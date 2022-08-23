PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a wet evening over the panhandle, but those rain chances will taper off this evening. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Friday expect more unsettled weather. Rain chances will be 70%. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Winds will be NE and shift to the SW at 5 mph. Rain chances will stay at 70-80% for the weekend ahead with highs in the 80s. The current pattern stays the same into next week with 1-2″ of rain on average over the next 5 days.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO