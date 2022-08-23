Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Cuddles, Selfies & Downward Dog: You're Invited to Goat Yoga at a Local Farm!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
Related
whdh.com
Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
fallriverreporter.com
21-year-old arrested on drug trafficking and other charges after reportedly nearly striking several people during chase spanning multiple communities
Several Massachusetts Police Departments combined to arrest a man on drug trafficking and other charges after a pursuit that spanned several communities and resulted in multiple reported near misses for pedestrians. According to East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien, on Wednesday at approximately 6:45 p.m., East Bridgewater Police Officer Joshua...
UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Dorchester shooting
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting which took place Saturday night shortly after 6 p.m. in Dorchester. The shooting took place in the area of Blue Hill Ave and Westview St, according to police. When officials arrived on scene, they say they located an adult man...
Suspect arrested following Saturday morning shooting in Dorchester during J’ouvert festival
A suspect is in custody after an individual was shot Saturday in Dorchester during morning festivities for J’ouvert, the Boston Globe reported. An arrest was made following the shooting and the firearm was recovered, Boston Police Sergeant Detective John Boyle told the paper. The victim’s injuries are not considered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: 37-year-old woman killed in crash on Route 24
A Massachusetts woman has been killed in an accident on Route 24. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 24 north in Stoughton that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison concerning crash on Route 140 that killed 21-year-old Nicole Dondero
A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to prison last week for her role in the death of 21-year-old Nicole Dondero. In November of 2019, a preliminary investigation indicated that Caitlin Cleverly of Plymouth was traveling on Route 140 Northbound in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was turning left from Route 140 Southbound, across the northbound travel lanes, to enter the ramp for Route 24 Northbound.
WCVB
Woman was on cell phone, had no headlights on when she fatally struck man in East Boston, DA says
BOSTON — A Chelsea, Massachusetts, woman was charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in East Boston that claimed the life of a man in May. Gabriella Mendez was driving in Bennington Street in East Boston at 11:50 p.m. without headlights and while using a cell phone when she struck Alan Martel as he was crossing the street, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
State police identify man who was struck, killed by car on Route 1 in Saugus
SAUGUS, Mass. — Investigators have identified a man who was struck and killed by car while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus on Tuesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Burger King and the Essex Street exit around 10 p.m. found 45-year-old Carlos Vasquez, of Bennington, Vermont, suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Turnto10.com
Providence police search for white pickup truck in connection with shooting
(WJAR) — Providence police are searching for a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with tinted windows in connection with a shooting on Tuesday night. According to police, shots were fired into a house on Leah Street in Providence. Police said 10 bullet casings were located outside and five rounds...
ABC6.com
Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach react to assault that sent three to hospital
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach in Warwick reacted to the Tuesday night assault, possibly involving a baseball bat and a golf club, that sent three people in the hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, one man was still in the hospital in stable condition. Three men...
fallriverreporter.com
20-year-old Fall River man charged with murder in stabbing death of Antonio Santos
A 20-year-old Fall River man has been arrested and charged with Murder in connection to the Sunday night fatal stabbing of Antonio Santos in Fall River, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn announced. Jordan Gottlieb was arrested last night on Rodman Street in the vicinity of the Stop & Shop...
Worcester Police Ask for Help Locating Missing 19-Year-Old
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for help from the public to locate a missing person. Idris Gassar, 19, was last seen in Middleborough and may be in Worcester. He was last seen wearing the purple hat in the image above. He was also wearing a black ski jacket with fur trim.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman killed in Smithfield crash
A Cumberland woman died Sunday following a single-car crash on Douglas Pike.
bpdnews.com
August 26, 2022: Have You Seen Us? Boston Police Update Most Wanted List
If you know anything about the whereabouts of any of these individuals, call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department is interested only in your information, not your identity. Your tip is 100% anonymous. Calls or...
WCVB
4 dead in murder-suicide that spans 3 crime scenes in Lynn, Massachusetts
LYNN, Mass. — Four people died Tuesday in a murder-suicide that spanned three crime scenes, officials said. Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said Lynn police responded to 98 Rockaway St. shortly before 2:55 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired in the area. Blodgett said a 31-year-old woman...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts woman goes on rampage, strikes 10 vehicles hit, nearly kills trooper
“A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
Framingham Police Arrest Man, 22, on Drunk Driving Charge After Route 9 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man after a crash Saturday, August 20. Police were called to Route 9 and Temple Street for a crash after 2 a.m. Police arrested at 2:18 a.m. Nathaniel G. Santiago, 22, of 1400 Worcester Road in Framingham. Santiago was charged with operating...
‘Leo’ helped by LEO at Logan after bolting from a car during a passenger pickup
EAST BOSTON — Law enforcement officers at Logan Airport are credited with reuniting a wayward pup with her owner. The dog, named Leo, apparently took off during a pickup attempt at Terminal E. According to a post on social media, Troopers assigned to State Police-Logan were alerted Tuesday by...
Man accused of violently attacking mother held on bail
They are both from Canada but police haven't said why they were in Rhode Island.
FUN 107
Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0