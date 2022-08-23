European football is awash with scandal after Juventus and France midfielder Paul Pogba’s brother posted a video on Instagram, threatening to unveil “big revelations” about the World Cup winner, his agent and attorney Rafaela Pimenta, and fellow athlete Kylian Mbappe. Pogba has since decried his brother Mathias’ video, describing it as “attempts of extortion by an organized gang,” in a statement released Sunday. According to the French outlet FranceInfo, an investigation into organized crime efforts against the Juventus player has been ongoing since early August. Sources close to the investigation told FranceInfo that Pogba said he had been “trapped by childhood friends and two hooded men armed with assault rifles” during a March visit to his home in Lagny-sur-Marne. The group demanded he turn over €13 million euros to them, allegedly criticizing him for not helping them financially in his rise to fame. Pogba says they have continued the intimidation and blackmail since.Read it at ESP

