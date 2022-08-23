ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

KAGS

Fire causes local meat market to start over

BRYAN, Texas — After a fire broke out at a local meat market damaging the store's interior, an owner has come up with a way to salvage the business. On Tuesday, Texas Meat Market caught fire after a smoker ignited in the back of the building. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.
KAGS

Bryan Collegiate High School holds "Opening Ceremony"

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Collegiate High School kicked off their sixth annual “Opening Ceremony” on Friday. The ceremony was designed as a way to start the school year before students spend time competing between each other for a prize at the end of their spring semester. Andrew...
KAGS

Local charter school celebrates "A" rating for student growth

BRYAN, Texas — Earlier this week, the Texas Education Agency released their performance ratings for school districts throughout the state and one local charter school is celebrating its "A" rating in student growth. Arrow Academy is a public charter school in Bryan that caters to children living in impoverished...
KAGS

Navasota to host final Summer 2022 concert Fri Aug 26

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota is set to host their final concert in their “Sounds of Summer” concert series on Fri, Aug 26 at 6:30 p.m. The concert will feature Houston-based Tejano group Ser Fiel. There will also be a range of activities for families in attendance including cornhole, water slides, and food vendors.
KAGS

After Uvalde shooting, Normangee ISD is securing its campus

NORMANGEE, Texas — In response to the Texas Education Agency's mandate that school districts throughout the state comply with property standards, Normangee ISD regularly checks the locks on their exterior doors. This decision was made following the Robby Elementary mass shooting in May, during which 19 students and two...
KAGS

Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Darlin'

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Darlin', a two-year-old Pit Bull mix that's looking for her forever home. Darlin' is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and has a smile that will brighten up any home!. If you'd like to adopt Darlin', an adoption application can be found...
KAGS

Aggieland Humane Society announce 'Clear the Shelter' event

BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society is holding a 'Clear the Shelter' event on Fri, Aug 26 and Sat, Aug 27. The event will allow potential pet owners to adopt a pet from the shelter without an adoption fee. Throughout August, the shelter has been hosting Feline Fridays,...
KAGS

Texas A&M Fall 2022 Howdy Week to feature, food, fellowship, informational sessions, recreational activities for new and returning Aggies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students around the Lone Star state are beginning a new academic semester. Similarly, Texas A&M is getting back in the swing of things with Howdy Week, new and returning Aggies will be able to get themselves ready for the new semester with a myriad of activities, informational sessions, and more.
KAGS

The Burns Creek Fire 100 percent contained

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — Rocky Creek Fire Department confirmed that the Burns Creek Fire has been completely contained. The fire department released a statement on their Facebook page at 7 a.m. that the fire was 100 percent contained. In addition, the fire department has confirmed that all local and...
KAGS

New Bryan organization in dire need of new members, help

BRYAN, Texas — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a bed and a safe place to sleep, said it is in dire need of new help. A chapter was established in Bryan-College Station this year. However, volunteer Lucy Rodriguez...
KAGS

Bryan gas leak causes businesses to shut down

BRYAN, Texas — A gas leak in Bryan caused evacuations and some businesses to close Tuesday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., construction crews began to replace a pole at Maloney Avenue and Dellwood Street. Shortly after, a four-inch gas line was hit, causing a leak, according to a spokesperson from the Bryan Fire Department.
KAGS

National Dog Day celebration with Destination Bryan

BRYAN, Texas — In celebration of National Dog Day, Destination Bryan is hosting its "Pints and Paws" event. This event will be held in Downtown Bryan on August 27 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Residents are encouraged to bring their dogs to the event. If you wish to...
