ComicBook
One Piece: Red Cosplay Brings The Ultimate Diva, Uta, to Life
One Piece: Red will see the Straw Hat Pirates sporting a series of new costumes, while also introducing a brand new character to the world of the Grand Line in Uta. While the singer is billed as the Ultimate Diva, she just so happens to be the daughter of Red-Haired Shanks and has a history with the captain of the Straw Hats himself, Monkey D. Luffy. Prior to the film's worldwide release later this year, one cosplayer has brought Uta to life.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Actor Outraces a Horse
My Hero Academia is preparing for its major comeback this fall, with the arrival of its sixth season which will adapt the story of the War Arc and pit the heroes of UA Academy against the vast forces of Shigaraki's Paranormal Liberation Front. Shockingly enough, the Shonen series from the mind of Kohei Horikoshi has grabbed the headlines for a very different reason, as one of the biggest voice actors of the series recently was able to outrun a horse in a Japanese television program.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super's Gohan Reacts to the Anime's New CG Design
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is trying something different with its animation, using a style that is unlike anything anime fans have seen before from the Shonen franchise. Using a combination of 2-d animation along with computer-generated graphics, the fight against the Red Ribbon Army has managed to be number one at the box office in North America. Now, we here at Comicbook.com had the opportunity to chat with the English voice of Gohan to discuss his thoughts on the new animation style.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Heroes Reveals Release Date For Next Ultra God Mission
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is number one at the box office, as the Shonen franchise has also recently teamed up with Fortnite for a major crossover and brought back Frieza in the final chapter of Granolah The Survivor Arc. These major headlines aren't the only thing that the Dragon Ball world has going for it, as Super Dragon Ball Heroes is still releasing new episodes of the Ultra God Mission. Now, the spin-off has revealed when fans can expect the next episode to arrive.
ComicBook
New Friday the 13th Movie: Series Creator Teases Film for 2023
Unlike many of its counterparts in the horror genre, Friday the 13th hasn't been able to enjoy on the renewed appreciation for slasher franchise revivals. Stuck in legal limbo due to the lawsuit brought on by screenwriter Victor Miller, the rights to the franchise have been stuck at an impasse; but series producer Sean S. Cunningham may have just revealed that the series might finally have a new entry. As noticed by Bloody Disgusting, the filmmaker's official Cameo account has been updated to read: "Sean S. Cunningham directed and produced the seminal horror film Friday the 13th, creating the iconic villain Jason Voorhees. The movie has spawned 12 installments with a 13th scheduled for next year."
ComicBook
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
ComicBook
The Winchesters Prequel Reveals First Look at Jensen Ackles' Return as Dean
Supernatural is headed back to television once again — and now we have our latest look at what that will entail. On Friday, TV Insider debuted a new photo from The Winchesters, the highly-anticipated prequel series that will be arriving on The CW this fall. Executive producing and narrating the series will be Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles, and as it turns out, he will be appearing in person in the series as well. The photo reveals Dean holding a journal while leaning against his Chevy Impala "Baby", which fans are already speculating could be the source of the narration on the series.
ComicBook
New Dark Souls Games Announced
Steamforged Games has announced two new standalone core sets for Dark Souls: The Board Game. The British publisher announced that it would release Dark Souls: The Board Game - Tomb of Giants and Dark Souls: The Board Game: Painted World of Ariamis, a pair of new core sets for its line of Dark Souls board games. Both games would feature a revised ruleset of the original Dark Souls: The Board Game rules, featuring a new event system, a new objective card deck, streamlined campaign rules, and more puzzle-based gameplays. Both games can be played on their own or integrated with any other Dark Souls: The Board Game set.
ComicBook
Resident Evil Star Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix Cancelation
Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick has posted a video in response to Netflix's cancelation of the TV series. The Resident Evil series is one of the most influential franchises in gaming, so naturally, it only made sense for Hollywood to want to ride Capcom's gravy train to the box office and streamers. Film adaptations started releasing in the early 2000s to mixed reviews, but immense commercial success, particularly overseas. The films would eventually be rebooted with a more direct adaptation of the games in 2021, but it failed to make a splash. Netflix then decided to take a crack at the series with a show that existed within the world of the games, serving as a bit of a sequel to Resident Evil 5 with Albert Wesker in the lead role.
ComicBook
Made in Abyss Season 2 Shares Finale Details
Made in Abyss has kept fans on edge this summer with its new season, and there is still a slew of episodes to go live before it wraps. After all, season two will bring its finale around at the end of September, and fans have been curious about where the release will leave them. And while its story is still under wraps, we have learned a few details about the big finale.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Topples 'Broly' Record at U.S. Box Office
Dragon Ball Super is on the world's stage right now, and we have its new movie to thank. After a solid opening in Japan, the movie moved to the United States and wowed fans by taking the top spot at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. And now in its second weekend, Dragon Ball Super has taken down a record earned by 'Broly' a few years ago.
ComicBook
Batman: Caped Crusader: Streaming Services Going After Former HBO Max Series
Earlier this week came stunning news out of Warner Bros. Discovery, the latest in a series of moves that have people scratching their heads, that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader was no longer moving forward at HBO Max. Unlike the Batgirl movie the project hadn't been cancelled outright, in fact production still continues, it would simply no longer appear on their streaming platform and was looking for a new home. Potential suitors have immediately come knocking apparently as The Hollywood Reporter's Heat Vision Newsletter reveals that other streaming services are going after the show in hopes of landing it.
ComicBook
Manifest Season 4: Netflix Teaser Reveals Part 1 Premiere Date
Netflix has revealed when Manifest Season 4 Part 1 will debut. To commemorate 8/28, a date that shares the number of Flight 828, Netflix released a new poster and teaser revealing that Manifest Season 4 Part 1 will debut on November 4th, two years after Netflix rescued the series from its cancellation on NBC. According to Netflix's announcement on Tudum, the new season will pick up several dangling cliffhangers left unresolved by the cancellation: "Ben's (Josh Dallas) wife, Grace (Athena Karkanis) is murdered by troubled passenger Angelina (Holly Taylor), who also kidnaps their baby , Eden. Cal (Jack Messina) disappears after touching the plane's tail fin and then returns five years older (now played by Ty Doran), cryptically stating, 'I know what I have to do now.' And we get a quick glimpse of the flight's captain when he reappears in the cockpit, only to vanish seconds later and take the remains of the plane with him."
ComicBook
She-Hulk Graces the Cover of Fictional "Superior Law" Magazine
The first two episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law are now streaming on Disney+, and Marvel have been loving the new show. Currently, She-Hulk has an 88% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the show a 4.5 out of 5 and called it "the MCU's wackiest and most worthwhile show yet." We have seen a lot of cool content to promote the series, and Marvel released a new poster this week. Yesterday, they also took to social media to show Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) gracing the cover of the fictional law magazine, Superior Law.
ComicBook
Marvel Announces Wasp Series
The Wasp will fly solo in a new series from Marvel in 2023. Marvel will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Wasp, one of the founding members of the Avengers, by launching a four-issue miniseries starring Janet Van Dyne and Nadia Van Dyne in January. The Wasp series is positioned as a spiritual successor to the current Ant-Man series, with writer Al Ewing returning to helm the book. For Wasp, Ewing teams with Kasie Nie, known for her work on series such as Mockingbird and Age of Conan: Belit. Wasp will revisit Janet Van Dyne's origin in the Silver Age, examine her relationship with Nadia, and look toward the future as it sets up another Ewing-written series for release later in 2023. Here's Marvel's synopsis:
ComicBook
She-Hulk Head Writer Explains Why Show Ignores The Blip
We're only two episodes into She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but the live-action series is providing fans with updates that fans genuinely didn't know they needed about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show has already been jam-packed with surprising Easter eggs and unexpected fourth-wall breaks, but it has yet to really acknowledge The Blip, the five years of disaster that occurred between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, outside of a few passing lines of dialogue about how Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) helped bring humanity back. In a recent interview with Lifehacker, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao revealed why that creative choice was made, and argued that within the world of the show, "that's already happened and people have already moved on."
Sony issues 'Invitation'; not many filmgoers RSVP
New Sony horror film "The Invitation" topped the North American box office this weekend despite extremely weak ticket sales of just $7 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday. Its ticket sales dropped 78 percent from its opening weekend, to a fifth-place showing of just $4.6 million.
ComicBook
Pathfinder Hides Secret Message Within Newest Rulebook
A secret seems to be hiding within Pathfinder's newest rulebook. Over the past few days, Pathfinder fans have shared "lost pages" of Dark Archive, the new Pathfinder 2E rulebook that deals with the strange and paranormal. Each lost page seems to be tied to a different page within the book and highlights a few words or phrases. Pathfinder fans over on Reddit have compiled some of the solved pages together and have uncovered a hidden message written from a Pathfinder Society member hinting at an "ancient being of nightmare." Several bugs are also highlighted via the "Lost Pages," which could be a further hint at the vague threat teased by the new books. In total, there are 22 pages that need to be discovered, with 7 pages solved/uncovered thus far. You can check out the progress on this new mystery over on Reddit.
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Says Marvel Could Own DC By Picking Up Batman: Caped Crusader
This week brought shocking news to Bat-fans around the world when it was revealed that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, a show from Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm and The Batman director Matt Reeves, was no longer happening at HBO Max. Unlike other projects at the streamer the series wasn't fully cancelled though and would continue production while it sought out a new home. Reports came in this week that other streaming services are eager to potentially take on the series, one of the first Batman-centric shows in decades to not air on a Warner Bros. platform. Noted fanboy, and former Batman scribe, Kevin Smith had an idea, what if Marvel and Disney took it?
ComicBook
Star Wars: Ahsoka Creator Calls Series "Everything I Could Hope For"
No Star Wars character has had quite the impact as Ahsoka Tano, with the fan-favorite Jedi becoming a prolific hero following her debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. After an array of appearances in animation, live-action, and various tie-in media, Tano is set to get her own live-action solo story in the form of a Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney+ series, which is currently in production. In a recent interview with Dagobah Dispatch, Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni provided a pretty epic update about how production on the series is going, and called the experience "everything I could hope for."
