Mental Health

My NICU experience shaped the way I parent—even three years later

I hear my son, Mason, say, "Mama, look!" As I turn to look, he jumps off our couch and onto his playmat. "I did it!" he exclaims, then runs into his room, and soon enough, Mason is rummaging through his toys. He'll probably prepare our imaginary ice cream stand and call for me when he's all set. To see him jumping and running to play and hear him asking me if I want "sinkles" (sprinkles) on my ice cream, I can't help but embrace the one constant feeling I've had since our NICU experience three years ago: grateful.
To my child’s teacher: Thank you doesn’t seem enough

Thank you doesn’t seem enough, doesn’t quite cut it. For all that you have done for my little boy as his class teacher, we have nothing but immense gratitude. The first year of school is always so important, isn’t it? Sending your child out into the world, trusting the school and its teachers to provide a safe and enriching environment.
I desperately needed a prenatal workout to prepare for childbirth and beyond

This article is sponsored by Nike. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. 24 weeks into my third pregnancy and somehow “Prepare Your Body for Childbirth” didn’t quite make the to-do list… until now. Between working, caring for two littles, drinking enough water and trying to sleep comfortably – honestly, who has the time? But I’ve been down this road before and I know that delivering babies is hands-down one of the most physically demanding challenges on planet earth. Going there without any training? Not ideal.
What I wish I knew about being a mom of two

Before my second child was born, I was a swirl of emotions. After suffering three previous miscarriages, I was impatient and eager to meet our little rainbow baby. But I was also scared. There were a lot of question marks and fears. My transition to motherhood had been very rocky and I was afraid that the transition to being a mom of two would be just as hard (or harder).
How ‘lazy parenting’ can encourage kids be more independent

Lazy parenting has gotten a lot amount of attention in recent years. In part, I think it’s because we’re all more than a little relieved that there are parenting styles that celebrate imperfection. I also think a lot of us have grown exhausted with helicopter parenting. But it’s also because lazy parenting works. It’s a win-win, for parents and kids.
This is motherhood: Monique Gray Smith on the legacy of native residential schools and raising resilient children

This episode is sponsored by Target. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. In this episode, Joyce talks with author and consultant Monique Gray Smith about her indigenous children’s books and what motherhood has taught her. She also shares her insight about how best to tell children about the history of Native residential schools and other abuses in a way that is gentle but also ensuinres that future generations know the truth of the traumas their people experienced.
To my wife who is exclusively pumping: I am in awe of you

As my wife was pregnant with our second child, she constantly spoke about how determined she was to breastfeed this time around. With our first baby, she really struggled with breastfeeding. I can remember seeing the frustration and discouragement on her face when our son wasn’t able to latch. She tried and tried, and I absolutely love her for it. Since she was not able to get my son to latch, she was exclusively pumping for the first three-four months before deciding to switch to exclusively formula. I supported her decision and tried to be as supportive as I could. I may not know much about a woman’s body or breastfeeding, but I was super proud and grateful that she was able to go that long trying to breastfeed and pumping.
How to make the transition back to early mornings a little easier for the whole family

I love summer mornings. Breakfast is simple and never served before 7:30 a.m. My children linger in the kitchen; talking, playing Uno, coloring, building with Legos, and molding Play-Doh. Two of my children eat breakfast in their pajamas every day in the summer. Pajamas are replaced with swimsuits sometime mid-morning. We push bedtime later to accommodate swim team practice, tennis matches and visits from family and friends.
My daughter’s friend betrayed her. Here’s how we handled it

My 7-year-old daughter learned a harsh reality this week—people you trust will let you down. It’s a fact I’ve known for years, but it took my daughter by surprise. Someone she trusted stole something special of hers and lied to her face. The look of complete shock on her face when she found out the truth showed me this wasn’t just any little kid drama that’s forgotten about the next day—this friend betrayal cut deep.
Why the Wren Eleanor controversy makes parents so uncomfortable

If you haven’t been following the Wren Eleanor controversy, or even if you have, let me catch you up. Wren Eleanor is a toddler with her own TikTok account. On the account, Wren Eleanor’s mom shares videos of the toddler doing toddler things, like wearing cute clothes and eating snacks. With a whopping 17 million followers, Wren Eleanor’s TikTok is also an “influencer” account, where toddler and her mom show off clothing gifted to them by retailers.
Going to Music Together® classes is a bonding experience to cherish forever

This article is sponsored by Music Together. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. One of the most amazing parts of being a parent is getting to experience everything anew through the eyes and ears of your child. Music, especially, gives us the chance to share many meaningful moments. When we sing and dance with our littles, we are reminded of how it feels to be moved by music as we watch them discover its magic.
