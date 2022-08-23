Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Details emerge on ‘Punt God’ Matt Araiza’s chilling phone call with alleged rape victim
To say that the details about the gang-raping allegations lodged against Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza are disturbing would be a massive understatement. Dave Grebner of News 4 Buffalo shared some excerpts of the complaint, which are incredibly horrid and extremely tough to read. It includes the phone call...
NFL・
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Charlie Sheen Agrees To Pay Ex-Girlfriend $120k To Settle Lawsuit Over Claims He Exposed Her To HIV
Charlie Sheen agreed to settle with an ex-girlfriend for a $120K payout after she filed a lawsuit claiming he exposed her to HIV, Radar has learned.The Two and a Half Men actor, 56, will now be paying her monthly installments of $10,000 a pop over the next 12 months, according to a stipulation filed on Wednesday in L.A. County Superior Court. The woman, whose name has not been revealed to the public, alleged they began a physical relationship soon after meeting in September 2015.The suit went viral — even without naming Sheen — because it noted the defendant, described as a confidential male, announced his HIV status on national TV on November 17, 2015. That marked the day of Sheen's interview with Today, in which he revealed his positive diagnosis.Story is developing ...
Senior cop is handcuffed as he turns up to work and his home is raided by his colleagues as he's charged with serious offences
One of the Northern Territory's top cops has been charged with 31 offences after he was taken away in handcuffs when he showed up to work. NT Police Acting Senior Sergeant Neil Mellon, 47, arrived at a Darwin police station on Thursday morning where he was arrested before the home he shares with his wife and children was raided.
Soccer Star Accuses Brother of $13 Million Blackmail and ‘Gang Extortion’
European football is awash with scandal after Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba’s brother posted a video on Instagram, threatening to unveil “big revelations” about the World Cup winner, his agent and attorney Rafaela Pimenta, and fellow athlete Kylian Mbappe. Pogba has since decried his brother Mathias’ video, describing it as “attempts of extortion by an organized gang,” in a statement released Sunday. According to the French outlet FranceInfo, an investigation into organized crime efforts against the Juventus player has been ongoing since early August. Sources close to the investigation told FranceInfo that Pogba said he had been “trapped by childhood friends and two hooded men armed with assault rifles” during a March visit to his home in Lagny-sur-Marne. The group demanded he turn over €13 million euros to them, allegedly criticizing him for not helping them financially in his rise to fame. Pogba says they have continued the intimidation and blackmail since.Read it at ESP
