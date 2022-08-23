ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Charge it right

The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 5 days ago

A structure fire that displaced a family this month is a reminder that e-bike batteries can be dangerous if not handled correctly.

The fire on Josephine Street was the result of e-bike batteries being charged indoors, according to Key West Fire Chief Alan Averette. E-bike batteries that are charging should never be left unattended, Chief Averette said. If a person leaved the house, unplug it and finish charging it when that person returns.

He urges everyone to follow the manufacturer’s recommendation and don’t use off-brand or bargain batteries. Finally, never charge them indoors. These batteries can overheat, catch fire or even explode, causing the possibility of injuries, fires and deaths. Key West has seen an uptick in the number of fires in 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key West, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
City
Key West, FL
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy