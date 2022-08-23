Read full article on original website
Get Your Passports to Travel the World at Two Cobb LibrariesDeanLandCobb County, GA
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'HoochDeanLandAtlanta, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in SeptemberMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Here's where to have the best fried lobster tail and more in ATL!Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Detroit Pistons Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the NBA, there are no perfect plans. If there were an exact formula for success, everyone would try to follow it. Since only one team can win the NBA title, that would cancel the formula out. For example, rebuilding an NBA team is an inexact science. Generally, it’s understood...
Lakers Land 2 Key Pacers Starters In Major Trade Scenario
After a tremendously disappointing 2021-22 NBA season, everyone expected the Los Angeles Lakers to make major changes this summer. That should come as no surprise – winning 33 games with two former MVPs on your roster will always require modifications. Lakers fans have dreamt big this summer. Realistically, that’s...
James Harden, Kevin Durant Reunite Once Again
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was spotted celebrating Sixers star James Harden's birthday this week.
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins: "Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Actually Could Be The Most Dangerous Defensive Backcourt In The NBA."
NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins has been highly critical of Russell Westbrook in the past. Thanks to Russ' tendencies to turn the ball over and miss a ton of shots, Perk has joined much of the community in labeling him as a liability for the Lakers. Yet, Big Perk is also...
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Yardbarker
James Worthy Reveals The Truth About Patrick Beverley: "There Were Players That You Hated To Play Against, But Would Love To Have Them On Your Team."
The Los Angeles Lakers went 33-49 during the 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament. It is clear that this was a disappointing outcome for a team that was slated as a championship contender at the beginning of the year. It is clear that the Los Angeles Lakers are trying to...
Yardbarker
Skip Bayless Can't Believe The Lakers Traded 21-Year-Old Talen Horton-Tucker For 34-Year-Old Patrick Beverley: "Somewhere In Salt Lake City, Danny Ainge Is Grinning."
The Los Angeles Lakers made a massive trade yesterday that saw them part with 21-year-old prospect Talen Horton-Tucker and forward Stanley Johnson to acquire veteran 3-and-D point guard Patrick Beverley. While Beverley is a fit with what LA requires and how Darvin Ham envisions playing with the team, THT was a young prospect with a lot of room to grow despite what we had seen in his first 3 seasons.
Timberwolves acquire former NBA draft bust
The Minnesota Timberwolves roster is getting a little more sauce. The Timberwolves announced in a release on Thursday that they have acquired the returning player rights to former lottery pick Nik Stauskas via their G League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. Local writer Dane Moore adds that the Timberwolves will thus now possess Stauskas’ G League rights. Stauskas may also get a chance to participate in Timberwolves training camp.
Cleveland Cavaliers Land Jaylen Brown In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Being a general manager in the NBA is, first and foremost, a juggling act. The goal is to win an NBA championship. In order to do so, you have to have the most talented players you can on your roster. Sometimes, that means trading great players for even better ones.
Yardbarker
Jeff Teague Told LeBron James And The Cleveland Cavaliers That They Wouldn't Beat The Atlanta Hawks Again In 2016, The Cavs Swept Them For The Second Season In A Row
Until he finally moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018, LeBron James had spent his entire career playing in the Eastern Conference in the NBA. His two stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers, as well as his well-publicized time with the Miami Heat, produced numerous Eastern Conference titles and trips to the Finals, as well as 3 championships for the King.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Beverley...
Miami Heat Land Kyrie Irving In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Brooklyn Nets have recently announced that they will retain Kevin Durant and are no longer listening to trade offers for the former NBA MVP and scoring champion. That doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll finish out the remaining four years of his contract with the Nets or even that he’ll end the season a Net.
Trae Young Attends James Harden's Star-Studded Birthday Party
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young attended Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden's star-studded 33rd birthday party. Guests included Travis Scott, Future, and Kevin Durant.
New York Knicks Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
The NBA is a rat race. Alternatively, it’s a dog-eat-dog world. Whichever animal-based analogy you prefer, it applies: The NBA can be a cold, unforgiving place. After all, one team’s misfortune is another team’s blessing. The simplest way to put it is that the NBA is a competition. Any outcome that harms one team inherently benefits all the others.
NBA・
Yardbarker
KD and the NYK? Knicks 'made calls' on Kevin Durant
At this point, everyone remotely associated with New York Knicks basketball knows that the team is inching closer toward a fateful 2022-23 season. But new reports center not upon Donovan Mitchell, but rather his fellow NBA All-Star Kevin Durant. Shams Charania, appearing on the STUpodity podcast, mentioned over the weekend...
NBA・
Boston Celtics Land Donovan Mitchell In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The relationship between a star NBA player and their team is a relationship like any other. It needs to be cultivated, or else it will perish. There are plenty of ways in which that can happen. In some cases, a team falls short on an annual basis until that star decides that they won’t be able to win with their team. In other cases, a star is included in too many trade rumors that have their team landing a bigger star, and their loyalty is lost.
PF Chris Silva agrees to terms on new deal with Hawks
The Hawks have agreed to terms on a contract with free agent power forward Chris Silva, the team announced in a press release. Terms of the contract have not been disclosed. Atlanta has 13 players signed to guaranteed contracts, plus Tyrese Martin on a partially guaranteed deal. Should Martin stick with the Hawks through Jan. 10, his contract will become fully guaranteed for the rest of the 2022/23 season.
Golden State Warriors Land Ben Simmons In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Keeping up with the herd is difficult enough. Trying to stay ahead of them is a true challenge. Even still, trying to stay light-years ahead of them ought to be practically impossible. That’s as true in the NBA as it is anywhere else. After all, there are bright minds...
Chicago Bulls Land Myles Turner In Major Trade Scenario
Casual NBA fans often mistake talent for impact. In reality, they may be closely related concepts, but they are distinct ones. For example, suppose Player X has a wider range of offensive abilities than Player Y. One might assume that X is more impactful on winning. In some cases, one would be wrong.
