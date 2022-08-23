PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It’s called the Grist Mill. CL Real Estate Development (CLRED) announced a new project in downtown Washington and hopes it will improve the quality of life for the area and reinvent the square. CLRED and Tangled Roots Hospitality will wholly own the restaurant and brewpub, but the idea was generated by Jeff and Kelly Pohl, the owners of the property on the square. The location for the new spot will be across the street from the BP gas station on the corner where Le Bakery currently sits.

WASHINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO