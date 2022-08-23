A secret seems to be hiding within Pathfinder's newest rulebook. Over the past few days, Pathfinder fans have shared "lost pages" of Dark Archive, the new Pathfinder 2E rulebook that deals with the strange and paranormal. Each lost page seems to be tied to a different page within the book and highlights a few words or phrases. Pathfinder fans over on Reddit have compiled some of the solved pages together and have uncovered a hidden message written from a Pathfinder Society member hinting at an "ancient being of nightmare." Several bugs are also highlighted via the "Lost Pages," which could be a further hint at the vague threat teased by the new books. In total, there are 22 pages that need to be discovered, with 7 pages solved/uncovered thus far. You can check out the progress on this new mystery over on Reddit.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO