CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. — Law enforcement and first responders in Cedar County, Nebraska will be holding a disaster exercise Saturday. Several emergency organizations from around Cedar County will be participating in the exercise that is scheduled to start at about 10 a.m. Cedar County officials aren't releasing the location of the exercise, but say don't be alarmed if you see a large number of emergency vehicles in the area on Saturday.

CEDAR COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO