finally, never charge them indoors. These batteries can overheat, catch fire or even explode, causing the possibility of injuries, fires and deaths. Key West has seen an uptick in the number of fires in 2022.