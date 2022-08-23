Read full article on original website
Drought in Texas reveals huge dinosaur tracks that are 113 million years oldJennifer GeerGlen Rose, TX
Democrat O’Rourke Visits North Texas to Gain Blue VotesTom HandyTexas State
Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
KWTX
Central Texas organization spays and neuters feral cats
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - According to PETA, there are between 60 and 100 million feral, or stray cats, in the U.S. In Killeen mobile home parks in particular can see a high number of feral cats as people move out and leave their furry friends. The sheer number of...
fox44news.com
Humane Society of Central Texas issues ‘Code Red’ again
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas and the City of Waco Animal Services are in an “absolutely critical capacity situation for medium to large size dogs.”. This is according to a press release issued on Friday from Humane Society of Central Texas Executive...
KWTX
Central Texas boy scout leads effort to restore abandoned cemetery dating back 175 years
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Boy Scout whose family uncovered a forgotten and overgrown cemetery dating back nearly 175 years has cleaned it up and restored it for an Eagle Scout project with the help of Central Texas individuals and businesses. Tyler Blakemore, 17, a junior at West...
Record rainfall in North Texas leads to hundreds of high water rescues
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Record rainfall in North Texas since Sunday night led to hundreds of high water rescues and at least one fatality in Dallas. By late afternoon on Aug. 22, Fort Worth firefighters has responded to 174 high water rescues. They also reported 500 calls for service (including EMS calls and structure fires) between midnight and 4 p.m. The rainfall was incredible, and a much needed respite from the intense summer heat and drought conditions. During the 24-hour period, the metroplex got a total of 9.19" of rain.It was the second wettest August (so far) for Dallas-Fort Worth. The weather event also ranked...
KWTX
Boy abducted in North Texas found safe; Amber Alert discontinued
DE SOTO, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple media outlets in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are reporting the boy allegedly abducted Thursday night has been found safe and the Amber Alert has been discontinued. Friday morning, the DeSoto Police Department asked the public for help in their search for 12-year-old Brandon Massey,...
KTEN.com
Abbott declares severe weather emergency in 23 Texas counties
(CNN) -- Heavy rain and flash flooding brought record rainfall to the Dallas-Forth Worth area between Sunday and Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Forth Worth. More than 9 inches fell at Dallas Forth Worth Airport over a 24-hour period that began Sunday. Gov. Greg Abbott visited North...
freightwaves.com
Flooding in Dallas-Fort Worth area disrupts freight operations
Torrential rains and heavy flooding on Monday forced road closures and route changes for transportation businesses across the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. Ruby Lee, principal at logistics provider Ultimate Transportation, said flooded roads delayed some of her drivers for hours. Ultimate Transportation is based in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite.
Water restrictions for City of Bellmead now lifted
BELLMEAD, Texas — All water restrictions for the City of Bellmead has been lifted Monday afternoon, according to a news release by the city. The city issued strict water restrictions since July 13 when a water well went down. It impacted outside water uses, closed the Brame Park splash pad and put residents on a schedule when it came to suing major appliances to even washing their car.
Mother-daughter duo charged with murder of Waco woman
Two central Texans were arrested on Tuesday relating to the murder of a Waco resident who disappeared in April.
Texas man who shot, killed armed gunman discusses recent mass shootings
**Puedes encontrar la versión en español al final del artículo**WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — In our search for answers after the Uvalde school shooting, CBS 11 wondered how often someone else with a gun can stop a mass shooting. But it's a question that doesn't come with an easy answer.It happened here in 2019 at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement. It was the first service after Christmas when half way through communion prayer, a lone gunman attending the service opened fire.Officials said the gunman stood up, spoke briefly to church deacon Tony Wallace and then shot...
KWTX
Two Gatesville residents arrested on charges related to murder of Waco woman Elizabeth Romero
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies on Tuesday, August 23, arrested Gatesville residents Betsy Ayers Robinson, 57, and Cody Gene Ayers, 42, on charges related to the murder of Elizabeth Ann Romero, a woman reported missing in Waco. Betsy Ayers Robinson was charged with murder and tampering...
KWTX
Central Texas couple welcome ‘rainbow baby’ after losing baby born prematurely
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother who lost her first-born son, Kash Jameson, last year after he was born premature at 21 weeks, just delivered her “rainbow” baby, a little girl named Kinley Vonne, and despite her loss, pregnancy and newborn baby, she’s found time to support other mother dealing with devastating losses.
KFDM-TV
Cars swept away in Dallas area flooding
DALLAS — Heavy rain has washed away and inundated cars on highways and underpasses in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area. Flash flooding has already occurred in parts of Tarrant, Dallas, Johnson, Ellis and Hill counties. Additional instances of flash flooding will be possible in any areas that see prolonged heavy rain.
Expect more rain over the next 7 days in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It's official, with Tuesday's rain showers Dallas-Fort Worth has set the record for the wettest August since records began back in 1899, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
Terrifying Texas Killer Caught on Church Video Still At Large
One of the most chilling cold cases in Texas was caught on camera. Terry Missy Bevers was a fitness trainer in Midlothian, Texas, just south of Dallas. Missy hosted an early morning class at a local church. DISTURBING CHURCH FOOTAGE. On April 18, 2016, around 4:20 am, Missy, arrived at...
Three of TX’s top most wanted fugitives have been captured
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that three of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following recent arrests. Wanted Sex Offender Rodney Hunter, of Waco, was arrested on August 9 in Waco, Texas. Fugitive Thomas Naranjo, of Houston, was arrested on August 10 in Houston, Texas. Bruce […]
fox44news.com
Road rage incident triggers short secure status at Midway HS
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – A road rage incident near Texas Central Parkway and Imperial Drive triggered a precautionary response at Midway High School. Students, parents and staff received a statement from the Midway Independent School District on Thursday morning, saying: “Police are responding to a situation near MHS. Only students are allowed to enter the campus with an ID.”
Click2Houston.com
A North Texas school district now lets teachers reject children’s pronouns — even if parents approve of them
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Teachers will not be forced to address students by the pronouns that match their gender identity even if a parent asks them to, and transgender students will be barred from playing sports after the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District board approved two new policies targeting gender identity on Monday night.
City of Waco giving extra hours to water lawns in updated water restrictions
WACO, Texas — The City of Waco is loosening up on its mandatory water restrictions imposed on the city, giving residents a little more time in the mornings to water their lawns. On July 13, the city imposed Stage 2 of its Drought Contingency Plan due to low water...
Hopelessly A Texas Teen Gives Birth Then Abandons Newborn In The Bushes
Shocking news coming from Waxahachie Texas this morning after the Waxahachie police reported that a newborn baby, an infant boy, likely just a few hours old was found outside a Texas apartment complex in the bushes early Thursday morning. According to the report, the newborn had been wrapped in a...
