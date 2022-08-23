This may anger and offend some of you. I hope it gives some of you second thoughts. Mayor LaToya Cantrell was right to show concern and care for an accused and convicted teen carjacker and his family. If I was in trouble, or if someone I love were in trouble, I would want to know who was with me. I doubt I’d ask people to endorse something wrong; I’d want those who care about me to support me, not my actions.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO