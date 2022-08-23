Read full article on original website
BDS School Safety Presentations across all middle and high schools
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Bay county sheriff Tommy Ford and Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt are on a mission to keep local students safe. The two traveled to several high and middle schools Thursday to discuss the importance of school safety and the superintendent is sending a message to students.
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm, humid, but also unsettled weekend in the panhandle. For tonight the rain will taper off and lows will fall into the mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies. On Saturday skies will remain mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will be at 60%. On Sunday rain chances will remain at 60-70% with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The weather pattern remains unsettled into next week.
Construction continues on Sunnyside Park beach access gates
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been a hot topic being talked about among residents on the very west end of Panama City Beach, as six big metal gates were put in at Sunnyside beach access points just before the 4th of July. Construction was put on pause when a petition was filed to challenge the permit, but as of earlier this month, that permit is now officially standing.
New medical campus coming to PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Both residents and visitors of Panama City Beach will no longer have to cross the bridge for health care. Down the intersection of State Road 79 and Phillip Griffitts Senior Parkway, land is cleared for a new medical facility to be built right in the heart of PCB. Builders will start by constructing the medical offices and a hospital will come next.
Motorcycle crash in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A motorcycle crash shut down the eastbound lanes of Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach Saturday afternoon. We’re told the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of R Jackson Boulevard and Beach Beach Road. Authorities with Panama City Beach Police said the motorcyclist was heading east, and was wearing a helmet.
Thursday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a wet evening over the panhandle, but those rain chances will taper off this evening. Lows will fall into the mid 70s. On Friday expect more unsettled weather. Rain chances will be 70%. Highs will reach the mid 80s. Winds will be NE and shift to the SW at 5 mph. Rain chances will stay at 70-80% for the weekend ahead with highs in the 80s. The current pattern stays the same into next week with 1-2″ of rain on average over the next 5 days.
Dogs and Drinks held a “paw-tastic” event for International Dog Day
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dogs and Drinks is a supervised dog park on Harrison Avenue that has it’s very own bar. To celebrate International Dog Day, the venue had an event for people to bring their furry friends for some fun. The event included a food truck, foam...
Jackson County crash leaves one injured
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A single-vehicle crash has left one Marianna man seriously injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers report the pick-up truck was headed east on Reddoch Road in Jackson County. They said the truck veered onto the shoulder of the road. We’re told the driver then steered back onto the road, causing the truck to spin.
Gospel Explosion Youth Revival 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A local ministry brought the community together through gospel music and dance this afternoon at Rutherford High School. The Gospel Explosion Youth Revival is an annual event, and typically it’s held at local churches in the area. But this year organizers say they wanted to open it up to the community.
Thursday Evening Waterspout
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Check out the viewer pictures and videos of the waterspout that formed off of the east end of Panama City Beach on Thursday. You can also submit your own pictures and videos below...
Kelly and the Healers perform on Today’s Tunes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Today’s Tunes featured local band Kelly and the Healers. Kelly Hundley, the band’s lead vocalist and guitarist, is a Panama City native and started the band 30 years ago. If you would like to see Kelly and the Healers perform...
Congressman Dunn, local law enforcement leaders fighting Opioid epidemic
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Opioid epidemic is an issue across the nation and Florida is not immune. It’s an issue that tears at the fabric of most communities in the state. “We’ve got a new epidemic, pandemic crisis and it’s Fentanyl,” Florida’s 2nd Congressional District Congressman Neal...
WestRock Paper Mill property for sale
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The WestRock Paper Mill ceased operations on June 6th. It was once considered a staple in the Panama City community for almost 100 years. It employed hundreds of workers but now the mill sits empty. Now the property is for sale. “It is on the market...
Two men found guilty of attempted murder in after-party shooting
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two men who allegedly attempted to kill three people were convicted by a Bay County jury on Friday. According to authorities the incident started with an argument between one of the victims, who was a passenger in a truck, and one of the suspects who was in a Jeep.
