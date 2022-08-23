Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews repairing damage from major accident at Southwest Side intersection
SAN ANTONIO - Crews are working to repair the damage from an accident on Thursday to a Southwest Side intersection. The accident happened at the intersection of Frio City Road and Ceralvo Street and heavily damaged utility poles and signage. Crews have been working over 12 hours to repair the...
Ongoing family feud led to shooting on East side
SAN ANTONIO – An ongoing family feud led to a shooting on the East side of town. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Orphan Street at around 11:18 p.m. According to officials, the 46-year-old man was shot at the intersection of Steves Avenue and S. Geyers, after he evaded a property in that location. Police say that the victim has an ongoing family feud with the suspect. The man was hit once in the arm, but his vehicle had several holes from the gunfire. The man managed to drive all the way home and called the police.
Man hit by deadly train after he lied down on tracks
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after he was hit by a train on Saturday morning. Police say that the man laid down on the tracks. The incident happened at Saltillo Street between S. Trinity and S. Navidad at around 6:19 a.m. According to police, Union Pacific called...
Neighborhood shooting leads to Walmart evacuation
A series of shootings in the area have Bexar County Sheriff's Office on high alert this weekend. What began as an 'attempt to locate' call turned into an evacuation of a Northeast side Walmart. Friday night, a series of shots were called in from the 7000 block of Estrid Trail...
5 juveniles, 3 adults arrested after shooting at home led to evacuation of nearby Walmart
Five juveniles and three adults were detained after a shooting at a home led to the evacuation of a nearby Walmart store in converse, Texas on Saturday. The incident happened less than 24 hours after another shooting in the same area on Friday. No injuries were reported. Bexar County deputies...
New pedestrian plaza to open at the Pearl
SAN ANTONIO -- A new pedestrian space is coming to the Pearl this fall. 1100 Springs Plaza will be located in front of the Full Goods Building at the Pearl. The plaza will feature a large recycled water fountain, shaded patios and new seating. It will also connect multiple buildings to allow for more walking access to the shops and restaurants at the Pearl.
Woman shot from passing vehicle while walking along Northeast Side highway, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is in the hospital after being shot while walking along a Northeast Side highway early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. along Austin Highway near Rittiman Road. Police said the woman was walking along the highway when she was hit by a bullet...
Woman arrested after pepper-spraying 71-year-old property owner for being evicted
Authorities have arrested a San Antonio woman with a charge of injury to the elderly after she pepper-sprayed a property owner after being evicted. 31-year-old Larrietta Holmes allegedly pulled up to the property when the 71-year-old man was checking on the property. Witnesses saw her enter and then flee the...
Argument led to man getting stabbed with kitchen knife
SAN ANTONIO – A man was sent to the hospital after he was stabbed with a kitchen knife. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Pintoresco at around 11:44 a.m. According to officials, a woman in her 40’s and a man in his 60’s were arguing. The argument led to the woman stabbing the man in the abdomen area with a kitchen knife.
Woman shot in head after argument with partner escalates, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO - A woman is fighting for her life after an argument with her partner escalated, according to San Antonio police. Officials were called to 3000 Ivy Ridge Ln Saturday morning for a shooting in progress. According to police, the couple was arguing and began to wrestle for a...
SAPD mourns officer who died pursuing a suspect
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department is in mourning after one of their officers died pursuing a suspect. According to police, Officer Michael McInnis, 25 was pursuing suspects in a burglary at the Northwest Loop 410 area when his patrol car went out of control and crashed. Officer...
Man in critical condition after being shot on Northwest Side, suspect still at large
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after be was shot near a Northwest Side apartment complex. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday off Glenn Ridge Drive and Rolling Dale Drive. When police got to the scene, they found the victim on the side wall of...
Teen shoots himself and younger brother while cleaning gun
SAN ANTONIO – Two juvenile siblings were shot Saturday afternoon while one was cleaning a gun and it popped off. The shooting happened on Binz-Engleman Road towards the Northeast side of town, near Fort Sam Houston. According to officials, the older sibling, 18 was cleaning his mom's gun and...
Police searching for suspect responsible for robbing an Academy Sports + Outdoors
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help locating a suspect who robbed an Academy Sports + Outdoors. The robbery happened Friday, August 20, at around 8:00 a.m. on Bandera Road towards the Northwest part of town. According to authorities, the unknown suspect was seen on video stealing merchandise from...
Program helps area first responders through grief and mental health challenges
SAN ANTONIO – A local group known for helping families of fallen first responders is now expanding its mission by turning its attention to mental health and grief. From children in Uvalde who went to school and never came home, to migrants hoping for the American dream only to suffocate inside a sweltering truck on Quintana Road - this summer in South Texas has been tragic beyond words.
Metro Health says San Antonians should be aware of West Nile virus but not alarmed
SAN ANTONIO - It's cause for concern rather than alarm at this point. That's what Metro Health is saying today about West Nile virus in our area. But it could get worse as the mosquito population surges after the recent storms in the area. One of the 30 mosquito pools...
THRIFTY CITY: San Antonio ranks No. 4 among best cities for thrifting, new report says
SAN ANTONIO - After celebrating National Thrift Shop Day on Aug. 17, many will be happy in how the Alamo City ranks among thrift conscious consumers. Actually, San Antonio ranks No. 4 among the best cities for thrifting, according to a new report by Lawn Love. In fact, Texas has three cities in the Top 10 on this list, with Houston ranked No. 2 and Austin at No. 8.
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who pointed gun at someone after being cut off
SAN ANTONIO – Police are asking for public assistance in locating a suspect who pointed a gun at someone after accidentally being cut off. The assault happened Thursday, July 14, 2022, on IH Eastbound just before IH 37 S. According to officials, the victim was merging onto IH 10...
Man sentenced to life for the 2020 shooting over rental tires
SAN ANTONIO – 28-year-old Richard Vallejo has been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of murder Thursday afternoon. Vallejo was convicted of the 2020 shooting death of Andrew Gomez, known to friends and family as Drew, a 27-year-old father of two young children who worked for a company called Rolling Rentals.
Registration for the annual 9/11 Memorial Climb at the Tower of Americas is open
SAN ANTONIO – With September 11 just a few weeks away, there's still time to register for the annual Memorial Climb at the Tower of the Americas. It's one of the largest memorial climbs in the nation, and representatives from over 100 agencies will be participating. Many first responders...
