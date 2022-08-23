ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

NYC launches crackdown on commercial vehicles parking illegally in Queens

By Ali Bauman
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDEuS_0hRPztfA00

Mayor Adams puts his boot down on commercial trucks parking illegally in Queens 02:23

NEW YORK -- A new effort is underway to put the brakes on truck drivers taking advantage of parking in neighborhoods around the city.

Trucks left parked overnight has been an issue for years, and city officials say it's only getting worse, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday.

Trucks are not allowed to park on residential streets between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., and yet they do night after night. It is an issue that has plagued southeastern Queens for years, and city officials say it has only gotten worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. It now impacts neighborhoods from Staten Island up to the Bronx.

Mayor Eric Adams is putting his foot down, or should we say his boot down, on 18 wheelers that use the city streets as their own personal parking lots.

"This type of parking is not happening in affluent areas. This is a residential community. They deserve the same level of quality of life that we give to other parts of the city," Adams said.

The mayor joined the NYPD on Monday night in Springfield Gardens to tout their overnight enforcement crackdown on commercial vehicles in residential neighborhoods.

Since launching Operation Heavy Duty Enforcement on Aug. 15, the NYPD has issued nearly 600 summonses, booted 89 wheels, and towed 55 trucks.

"It's disrespectful to our neighbors. It's dangerous and, honestly, it's just outright dumb," Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said.

For years, CBS2 has been covering this issue in Queens -- residents complaining of 18 wheelers parking illegally in their neighborhoods night after night, taking up space and causing blind spots for drivers .

City officials say it has gotten worse during COVID, with the boom in e-commerce.

"We recognize there is a capacity issue with parking of vehicles. We recognize the economic situations where more people in the trucking industry, so our holistic solution is to make sure we find capacity for trucks to park, we inform truckers where they can park, and we get trucks out of open spaces," community activist Bill Perkins said.

The mayor says there are parking facilities around the city that can accommodate large trucks and he plans to work with the companies to find safe, legal locations for the trucks to go.

Comments / 1

LG.945
5d ago

Why haven't NYC provided a designated area to allow these truck to park in??? There are plenty abandoned lots that are overgrown with debris and garbage that are eyesores that can be converted to parking space for truck drivers.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspect robs man in wheelchair on Staten Island bus

NEW YORK -- The search is on for a suspect caught on video robbing a 64-year-old man in a wheelchair, according to the NYPD. Video shows the suspect approached the man from behind on board a bus on Staten Island. The suspect took $250 cash from the man's shirt pocket, police said. It happened back on August 13 when the bus stopped at Clinton Avenue and Richmond Terrace in the Randall Manor section. The man in the wheelchair was not hurt. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

3rd public hearing on MTA's congestion pricing plan on Sunday

NEW YORK -- Round three of the MTA's public hearings on congestion pricing is set for Sunday. It follows another day of contentious hearings on Saturday. The hearings are meant to give everyone the chance to weigh in on the proposal to charge drivers between $9 and $23 to enter Manhattan south of 60th Street. Nearly 200 people signed up to speak at the second hearing, which ran nearly two hours past the scheduled 1 p.m. end time. If approved, congestion pricing could generate an estimated $1 billion per year to help upgrade New York City's mass transit system. Click here for a list of the MTA's scheduled hearings and information on how to sign up to speak.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Driver takes off after killing pedestrian in Queens

NEW YORK -- A man with a walker was killed Saturday when a woman got into a vehicle and jumped a curb during a fight in Queens.It happened around 7:20 a.m. in front of a corner store on Beach 20th Street.Two women were reportedly fighting when witnesses say one of them got into the driver's seat of a car and tried to run the other one over.Surveillance video shows the driver back up, stop, then suddenly drive forward toward the store's entrance, hitting a man sitting on a walker.Police say the driver then backed up, hitting him again and hitting...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

1 killed, 4 hurt in Coney Island boardwalk shooting

NEW YORK -- Gunfire erupted on the Coney Island boardwalk, leaving one person dead and four more people hurt. It's the second shooting to injure at least five people on the boardwalk this summer. The first happened in July, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Sunday. The popular swimming destination tuned into a grisly murder scene as police with flashlights walked up and down the boardwalk looking for clues.Many people enjoying a relaxing weekend near the beach mistook the shooting for a celebration. "Fridays they have fireworks in Coney Island. I thought maybe there's some private fireworks happening. It was like seven shots, one...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
City
Springfield Gardens, NY
New York City, NY
Cars
Queens, NY
Government
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Traffic
Queens, NY
Cars
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

MTA bus hits light pole in Midtown, 2 taken to hospital

NEW YORK -- An MTA bus slammed into a light pole in Midtown on Saturday.It happened on East 58th Street and Lexington Avenue.We're told the M-103 bus made a sharp turn and hit the pole, sending it crashing to the street.Police say a passenger in her 90s hit her head. She was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.The bus driver was also taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Paterson mayor wants to end illegal dirt bike, ATV problems

PATERSON, N.J. -- Illegal dirt bikes and ATVs on city streets are fueling frustrations in New Jersey.As CBS2's Astrid Martinez reports, some New Jersey lawmakers are now trying to come up with better ways to crack down on the issue.Packs of ATVs and dirt bikes roaring onto packed streets are on the rise in Paterson."We see them often. They're kind of like everywhere," business owner Scottie Rodriguez said.In many cases caught on video, the riders are scaring other drivers and pedestrians, running stop signs and red lights.Residents like Rodriguez say the issue can be a serious safety concern."It could become a...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Police seek suspect in unprovoked subway attack in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a suspect after an unprovoked subway attack in the Bronx.It happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday on a southbound 2 train at the Gun Hill Road subway station in the Olinville section.Police say the suspect came up to a man who was sitting on the train and hit him with a bag of food.The suspect then allegedly punched the victim in the face repeatedly before pulling out a knife.The victim managed to get away. The extent of his injuries is unknown, but police say he refused medical attention at the scene.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man touched teen, offered her $20 to "spit on him"

NEW YORK - The NYPD is trying to identify a man accused of inappropriately touching a teenager.It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 inside an apartment building near Franklin Avenue and Union Street in Flushing, Queens.Police say the man followed a 14-year-old girl into the building and got in an elevator with her.Once inside the elevator, the man allegedly asked the teenager if she was a model and if he could take her picture. Police say the man started taking pictures of her, then touched her inappropriately and took pictures under her skirt.The man also allegedly offer to pay the teenager $20 to "spit on him," police say.Police say the teenager then began yelling at the man and followed him out of the building. She was not hurt.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Vehicles#Nypd#Queens Borough
CBS New York

2 firefighters injured battling blaze at Bronx church

NEW YORK -- A fire at a church in the Bronx sent two firefighters to the hospital.The flames broke out around 7:30 p.m. Saturday at a one-story church on Washington Avenue near East Tremont Avenue.Firefighters got the fire under control in less than an hour.The extent of the two firefighters' injuries is unknown.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Staten Island residents concerned about aggressive vultures

NEW YORK -- A growing number of black vultures circling a Staten Island neighborhood have residents concerned.They tell CBS2's Astrid Martinez the aggressive birds are more than just a nuisance.Staten Island resident Mike Illuzzi was out on his front yard, hose in hand, but he wasn't watering his lawn."This is how I get rid of them," he said.He's desperately trying to get rid of some new neighbors invading his neighborhood"I have no idea where they came from. This is new for us," he said.For nearly two months, black vultures have been seen on a daily basis, causing damage to some...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Mom grazed by stray bullet while out with kids in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A mother was grazed by a stray bullet as she walked with her two young children in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx.The brazen drive-by shooting was caught on video Friday evening.Police say two men in a white BMW opened fire on East 171st Street, aiming for two men who ran off.A bullet grazed the 27-year-old mother on the cheek. She refused medical attention.Her children, ages 4 and 6 months, weren't hurt.Police are looking for the shooters.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Queens church group's van crashes, 4 seriously injured

ATHENS, N.Y. -- A van carrying a church group from Queens crashed and overturned in Upstate New York, leaving four people with life-threatening injuries.Police say it happened on the New York State Thruway in the town of Athens in Greene County.A group from the Church of God of Prophecy in South Ozone Park was returning home from a trip to Niagara Falls.Police say the 73-year-old driver tried to avoid another vehicle changing lanes when he over-corrected and lost control of the van, causing it to overturn several times.The driver was not injured.Nine passengers, between the ages of 37-84, were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Four others remain in critical condition.Police say no charges are pending and no tickets were issued.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS New York

NYPD: Bystander hurt in Washington Heights shootout

NEW YORK - Police are looking for five people involved in a shooting in Washington Heights that left an innocent bystander hurt.It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Police say three armed men dragged a passenger and a driver out of a parked car on West 159th Street.The men who had been in the car fought back and eventually both groups opened fire at each other before fleeing.A 33-year-old man who wasn't involved was grazed by a bullet and is expected to be OK.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Bronx celebrates 60th year of Jamaica's independence

NEW YORK -- There was a celebration in the Bronx on Thursday for Jamaican heritage and culture.CBS2's Alecia Reid hosted the borough's first Jamaican flag raising ceremony outside the office of the Bronx borough president.The event recognized the 60th year of Jamaican independence, celebrated this month, and the contributions made by everyday Jamaican Americans in New York City, like Reid."I'm a born and raised Jamaican, grew up in the country of Jamaica. So happy to be here," Reid said. "Moved to the U.S. as a teenager. My family moved to the Bronx. I was raised in the Bronx. I went to school in the Bronx. I went right to Lehman College."The Bronx borough president's office says there are some 300,000 people of Jamaican descent in Wakefield, Williamsbridge and other areas across the city.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Man climbs into Paterson yard, steals teen's mountain bike

PATERSON, N.J. -- A Paterson teenager is devastated after working to save money for a bike only to have it stolen.Fifteen-year-old Vitzie Salce spent the last two years designing and selling arts and crafts. Bags go for $10, keychains for $4.The money saved went towards buying a used mountain bike to ride to the park with her family."I've been selling to neighbors and friends at school and wherever at my father's baseball field," Vitzie told CBS2's Christina Fan.Vitzie is on the autism spectrum, but her mother, Raquel Amador, says the high schooler is more than aware she has to work hard for...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Paint a garbage truck: DSNY seeks artists to spruce up fleet

NEW YORK - A New York tradition supporting New York's Strongest is back. The Department of Sanitation is looking for artists to spruce up the fleet. The volunteers will be tasked with transforming 46,000-pound garbage trucks into works of art. They are especially looking for design encouraging recycling. Proposals must be in by Sept. 18. Trucks will be painted in late September and early October. To submit your design, CLICK HERE. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Brooklyn back-to-school bash offers free services

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn hosted a back-to-school bash Saturday.Community groups teamed up and staged the event downtown at the Atlantic Terminal Mall Plaza.Kids were able to have fun at a bouncy house while parents could take advantage of booths set up to provide wellness check-ins with doctors, dental screenings and backpack giveaways.Local leaders say with money so tight, these free services help."That's why we're here to fill in those gaps. Where they can't, we meet them halfway, we meet them where they are. It's important to support families. As a former educator, I know how tough it is. So we're here today in community, supporting community," New York City Councilmember Rita Joseph said.Kids were also able to get their faces painted and get free haircuts.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Woman shot in head in Bronx, police searching for suspect

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating an early-morning shooting Saturday in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx. According to police, an unidentified man walked up to a parked car on Morris Avenue at around 2:20 a.m. and started shooting. A 37-year-old woman was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital. A 43-year-old man was shot in the leg and listed in stable condition. One of the victims tried to drive away, but crashed. Police said they are searching for a man who was wearing a white T-shirt. He is believed to be in his late 30s. 
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Whales in New York City area spark fascination

NEW YORK - Whales have returned to our area in abundance, and they're staying longer. A recent study shows some remain here as late as November. CBS2's Steve Overmyer spent a day on a whale watching encounter, aboard the American Princess, New York's whale watching boat. Capt. Frank DeSantis departs Sheepshead Bay in search of humpback whales looking for lunch. "The beauty of this, and the fun of this, is that every trip is different. Somedays we're right up close to the beach, and some days we're 10-12 miles off shore," DeSantis said. "The whales determine it. We keep track of where our sightings...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy