Kait 8
New milk depot and dispensary opens in Dunklin County
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – If you are a mother who is needing breastfeeding options, there’s some new help in Kennett. The Bootheel Mother’s Milk Depot and Dispensary located at the Dunklin County Health Department on 402 Recovery Road is now open. Officials said approved milk donors can...
kasu.org
Sales tax collections in Jonesboro surge by double-digits in August
Although sales and use tax collections in Jonesboro and Craighead County had maintained a steady record pace in recent months, those collections had slowed when compared to earlier in the year. Collections surged by double digits in August, according to figures released by the city and the Craighead County Treasurer’s Department.
Kait 8
Georgia-based company to bring new jobs to Northeast Arkansas
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – New opportunities are coming to Mississippi County. Amy Alvarez of Chime Solutions told Region 8 News the company is bringing 500 jobs to Blytheville within the next two years. Chime Solutions is a black-owned company based out of Georgia. The goal will be to open...
Kait 8
Counties declared disaster areas, federal funds available
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday it has declared 20 Arkansas counties as primary natural disaster areas. The declaration follows weeks of severe to extreme drought conditions in the state. According to the USDA, the designation allows its Farm Service Agency “to extend much-needed emergency...
Kait 8
Options for those behind on electric bills
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Families across the United States and here in the Natural State are struggling to keep the lights on, and since COVID started people have fallen further behind on their electric bills. 20 million homes in the United States are behind on their utility bill according to...
Kait 8
Teeing up for a cause
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A man on a mission to honor his late brother, mother, and father. The third annual B & B Memorial golf tournament teed off at 10 a.m. this morning at Big Lake County club in Manila. The course was packed with over 30 two-man teams participating...
Kait 8
Truck drives straight into shed off highway
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A truck driver is okay after he drove into a shed in Craighead County. Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said he got a call about 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 about the incident. He explained the driver was heading north on Highway 141 when they...
Kait 8
Aug. 26: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. No changes to the forecast as we head into the weekend and into week 1 of high school football. Highs make it to the 90s today with a heat index up to the upper 90s in spots.
Kait 8
Memphis in May to downsize, lose key festival elements for 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May (MIM) will return to Tom Lee Park in 2023, but the cost of moving the event back to the renovated park by the Mighty Mississippi River could break the bank for the city’s premiere festival. MIM President and CEO Jim Holt made...
neareport.com
Semi-truck, trailer fall onto side at landfill
Thursday morning was eventful at Legacy Landfill in Craighead County. A semi-truck with trailer attached was driving up a dirt path toward the trash heap. For some reason, the driver of the large truck and trailer attempted to drive in reverse back down the path, an employee told our reporter.
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
Kait 8
New attendance policy raises concerns from parents
HAYTI, MO. (KAIT) - As the bell rang and students started their first week of school in Hayti, they were met with a strict new attendance policy. “My first reaction, it says ‘absence without no excuse, Saturday school or detention’ That should not be called for,” said a Hayti community member.
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Fire crews are clearing the scene of a Saturday house fire near Arkansas State University. The Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant said the fire is burning in the 16-hundred block of Aggie Road. Officials on scene told Reporter Jace Passmore the fire was small and happened during...
Kait 8
A Family for Me: Emma
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emma is just over a year old. She was born prematurely, so she’s a little behind on her development, but that doesn’t stop her from persevering, always with a big smile on her face. Emma is in foster care. She has cerebral palsy, among...
Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
Kait 8
US agents seize antique Egyptian artifact that could potentially be 3,000 years old
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) - Customs and Border officers say they came across an ancient find when checking a recent shipment from Europe. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers at the port of Memphis intercepted an Egyptian artifact Aug. 17 that was being sent to a private buyer in the U.S.
Nearly 50 cars broken into across 3 locations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was not a good Monday for dozens of drivers who woke up to find their vehicles had been vandalized or ransacked overnight. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said 23 vehicles were broken into at the Castlewood Suites on Whitten Road sometime early Monday morning. Darius Brown, who was in town for […]
Kait 8
Crash on Red Wolf blocks traffic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro backed up Wednesday afternoon traffic. Around 2:50 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a crash in front of the Popeyes on Red Wolf Boulevard. Jonesboro police said there is an injury as a result of the crash, and traffic...
‘YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN!’ State Says They Have No Authority Over Wanda Halbert
Bad news for Shelby County residents who have yet to get a car tag — you’re on your own. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office tells KWAM that they have no authority of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. Under Ms. Halbert’s leadership, the clerk’s office has been turned into...
