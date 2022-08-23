Read full article on original website
‘Home Town’ Star Erin Napier Reveals Adorable Birthday Gift From Husband Ben
Star of the hit renovation TV show Home Town, Erin Napier has a birthday coming up soon. She and her husband Ben have never been afraid to use their social media accounts to share their thoughts of love for one another. So when Ben wrote his loving wife a sweet birthday note, she shared it with the rest of the world.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Posts Rare Photo of His Daughter
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is greeting us all on Sunday morning with a sweet photo of his daughter named Charlie. As you can tell, Charlie appears to be one cool, calm, and relaxed young lady in one of Dad’s cars. He’s pretty sweet on her, too. Take a look at what Mike wrote in the caption area of this tender photo. It’s enough to make your heart sing, too.
‘Little House on the Prairie’s Melissa Gilbert Posts Heartwarming Pics With Youngest Granddaughter
Melissa Gilbert got her very first role at the young age of three. Seven years later, she became a full-blown child star with her role as Laura Ingalls Wilder in the classic TV series Little House on the Prairie and remained entrenched in the Hollywood lifestyle for the next four decades.
‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Brother Robbie Announces New Project
Robbie Wolfe, the brother of American Pickers star Mike Wolfe, announced on Friday (August 26th) through his Instagram account his latest project. In his latest social media post, which features a video of him walking through his project, the Davenport railroad bridge, the American Pickers star’s brother declared, “Very excited about this project. Celebrating the history of downtown Davenport. More details coming soon, stay tuned!”
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Reveals Major Life Moment in His Past in New Video
American Pickers star Mike Wolfe knew that he wanted to be a treasure hunter from a very young age. Before he found a way to make that dream a reality, however, he worked at a meat packing company outside of Chicago. In a recent Instagram post, Wolfe reminisced on his...
WATCH: ‘American Pickers’ Previews New Episode Featuring ‘One-of-a-Kind’ Car
Watching American Pickers is always fun to do as you never really know what Mike Wolfe and his crew will be getting into on the show. Well, we do have a little bit of a teaser from the show’s Instagram account. We get a chance to see Mike along with Danielle Colby as they check out a Forcasta. You will have to check out the clip and see what we are talking about here. Then, Robbie Wolfe and Jersey Jon Szalay are looking through some items that are part of a workshop. All told, this looks like a whale of an episode to watch on Saturday night on the History Channel. Let’s take a look at this clip and see what is happening.
