Local districts on end of federal universal school lunch program
(25 News Now) - The universal school lunch program expired this Summer, and now local school districts are adapting. Some districts are more affected than others, but all are eventually returning to the status quo before the pandemic. In Bloomington District 87, more than hald of their school buildings do...
Local high school teacher and coach thinks he can bridge political divide
MCLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Heyworth High School teacher and coach has taken his seat on the McLean County Board, believing he can help mend fences in an otherwise polarized political environment. Normal resident Jay “Ryan” Lawler, a Democrat, was appointed to fill the vacant District 4...
WATCH: Hale Church demolished after standing for over a century
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Friday, Peoria’s Hale Church came down after more than a hundred years of serving the West Bluff community. The church fell into disrepair in recent years, despite many attempts to salvage it. Alex Gaul was at the scene on High Street, with more...
OSF internet outage not disrupting patient care, spokesperson says
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An OSF HealthCare spokesperson confirmed OSF is experiencing an Intermittent internet outage, but patient care has not been disrupted. The outage started late Thursday afternoon, said OSF spokesperson Libby Allison. “The OSF Integrated Solution Team is addressing some internet connectivity issues. Patient care has...
Local investigators looking into a ‘sizeable’ amount of PPP loan fraud
MCLEAN COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Local investigators are learning money intended for businesses struggling during the pandemic was not always actually used for it. A McLean County man was charged Thursday for defrauding the government out of that loan money and it’s believed there are more out there.
Irish Fest is when Peoria’s ‘eyes are smiling’
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The green is taking over Downtown Peoria this weekend. This is the 42nd year for Peoria Irish Fest, celebrating Irish culture in Central Illinois. In fact, this is Illinois’ largest Celtic festival outside of Chicago. Crews were putting the final touches on the...
CrossFit competition raises money for the kids of St. Jude
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - For the 8th year in a row, a local CrossFit gym invited people to get out and get active - all for a good cause. CrossFit North Peoria hosted its annual ‘CrossFit for Hope’ event to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Local singer ready to rock the Crib
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) -American Idol finalist Leah Marlene’s homecoming concert is Saturday. It’s a summertime venue, the Corn Crib in Normal. We found crews getting the stage ready on Friday. They’re planning a family friendly, evening event. They were hoping to sell 2,500 tickets to...
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
Fire departments combat cancer exposure in firefighting gear
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Fighting fires is a dangerous enough job, but now the International Fire Fighters Association is warning departments the very gear meant to protect them might be causing a different harm. Carcinogens from soot, exhaust and other fire scene hazards can get caught in the...
Historic Washington Square is getting a modern, new addition
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It’s called the Grist Mill. CL Real Estate Development (CLRED) announced a new project in downtown Washington and hopes it will improve the quality of life for the area and reinvent the square. CLRED and Tangled Roots Hospitality will wholly own the restaurant and brewpub, but the idea was generated by Jeff and Kelly Pohl, the owners of the property on the square. The location for the new spot will be across the street from the BP gas station on the corner where Le Bakery currently sits.
Skydiver killed in accident near Ottawa
DAYTON TOWNSHIP (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Officials say one person was killed in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon. Just before 12:30 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident, which happened northeast of Ottawa. The Sheriff said the victim was found in a cornfield near...
Man critically wounded in early-morning Peoria stabbing
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a man was critically wounded in a stabbing in a local neighborhood early Saturday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of North Linn Street - near West Republic Street - for a report of a stabbing. When...
UPDATE: Fans evacuate stands after fight at Peoria Central/Metamora High School football game
UPDATE (11:30 p.m.) - Metamora Township High School has decided to forfeit its game rather than resume play Saturday against Peoria High School, said PHS Athletic Director Brien Dunphy. UPDATE (9:35 p.m.) - Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Sharon Kherat said the Peoria-Metamora game was postponed Friday night because of a...
2 people wounded in Peoria shooting Friday night
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police said two people were wounded, one of them with life-threatening injuries, after a shooting Friday evening. According to a release from the department, officers responded to a Shot Spotter call of multiple rounds on North Indiana around 9:00 p.m. Friday. When they got to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Theft on the rise at local hardware stores
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Employees at a local hardware store recently stopped a big theft attempt, but the owners say that’s not always the case. Big ticket items at Nena Hardware stores in Peoria and Morton were stolen recently, including a $2000 chair and a couple of expensive canopies.
Watermelon Festival returns to Spring Bay
SPRING BAY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - This weekend, hundreds of folks are celebrating one of the summer’s most popular fruits. The Watermelon Festival continues through Sunday over at the Spring Bay American Legion on Legion Lane. The post started the event back in 1952 and it ran for...
Arrests made in Peoria County Church Burglary cases
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Three teens have been taken into custody in connection with two burglary cases at the Peoria Chinese Christian Church in Peoria. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says a 17-year-old juvenile from Peoria, and 18-year-old Yahya S. Suid of Peoria were arrested on Thursday in connection with the vandalism that happened on August 16th. The 17-year-old is in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center for two counts of Burglary, Criminal Damage to Property, and theft.
High School Sports 8-25
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Thursday was a great night of soccer across the area. Morton topped Normal U-High 2-0 in a great battle. Washington, meanwhile, rolled past Bloomington as senior Mitch Coughlon broke the program’s all-time points record. Normal Community and Dunlap battled to a 1-1 draw.
25 Sports Tour: Fieldcrest Knights
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Fieldcrest Knights have a new head coach this fall. Nick Meyer takes over the program at his alma mater and has both his dad and brother on staff as assistants. The family feel and the new coaching staff has Knights players eager to start the season.
