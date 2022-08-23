ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Posts Rare Photo of His Daughter

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is greeting us all on Sunday morning with a sweet photo of his daughter named Charlie. As you can tell, Charlie appears to be one cool, calm, and relaxed young lady in one of Dad’s cars. He’s pretty sweet on her, too. Take a look at what Mike wrote in the caption area of this tender photo. It’s enough to make your heart sing, too.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Brother Robbie Announces New Project

Robbie Wolfe, the brother of American Pickers star Mike Wolfe, announced on Friday (August 26th) through his Instagram account his latest project. In his latest social media post, which features a video of him walking through his project, the Davenport railroad bridge, the American Pickers star’s brother declared, “Very excited about this project. Celebrating the history of downtown Davenport. More details coming soon, stay tuned!”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Outsider.com

WATCH: ‘American Pickers’ Previews New Episode Featuring ‘One-of-a-Kind’ Car

Watching American Pickers is always fun to do as you never really know what Mike Wolfe and his crew will be getting into on the show. Well, we do have a little bit of a teaser from the show’s Instagram account. We get a chance to see Mike along with Danielle Colby as they check out a Forcasta. You will have to check out the clip and see what we are talking about here. Then, Robbie Wolfe and Jersey Jon Szalay are looking through some items that are part of a workshop. All told, this looks like a whale of an episode to watch on Saturday night on the History Channel. Let’s take a look at this clip and see what is happening.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

550K+
Followers
59K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy