Watching American Pickers is always fun to do as you never really know what Mike Wolfe and his crew will be getting into on the show. Well, we do have a little bit of a teaser from the show’s Instagram account. We get a chance to see Mike along with Danielle Colby as they check out a Forcasta. You will have to check out the clip and see what we are talking about here. Then, Robbie Wolfe and Jersey Jon Szalay are looking through some items that are part of a workshop. All told, this looks like a whale of an episode to watch on Saturday night on the History Channel. Let’s take a look at this clip and see what is happening.

