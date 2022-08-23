Read full article on original website
Florida man sentenced to 25 years for causing overdoses, dumping body
A Florida man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his role in an organization that distributed fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, prosecutors said. Sherman Michael Puckett, 34, of Clearwater, agreed to a plea deal in March and was sentenced on Tuesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Looking For A Man Who Stole $6,000 In Sunglasses From Mall
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a sunglass thief and needs your help. According to deputies, on July 31, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., a black male entered the Sunglass Hut at Citrus Park Mall where he took several sunglasses valued
‘You should put your name in’: Florida’s unclaimed property available
TAMPA, Fla. — The state of Florida returned more than 1.7 billion dollars in unclaimed property to people over the past five years, including 388 million dollars last year. In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank accounts, stock dividends, and utility or rent deposits.
Florida Man Convicted in Road Rage Against Black Driver
Suspect could get 10 years for forcing his car off the road and trying to assault him while shouting racial slurs
Restaurant Employee Caught Putting Wings Down Her Draws
According to the Daily News Reported, a Hooters employee was spotted putting wings in her vagina. Co-workers for a Texas Hooters restaurant, caught wind of 24-year old Jessica Sinclair dropping hot wings in her vagina before serving customers. Sinclair was taken into police custody, & was said to have only...
19-year-old pointed rifle at Haines City officers, caused crash that hurt 4 people: police
Haines City police arrested a man who was involved in a wreck Saturday afternoon that left two officers and two civilians hospitalized.
Death investigation underway in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Fla. (WFLA) — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office investigated a death at a Davenport neighborhood Saturday. A PCSO spokesperson said deputies were at the scene of the Sunridge Woods community. One death has been confirmed, although it does not appear to be suspicious, according to authorities. The spokesperson said there was no apparent threat […]
Family of St. Pete woman found burned in alley demands justice
The family of a St. Petersburg woman found “burned beyond recognition” is demanding justice.
85 people arrested for California-to-Florida drug smuggling operation
Deputies have arrested 85 people and confiscated millions of dollars in drugs after uncovering an operation that used checked bags on commercial flights to smuggle drugs from California to Florida.
Florida leaders to host unclaimed property auction. Here are the details
TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property is hosting an auction in Tampa Saturday. The in-person auction will be held at the Holiday Inn Tampa Westshore, 700 N. Westshore Blvd. Registration for the event starts at 7 a.m. and the auction is set to begin at 9 a.m., according to a news release.
Troopers find man’s body on shoulder of I-4 in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a 32-year-old Hispanic man was found lying along the shoulder of I-4, Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to a caller who spotted the man’s body along the shoulder of eastbound Interstate 4, west of US-301. Troopers said it appeared the man’s died within 12 […]
Polk County family says Homeowner Assistance funds are missing
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rofer Timan and Linda Govea were convinced their home had been saved when the Department of Economic Opportunity awarded Timan emergency funds to cover mortgage payments for 18 months. The award letter indicated the money from the State Homeowner Assistance Fund, or HAF, would be issued...
1 dead, 1 airlifted after head-on crash in Hillsborough County
One person has died and another was airlifted to the hospital following a crash in Hillsborough County Thursday night, authorities said.
3 men shot, 1 killed near Robert Saunders Senior Public Library, Tampa police say
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1500 block of North Nebraska Avenue where one man was killed and two others were injured early Saturday morning.
How to check if you have unclaimed property in the State of Florida
You could have unclaimed property in your name. The state of Florida returned more than $1.7 billion in unclaimed property to people over the past five years, including $388 million last year. In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank...
Orange County man, 70, sentenced to decade in prison for shooting, killing neighbor
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 70-year-old Orange County man was sentenced to a decade in prison for shooting and killing his neighbor in March 2021. Ralph Christie, 70, once faced a life sentence for a murder charge stemming from Billy Nobles’ death. The plea deal changed that charge to manslaughter, meaning his sentence could’ve been between seven and 10 years.
St. Petersburg Man Sentenced To 10 Years Possessing Firearm During Drug Robbery
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Chris Boone, 25, of St. Petersburg, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. The Court also ordered Boone to forfeit a Hi-Point, model 4995, .45 ACP caliber rifle
Pasco Sheriff Seeking To Identify Land O’ Lakes Porch Pirate
LAND O’ LAKES, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help in identifying a porch pirate that struck one Land O’ Lakes neighborhood at least twice. According to deputies, on Aug. 23, around 1:15 p.m., a suspect pictured here, stole packages from at least
Police seek tips in Tampa homicide
"Although early in the investigation, this does not appear to be a random act," Tampa Police Lieutenant G. A. Neal said in a statement.
Valrico family receives brand-new home from local non-profit, Hillsborough County
VALRICO, Fla. - A Valrico family was given a brand-new home thanks to a collaborative effort from local non-profit Rebuilding Together Tampa Bay and Hillsborough County. Terri Hughes, a Valrico native, said the moment she was handed the keys to her brand-new home is something she will never forget. "This...
