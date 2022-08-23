ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Boston Police release more details about Roxbury Police attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police released more information about arrests made in Thursday’s attack on Police officers in Roxbury. Police said they were attacked by a large group in Roxbury just before 3:00 p.m. Thursday. The incident started when police observations led them to believe that members of a...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

21-year-old arrested on drug trafficking and other charges after reportedly nearly striking several people during chase spanning multiple communities

Several Massachusetts Police Departments combined to arrest a man on drug trafficking and other charges after a pursuit that spanned several communities and resulted in multiple reported near misses for pedestrians. According to East Bridgewater Police Chief Paul O’Brien, on Wednesday at approximately 6:45 p.m., East Bridgewater Police Officer Joshua...
EAST BRIDGEWATER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: 37-year-old woman killed in crash on Route 24

A Massachusetts woman has been killed in an accident on Route 24. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Route 24 north in Stoughton that resulted in the death of the operator. Preliminary investigation indicates...
STOUGHTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman sentenced to prison concerning crash on Route 140 that killed 21-year-old Nicole Dondero

A Massachusetts woman was sentenced to prison last week for her role in the death of 21-year-old Nicole Dondero. In November of 2019, a preliminary investigation indicated that Caitlin Cleverly of Plymouth was traveling on Route 140 Northbound in a 2005 GMC Envoy when her vehicle collided with a 2013 Chrysler 200, which was turning left from Route 140 Southbound, across the northbound travel lanes, to enter the ramp for Route 24 Northbound.
PLYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Woman was on cell phone, had no headlights on when she fatally struck man in East Boston, DA says

BOSTON — A Chelsea, Massachusetts, woman was charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in East Boston that claimed the life of a man in May. Gabriella Mendez was driving in Bennington Street in East Boston at 11:50 p.m. without headlights and while using a cell phone when she struck Alan Martel as he was crossing the street, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

State police identify man who was struck, killed by car on Route 1 in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — Investigators have identified a man who was struck and killed by car while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus on Tuesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Burger King and the Essex Street exit around 10 p.m. found 45-year-old Carlos Vasquez, of Bennington, Vermont, suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Atvs#Motorcycle#The Riders#Atv#Duchaine Boulevard
ABC6.com

Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach react to assault that sent three to hospital

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach in Warwick reacted to the Tuesday night assault, possibly involving a baseball bat and a golf club, that sent three people in the hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, one man was still in the hospital in stable condition. Three men...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bpdnews.com

August 26, 2022: Have You Seen Us? Boston Police Update Most Wanted List

If you know anything about the whereabouts of any of these individuals, call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463). The Boston Police Department is interested only in your information, not your identity. Your tip is 100% anonymous. Calls or...
WCVB

4 dead in murder-suicide that spans 3 crime scenes in Lynn, Massachusetts

LYNN, Mass. — Four people died Tuesday in a murder-suicide that spanned three crime scenes, officials said. Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said Lynn police responded to 98 Rockaway St. shortly before 2:55 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired in the area. Blodgett said a 31-year-old woman...
LYNN, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts woman goes on rampage, strikes 10 vehicles hit, nearly kills trooper

“A Massachusetts woman has been arrested after reportedly driving into several cars and nearly killing a Massachusetts State Trooper. According to the State Police Association of Massachusetts, early Monday afternoon at about 4:30 p.m., Troopers at the H-6 Barracks received a 911 call from a driver reporting an erratic operator traveling North on I-93 in Milton. The 911 caller reported a car had struck the rear of their vehicle multiple times and then fled the area. Using the description provided by the 911 caller, Troopers were able to locate the vehicle on l-93 North in the area of the Savin Hill overpass.
MILTON, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy