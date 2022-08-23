ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

SJS rankings: Bittersweet win doesn't slow No. 1 Folsom

Bulldogs now brace for Central Coast Section power Serra-San Mateo

SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION FAB 15 FOOTBALL RANKINGS

1. Folsom (1-0)
Last week rank: No. 1
Last week result: Defeated Monterey Trail-ElK Grove, 47-18
Next game: Friday vs. Serra-San Mateo
Austin Mack impressed as the 6-foot-6 junior passed for 334 yards and five touchdowns, two each to Rico Flores, Jr. and Onterrio Smith, Jr., but the mood was somber over the weekend. Stanford-bound tight end Walker Lyons will miss the season after suffering a broken leg. Showdown looms against powerhouse Serra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcUPC_0hRPzWYZ00
Austin Mack (left) and Rico Flores slap hands during 47-18 win over Monterey Trail. Photo: Ralph Thompson

2. Central Catholic-Modesto (1-0)
Last week rank: No. 3
Last week result: Defeated Merced 41-19
Next game: Friday at Saint Francis-Mountain View
The Raiders spoiled the new-field celebration of the host Bears by breaking up a 14-14 game at the half as Tyler Wentworth hit Trace Hernandez for scoring plays of 58 and 62 yards. Major test at Saint Francis will be telling.

3. Vanden-Fairfield (1-0)
Last week rank: No. 5
Last week result: Defeated Yuba City 27-18
Next game: Saturday vs. Douglas (Nevada)
The Vikings, defending CIF State Division 3-AAA champions, got past a gritty and tough Honkers team that pushed them to the limit.

4. Manteca (1-0)
Last week rank: No. 6
Last week result: Defeated Vista del Lago-Folsom, 44-6
Next: Friday at Patterson
Winners of eight SJS titles since 2001, the Buffaloes aren't slowing down a bit as they rushed for 345 yards on 35 attempts for a 9.1 yard average. Blake Nichelson had 111 yards and two scores and Bryson Davis went for 159 and 1.

5. Jesuit-Carmichael (0-0)
Last week rank: No. 7
Last week result: Did not play
Next: Friday at Manogue (Nevada)
The Marauders, who went 10-3 last season, had a scrimmage against North Section powers De La Salle and Pittsburg and was able to move the ball against DLS.

6. Granite Bay (1-0)
Last week rank: No. 9
Last week result: Defeated Elk Grove 34-12
Next: vs. Davis
The Grizzlies were concerned about how to deal with Elk Grove's tricky and speedy option attack but handled it just fine, and sophomore Carter Jackson rushed for four scores to lead the offense.

7. St. Mary's-Stockton (0-0)
Last week rank: No. 10
Last week result: Did not play
Next: Friday vs. West-Tracy
The Rams are gearing up for another season of promise under longtime coach Tony Franks, whose squad went 10-3 in 2021.

8. Sheldon-Sacramento (1-0)
Last week rank: No. 11
Last week result: Defeated River Valley-Yuba City, 78-19
Next: Friday vs. Nevada Union-Grass Valley
The Huskies erupted for a school-record point total on the road, though starters were pulled in the second quarter. Jesiah Machado had two touchdown passes to Scott Nixon and Devin Green rushed for 120 yards on four carries and scored three times.

9. Rocklin (0-1)
Last week rank: 2
Last week result: Lost to Turlock, 14-7
Next: Friday vs. McQueen (Nevada)
The Thunder suffered a blow before kicking off the season when standout linebacker Derek Houston went down with a broken leg, and then the offense couldn't get off track against a tough Turlock team.

10. Monterey Trail-Elk Grove (0-1)
Last week rank: No. 4
Last week result: Lost to Folsom, 47-18
Next: vs. De La Salle-Concord
The Mustangs received 184 all-purpose yards from Ali Collier, and Vince Arcuri had a school-record 86-yard touchdown pass to Hasaan Miller.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xLMPo_0hRPzWYZ00
The Mustangs hope to rebound this week, but it doesn't get any easier. They host De La Salle-Concord.

11. Vacaville (1-0)
Last week rank: No. 12
Last week result: Beat Davis, 49-21
Next: Friday at Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills
The Bulldogs outscored the Blue Devils 28-0 in the second half to blow it open as Brady Mott had three catches for 152 yards and a 75-yard scoring strike.

12. Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills (1-0)
Last week rank: No. 17
Last week result: Defeated Cosumnes Oaks-Elk Grove, 56-0
Next: Friday vs. Vacaville
The Trojans received two touchdowns each from Jake Hall, Dwight Martin and Maddox Varella in rolling a fast foe and gear up for a big test against Vacaville.

13. Elk Grove (0-1)
Last week rank: No. 8
Last week result: Lost to Granite Bay, 34-12
Next: Friday at Antelope-Sacramento
The Thundering Herd looked like a team with a lot of youth at quarterback in facing an experienced foe. It doesn't get easier this week on the road.

14. Oakdale (1-0)
Last week rank: No. 15
Last week result: Defeated Sonora, 27-21
Next: Friday vs. Aptos
The Mustangs trailed 21-3 at the half before the rally behind Jason Lucas, who caught two touchdowns.

15. Turlock (1-0)
Last week rank: Unranked
Last week result: Defeated Rocklin, 14-7
Next: Friday at Clovis West-Fresno
The Bulldogs were smoked by Rocklin in an opener last season and impressed in the rematch. Cole Gilbert passed for 204 yards and the defense stood tall.

On the bubble:
16. Del Oro-Loomis (1-0)
17. Christian Brothers-Sacramento (1-0)
18. Downey-Modesto (9-2)
19. Placer-Auburn (1-0)
20. Whitney-Rocklin (1-0)

Around the SJS:

  • It was a crushing start for two of the top players in the state who suffered season-ending injuries. In a scrimmage a week before the season opener, Rocklin linebacker broke his leg. Against Monterey Trail, Folsom star tight end Walker Lyons went down with a broken leg. Injuries happen but these are crushers.
  • Oak Ridge had a nice sportsmanship moment in its 56-0 win at Cosumnes Oaks. Coach Casey Taylor inserted special needs student Seabass Wells - the name of the year already! - for a late play. Nolan King scored but the cheers went to Seabass, a senior, "who loves to play and loves his teammates, and they love him," Taylor told The Sacramento Bee.
  • Freshmen starting and impacting varsity rosters? It happens. Christian Brothers has a frosh star in Deakon Holden, who tossed two scoring passes in a 39-0 win over Burbank-Sacramento. Sheldon has the largest and longest freshman around in 6-foot-6 tackle Tommy Tofi, who had ix pancake blocks in a opening rout at River Valley-Yuba City.
  • Thursday night games will become more the norm as referees plead with area programs to consider moving games out of the traditional Friday slot to better help them staff full crews. So this Thursday, games of note in the SJS include: Roseville at Placer; Whitney at Woodcreek; Del Campo at Del Oro; Ponderosa at Vista del Lago.

