Linda Lee Wentland (née Veldman) passed away Monday, August 22nd, at her home in Adel, Iowa. Linda was a devoted wife to her husband of 45 years, Allen, and a proud and loving mother to her seven children. Linda's life was full of love and family, and nothing was more important to her than her children and grandchildren. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, to Richard and Shirley Veldman, Linda came from a large family with her three brothers and four sisters, before going on to start her own. Creative and spirited, Linda enjoyed sewing, baking, and working in her garden, tending the beautiful flowers that made her happy. She enjoyed collecting things that made her smile, ranging from keychains and clocks, to memorabilia of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, of which she was a lifelong fan. She will be remembered as a caring and loving mother, raising and guiding not only her own children, but the many others she babysat, took under her wing, or supported in all their hopes and dreams. Linda will be greatly missed, but her memory and legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren, and all the lives she touched while on her journey.

ADEL, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO