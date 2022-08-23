ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, AR

New milk depot and dispensary opens in Dunklin County

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – If you are a mother who is needing breastfeeding options, there’s some new help in Kennett. The Bootheel Mother’s Milk Depot and Dispensary located at the Dunklin County Health Department on 402 Recovery Road is now open. Officials said approved milk donors can...
Sales tax collections in Jonesboro surge by double-digits in August

Although sales and use tax collections in Jonesboro and Craighead County had maintained a steady record pace in recent months, those collections had slowed when compared to earlier in the year. Collections surged by double digits in August, according to figures released by the city and the Craighead County Treasurer’s Department.
Georgia-based company to bring new jobs to Northeast Arkansas

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – New opportunities are coming to Mississippi County. Amy Alvarez of Chime Solutions told Region 8 News the company is bringing 500 jobs to Blytheville within the next two years. Chime Solutions is a black-owned company based out of Georgia. The goal will be to open...
Counties declared disaster areas, federal funds available

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday it has declared 20 Arkansas counties as primary natural disaster areas. The declaration follows weeks of severe to extreme drought conditions in the state. According to the USDA, the designation allows its Farm Service Agency “to extend much-needed emergency...
Options for those behind on electric bills

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Families across the United States and here in the Natural State are struggling to keep the lights on, and since COVID started people have fallen further behind on their electric bills. 20 million homes in the United States are behind on their utility bill according to...
Teeing up for a cause

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A man on a mission to honor his late brother, mother, and father. The third annual B & B Memorial golf tournament teed off at 10 a.m. this morning at Big Lake County club in Manila. The course was packed with over 30 two-man teams participating...
Truck drives straight into shed off highway

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A truck driver is okay after he drove into a shed in Craighead County. Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said he got a call about 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 about the incident. He explained the driver was heading north on Highway 141 when they...
Aug. 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. No changes to the forecast as we head into the weekend and into week 1 of high school football. Highs make it to the 90s today with a heat index up to the upper 90s in spots.
Semi-truck, trailer fall onto side at landfill

Thursday morning was eventful at Legacy Landfill in Craighead County. A semi-truck with trailer attached was driving up a dirt path toward the trash heap. For some reason, the driver of the large truck and trailer attempted to drive in reverse back down the path, an employee told our reporter.
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
New attendance policy raises concerns from parents

HAYTI, MO. (KAIT) - As the bell rang and students started their first week of school in Hayti, they were met with a strict new attendance policy. “My first reaction, it says ‘absence without no excuse, Saturday school or detention’ That should not be called for,” said a Hayti community member.
Emergency crews respond to house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Fire crews are clearing the scene of a Saturday house fire near Arkansas State University. The Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant said the fire is burning in the 16-hundred block of Aggie Road. Officials on scene told Reporter Jace Passmore the fire was small and happened during...
A Family for Me: Emma

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emma is just over a year old. She was born prematurely, so she’s a little behind on her development, but that doesn’t stop her from persevering, always with a big smile on her face. Emma is in foster care. She has cerebral palsy, among...
Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
Nearly 50 cars broken into across 3 locations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was not a good Monday for dozens of drivers who woke up to find their vehicles had been vandalized or ransacked overnight. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said 23 vehicles were broken into at the Castlewood Suites on Whitten Road sometime early Monday morning. Darius Brown, who was in town for […]
Crash on Red Wolf blocks traffic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro backed up Wednesday afternoon traffic. Around 2:50 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a crash in front of the Popeyes on Red Wolf Boulevard. Jonesboro police said there is an injury as a result of the crash, and traffic...
