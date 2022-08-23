Read full article on original website
$5.2 million invested into Quincy Regional Airport
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy Regional Airport received a grant for nearly $5.2 million to go toward safety on the airfield. A total of $4.9 million in grant funds came from the federal government and just under $130,000 came from the state and the city. The funding will go...
Seal coat project begins next week on Route V
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — Weather permitting, seal coat operations are scheduled during the week of August 29. The operations will take place on Route V in Lewis and Marion counties, from Missouri Route 6 in Lewis County to US Route 61 in Marion County, near Maywood. The length...
ADM Milling announces permanent closure of Keokuk plant
KEOKUK, Iowa — The city of Keokuk has been working with ADM Milling since January and faced some major issues, which caused violations to the city. "They had significant violations in their permit for Keokuk that caused us to have significant violations with the Iowa DNR," said City Administrator Cole O’Donnell.
Community gathers for grand opening of new, handicap-accessible splash pad
KEOKUK, Iowa — Growing up Bently McGhghy was not able to do all the fun things other kids did due to a disability. But the Keokuk community rallied behind him and provided a park that he could enjoy as well and today, even more was added on. "When he...
Gov. Pritzker rallies supporters in Macomb
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Gov. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Stratton visited Macomb this afternoon. Both Pritzker and Stratton spoke in front of supporters and rallied them ahead of the 2022 Midterm elections. Pritzker discussed the states budget, infrastructure projects, primary and higher education and his goal of hoping to...
Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
