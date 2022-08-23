ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Can't Believe The Lakers Traded 21-Year-Old Talen Horton-Tucker For 34-Year-Old Patrick Beverley: "Somewhere In Salt Lake City, Danny Ainge Is Grinning."

The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade yesterday that saw them part with 21-year-old prospect Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to acquire veteran 3-and-D point guard Patrick Beverley. While Beverley is a fit with what LA requires and how Darvin Ham envisions playing with the team, THT was a young prospect with a lot of room to grow despite what we had seen in his first 3 seasons.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Larry Brown Sports

Timberwolves acquire former NBA draft bust

The Minnesota Timberwolves roster is getting a little more sauce. The Timberwolves announced in a release on Thursday that they have acquired the returning player rights to former lottery pick Nik Stauskas via their G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. Local writer Dane Moore adds that the Timberwolves will thus now possess Stauskas’ G League rights. Stauskas may also get a chance to participate in Timberwolves training camp.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Jeff Teague Told LeBron James And The Cleveland Cavaliers That They Wouldn't Beat The Atlanta Hawks Again In 2016, The Cavs Swept Them For The Second Season In A Row

Until he finally moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, LeBron James had spent his entire career playing in the Eastern Conference in the NBA. His two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as his well-publicized time with the Miami Heat, produced numerous Eastern Conference titles and trips to the Finals, as well as 3 championships for the King.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA Analysis Network

New York Knicks Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario

The NBA is a rat race. Alternatively, it’s a dog-eat-dog world. Whichever animal-based analogy you prefer, it applies: The NBA can be a cold, unforgiving place. After all, one team’s misfortune is another team’s blessing. The simplest way to put it is that the NBA is a competition. Any outcome that harms one team inherently benefits all the others.
NBA
Yardbarker

KD and the NYK? Knicks 'made calls' on Kevin Durant

At this point, everyone remotely associated with New York Knicks basketball knows that the team is inching closer toward a fateful 2022-23 season. But new reports center not upon Donovan Mitchell, but rather his fellow NBA All-Star Kevin Durant. Shams Charania, appearing on the STUpodity podcast, mentioned over the weekend...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Boston Celtics Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

The relationship between a star NBA player and their team is a relationship like any other. It needs to be cultivated, or else it will perish. There are plenty of ways in which that can happen. In some cases, a team falls short on an annual basis until that star decides that they won’t be able to win with their team. In other cases, a star is included in too many trade rumors that have their team landing a bigger star, and their loyalty is lost.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

PF Chris Silva agrees to terms on new deal with Hawks

The Hawks have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent power forward Chris Silva, the team announced in a press release. Terms of the contract have not been disclosed. Atlanta has 13 players signed to guaranteed contracts, plus Tyrese Martin on a partially guaranteed deal. Should Martin stick with the Hawks through Jan. 10, his contract will become fully guaranteed for the rest of the 2022/23 season.
ATLANTA, GA
