ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Memphis, FL
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
wild941.com

Restaurant Employee Caught Putting Wings Down Her Draws

According to the Daily News Reported, a Hooters employee was spotted putting wings in her vagina. Co-workers for a Texas Hooters restaurant, caught wind of 24-year old Jessica Sinclair dropping hot wings in her vagina before serving customers. Sinclair was taken into police custody, & was said to have only...
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Death investigation underway in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigated a death at a Davenport neighborhood Saturday. A PCSO spokesperson said deputies were at the scene of the Sunridge Woods community. One death has been confirmed, although it does not appear to be suspicious, according to authorities. The spokesperson said there was no apparent threat […]
DAVENPORT, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
click orlando

Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Troopers find man’s body on shoulder of I-4 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a 32-year-old Hispanic man was found lying along the shoulder of I-4, Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a caller who spotted the man’s body along the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 4, west of US-301. Troopers said it appeared the man’s died within 12 […]
TAMPA, FL
click orlando

Polk County family says Homeowner Assistance funds are missing

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rofer Timan and Linda Govea were convinced their home had been saved when the Department of Economic Opportunity awarded Timan emergency funds to cover mortgage payments for 18 months. The award letter indicated the money from the State Homeowner Assistance Fund, or HAF, would be issued...
POLK COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Luggage#Airport Security#Tsa#Operation Flying Ice
WINKNEWS.com

How to check if you have unclaimed property in the State of Florida

You could have unclaimed property in your name. The state of Florida returned more than $1.7 billion in unclaimed property to people over the past five years, including $388 million last year. In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank...
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orange County man, 70, sentenced to decade in prison for shooting, killing neighbor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 70-year-old Orange County man was sentenced to a decade in prison for shooting and killing his neighbor in March 2021. Ralph Christie, 70, once faced a life sentence for a murder charge stemming from Billy Nobles’ death. The plea deal changed that charge to manslaughter, meaning his sentence could’ve been between seven and 10 years.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy