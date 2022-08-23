Read full article on original website
Related
ankenyfanatic.com
After sluggish start, Hawks roll past Waukee behind Williams’ 3 2nd-half TDs
Ankeny football coach Rick Nelson didn’t know what his team was doing during the first half of Friday’s season opener at Waukee. The Hawks were intercepted three times before the half and went to the locker room trailing, 7-0. “We did some really extreme things,” said Nelson. “I’ll...
kniakrls.com
Football Friday Night Coverage Begins on KNIA/KRLS
Tonight is Week One of the 2022 Iowa High School Football season, with teams getting their season started. KNIA/KRLS Radio will have full coverage of local schools this year, with play-by-play for Pella and Pella Christian on 92.1 KRLS and the KRLS2 stream, Knoxville on 95.3 KNIA, Indianola on 94.3 KNIA, and Norwalk on the KNIA3 stream on KNIAKRLS.com, with Pleasantville and PCM on the KNIAKRLS.com streams.
adelnews.com
High school composites now on display at Roy R. Estle Memorial Library in Dallas Center
Composites of Dallas Center and Dallas Center-Grimes students now have a new home at the Roy R. Estle Memorial Library in Dallas Center. The composites, featuring photos of Dallas Center and later Dallas Community and Dallas Center-Grimes classes, were hanging in the middle school, which was formerly the high school before DCG High School opened in 2002. The composites were placed in storage two years ago while construction was going on at the middle school.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Cruisin For A Cure Starts Event Today
A family that is battling a rare disease is having an annual fundraiser today. Holly and Chyenne Jensen, are hosting the Third Annual Cruisin’ for a Cure, which invites those with motorcycles, classic cars, sports cars or any other vehicle to ride around Guthrie, Adair, Madison, and Dallas counties, enjoy local restaurants, and raise funds for Huntington’s Disease.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Des Moines area gets 1 to 2.5 inches of rain overnight MAP TOTALS
(Des Moines, IA) -- Heavy rain overnight in Des Moines should help with drought conditions. The most recent Drought Monitor map put Des Moines and most of Polk County in Moderate Drought. Des Moines and Windsor Heights measured a little over 2.0 inches of rain. Waukee got 2.4 inches, Polk...
superhits1027.com
State nursery selling seedlings for fall planting
DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ State Forest Nursery will start selling seedlings next week and many thousands of Iowans are expected to place orders. Nursery manager Pat Griffin says they had been averaging about 600,000 to 700,000 seedlings sold each year, and then we...
kicdam.com
Home Base For Long Time Fair Vendor Goes Up in Flames
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A long time vendor at the Clay County Fair is working to pick up the pieces after its home base in Des Moines went up in flames earlier this week. Campbell’s Concessions has been family owned since the 1950s and has been housed on the Iowa State Fairgrounds for many decades until the building known as “The Warehouse” caught fire completely destroying the building early Wednesday morning.
theperrynews.com
Car ends up in woods on Iowa Highway 141 east of Bouton
Motorists escaped injury Saturday night when their vehicle left the roadway of Iowa Highway 141 and came to rest in woods east of Bouton. The one-vehicle mishap occurred about 7:15 p.m. in the 25700 block of Iowa Highway 141 near Quinlan Avenue. The driver and juvenile passenger were examined by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
adelnews.com
Linda Wentland
Linda Lee Wentland (née Veldman) passed away Monday, August 22nd, at her home in Adel, Iowa. Linda was a devoted wife to her husband of 45 years, Allen, and a proud and loving mother to her seven children. Linda's life was full of love and family, and nothing was more important to her than her children and grandchildren. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, to Richard and Shirley Veldman, Linda came from a large family with her three brothers and four sisters, before going on to start her own. Creative and spirited, Linda enjoyed sewing, baking, and working in her garden, tending the beautiful flowers that made her happy. She enjoyed collecting things that made her smile, ranging from keychains and clocks, to memorabilia of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, of which she was a lifelong fan. She will be remembered as a caring and loving mother, raising and guiding not only her own children, but the many others she babysat, took under her wing, or supported in all their hopes and dreams. Linda will be greatly missed, but her memory and legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren, and all the lives she touched while on her journey.
German-Themed Beer Garden Opening in Iowa For Just Two Months
Iowans are not patient people. Either that, or we're just looking to extend a good time. There's about a 99.9 percent chance that the latter is more true. Once upon a time, Oktoberfest celebrations pretty much took place in October. That's not the case anymore. I know, you're crushed. More German beer fun has been announced for the next couple of months.
iowa.media
GLBT Youth In Iowa Schools Task Force presents at Dallas Center-Grimes, but district says no records of training exist
The Iowa Standard filed an open records request with the Dallas Center-Grimes School District after GLBT Youth in Iowa Schools Task Force (Iowa Safe Schools) held professional development training. GLBT Youth in Iowa Schools Task Force has been a controversial organization. It also misused thousands of taxpayer dollars. Earlier this...
KCCI.com
Urbandale child hit by car
URBANDALE, Iowa — An Urbandale child is recovering after being hit by a car. It happened right after Olmsted Elementary students got out of class on Wednesday afternoon. The district says administrators and EMS responded quickly. The child suffered minor injuries, police reported. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Cars and homes damaged after street race ends in crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Several cars and homes are damaged after two cars crashed following a street race in Des Moines. It happened on East 14th Street on the city's northside. Des Moines police say one car lost control at Guthrie Avenue striking parked cars and homes. The second...
1380kcim.com
Over $20,000 In Damages Reported In A Two-Vehicle Accident Thursday In Jefferson
The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident Thursday morning at the intersection of Harrison and Olive Street. According to law enforcement, the accident occurred at approximately 8:01 a.m. Authorities say a 2014 Jeep Wrangler operated by Elizabeth Gross of Jefferson was northbound on South Olive Street, approaching the intersection with East Harrison Street. At the same time, a 2009 Chevrolet Express Van operated by Chad McCollum of Jefferson was traveling eastbound on Harrison Street, approaching the intersection. The front of Gross’s vehicle collided with the front passenger side of McCollum’s vehicle. The Wrangler sustained approximately $20,000 in damage, while the McCollum vehicle had roughly $2,500 in damages. Gross was transported from the scene by Greene County Emergency Medical Services for Possible injuries. McCollum was cited for failure to yield to a vehicle on the right.
Des Moines’ best chicken wings
Locals know best.Here are the spots for Des Moines metro's tastiest chicken wings, according to our readers.Ankeny🐔 The Chicken Coop — Scott Miller, Ankeny🎤 Cabaret Sports Bar & Grill — Roxi Beck, Polk City and Derek Kreidler, AnkenyDerek's tip: Order the tropical habanero.🇬🇧 Wig and Pen Pizza — Tim Gibbons, AnkenyTip: Wing Zings are the bomb.Clive🏀 Rookies Sports Bar & Grill — Derek Zarn, UrbandaleTip: Order the PB&J wingsDes Moines🍣 Sakari Shushi — Toni Minard, AnkenyTip: Ask for the sauce on the side of the Sakari wings🥡 Fawn’s Asian Cuisine — Judy McClure, DSM🍺 Court Avenue Restaurant & Brewing — Megan Grandgeorge, DSM The BBQ Wings at Rookies Sports Bar & Grill. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios⛽️ The Station on Ingersoll — Jeff Getting, WDM and David Jennings, DSM 🍗 Gerri’s Bar & Grill — Chris Logsdon, Windsor Heights and Jack Kuhns, Pleasant HillJohnston🍻 Pour Choices Neighborhood Bar — Alan Hulstein, GrimesTip: Try the house sweet chili garlic sauceWest Des Moines🍺 Grand Junction Bar and Grill — Meg Johnson, WDMTip: The crispy wings are best
Radio Iowa
Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances
The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
Court blocks proposed sale of Noah’s Ark restaurant
The managers of Des Moines’ Noah’s Ark restaurant have won a temporary injunction that prevents the restaurant from being sold, at least until a trial can be held next spring. In May, the owners of the real estate were enjoined from terminating the lease of the restaurant. The action had the added effect of discouraging […] The post Court blocks proposed sale of Noah’s Ark restaurant appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man charged with indecent exposure
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man faces charges for indecent exposure and disorderly contact after an incident near Roosevelt High School. Des Moines Police say a cheerleading coach caught 32-year-old Justin Cuevas touching himself inappropriately while watching students practice yesterday. Court documents say Cuevas then ran into...
KCCI.com
Police: Threat made to Dallas County Hospital
PERRY, Iowa — A heavy police presence filled Dallas County Hospital in Perry on Friday night. According to officials, a threat was made to the hospital around 9 p.m. Several law enforcement agencies were called out for caution. Patients and staff were evacuated while investigating the situation. Authorities say...
Car wreck leaves tornado-like destruction in Des Moines neighborhood
DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash on East 14th street left behind tornado-like destruction and has led to parts of the road blocked off Sunday morning. East 14th from Milton avenue to Thompson Avenue was left closed for a few hours after two cars crashed early Sunday morning after 4:00 am. Witnesses tell police […]
Comments / 0