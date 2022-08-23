Read full article on original website
Related
GAME OF THE WEEK: Lions leave no doubt in huge win over BHRV
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — Week 1's game of the week featured two heavy hitters out of Northwest Iowa; last years 2A semifinalists, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock; and last years 3A runners up, Boyden Hull-Rock Valley. This year the Lions produced an incredible performance in the season opener, defeating the Nighthawks...
Bulldogs take down Warriors for the first time since 2013
LE MARS, Iowa — Le Mars defeated SB-L 17-14 in a down to wire Week 1 contest. The Bulldogs earned their first win over the Warriors since 2013, snapping SB-L's win streak over the last 7 meetings.
Dakota Valley stuns Vermillion in Tanagers' home opener
VERMILLION, S.D. — The Dakota Valley Panthers coming off a 1-8 season last year defeat 2022's 11A semifinalist Vermillion Tanagers 15-3 in week 1 of the 2023 season. The game would be a defensive struggle early on, with the first quarter ending in a scoreless tie. That is until Ethan Anema found Trae Piel behind the Tanager defense to put Dakota Valley up 7-0.
Eagles soar over Akron Westfield in season opener
LAWTON, Iowa — Lawton Bronson defeated Akron Westfield 29-13. Braden Heiss led the way for the Eagles with 239 passing yards and 2 TD's.
BHRV & CL-GLR highlight Friday night's Week 1 schedule
ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa — Football fans in Northwest Iowa know the kind of talent that comes out of Rock Valley and Rock Rapids each year, as BHRV and CL-GLR are set to square off right away to kick off the 2022 regular season in Week 1. In last year's...
30 tons of dirt delivered for PBR Bull Riding event at Tyson Events Center
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Tyson Events Center is getting transformed - and that involves lots of dirt. The Professional Bull Riders Challenger Series returns to the Tyson on Aug. 26th & 27th, which means the arena floor needs to be covered in dirt. In all, 70 truckloads of...
Over 150 students on waitlist for Beyond the Bell afterschool care due to staff shortage
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The great resignation continues to have an effect on many businesses in Siouxland, including after-school care. That resignation has put a lot of Siouxland parents in a pinch, too. The local Beyond the Bell Program Director is calling this an abnormal year. The afternoon before...
Sale of Sioux City's Hard Rock Hotel and Casino approved
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will soon be under new ownership, with connections to one of horse racing's biggest events. Iowa state regulators approved the sale of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to Churchill Downs, Incorporated, which runs the Kentucky Derby. The...
Trial for man charged in 1982 death of Sioux City native to start Monday in Colorado
COLORADO — The trial for a man charged with killing a Sioux City woman in the 1980s starts Monday in Colorado. 70-year-old Allen Phillips was arrested in February of last year for the death of 21-year-old Annette Schnee and another woman in Colorado. Schnee grew up in Sioux City...
Monona County K9 getting well deserved retirement
MONONA COUNTY, Iowa — A K9 with the Monona County Sheriff's Office is retiring. K9 Jenyo began her service as a Deputy Sheriff on April 16, 2016 and was partnered with Deputy Robert Maule. The Sheriff's Office says that Jenyo was purchased for a cost of $13,751 from a...
Sioux City man sentenced in toddler's death
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Sioux City man was sentenced Friday to life in prison for the death of a toddler back in 2018. 26-year-old Tayvon Davis, was charged with first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death and multiple counts of child endangerment for causing fatal injuries to his girlfriend's 19-month-old daughter in 2018.
