Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

Stars in full control throughout win over South Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City North defeated South Sioux City 44-0 Thursday night, Aug. 25th, to open up the 2022 regular season. Carson Strohbeen tossed three touchdowns for the Stars in the winning effort, while Demarico Young produced two rushing touchdowns. North begins another season with a win...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Dakota Valley stuns Vermillion in Tanagers' home opener

VERMILLION, S.D. — The Dakota Valley Panthers coming off a 1-8 season last year defeat 2022's 11A semifinalist Vermillion Tanagers 15-3 in week 1 of the 2023 season. The game would be a defensive struggle early on, with the first quarter ending in a scoreless tie. That is until Ethan Anema found Trae Piel behind the Tanager defense to put Dakota Valley up 7-0.
VERMILLION, SD
siouxlandnews.com

GAME OF THE WEEK: Lions leave no doubt in huge win over BHRV

ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — Week 1's game of the week featured two heavy hitters out of Northwest Iowa; last years 2A semifinalists, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock; and last years 3A runners up, Boyden Hull-Rock Valley. This year the Lions produced an incredible performance in the season opener, defeating the Nighthawks...
BOYDEN, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sale of Sioux City's Hard Rock Hotel and Casino approved

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will soon be under new ownership, with connections to one of horse racing's biggest events. Iowa state regulators approved the sale of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to Churchill Downs, Incorporated, which runs the Kentucky Derby. The...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Disaster drill planned for Cedar County Saturday morning

CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. — Law enforcement and first responders in Cedar County, Nebraska will be holding a disaster exercise Saturday. Several emergency organizations from around Cedar County will be participating in the exercise that is scheduled to start at about 10 a.m. Cedar County officials aren't releasing the location of the exercise, but say don't be alarmed if you see a large number of emergency vehicles in the area on Saturday.
CEDAR COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City man sentenced in toddler's death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for the death of a toddler back in 2018. 26-year-old Tayvon Davis, was charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death and multiple counts of child endangerment for causing fatal injuries to his girlfriend's 19-month-old daughter in 2018.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Monona County K9 getting well deserved retirement

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — A K9 with the Monona County Sheriff's Office is retiring. K9 Jenyo began her service as a Deputy Sheriff on April 16, 2016 and was partnered with Deputy Robert Maule. The Sheriff's Office says that Jenyo was purchased for a cost of $13,751 from a...
MONONA COUNTY, IA

