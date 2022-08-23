Read full article on original website
Fire causes local meat market to start over
BRYAN, Texas — After a fire broke out at a local meat market damaging the store's interior, an owner has come up with a way to salvage the business. On Tuesday, Texas Meat Market caught fire after a smoker ignited in the back of the building. Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.
Bryan woman voices concerns over Texas trigger law banning abortions
BRYAN, Texas — It is now a felony to preform an abortion in the state of Texas after the recent trigger law went into effect on Thursday. On Fri, Aug. 26, KAGS took to the Bryan streets to discuss how women felt after the recent law went into effect.
Bryan Collegiate High School holds "Opening Ceremony"
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Collegiate High School kicked off their sixth annual “Opening Ceremony” on Friday. The ceremony was designed as a way to start the school year before students spend time competing between each other for a prize at the end of their spring semester. Andrew...
Bryan Fire Department respond to a fire at a local meat market
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Fire Department has reported a fire at the Texas Meat Market located at 600 North Texas Ave. Texas Avenue southbound that was closed at the time of the initial fire has been reopened as of a 5:52 p.m. tweet from the Bryan Police Department. The...
Local charter school celebrates "A" rating for student growth
BRYAN, Texas — Earlier this week, the Texas Education Agency released their performance ratings for school districts throughout the state and one local charter school is celebrating its "A" rating in student growth. Arrow Academy is a public charter school in Bryan that caters to children living in impoverished...
Navasota to host final Summer 2022 concert Fri Aug 26
NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota is set to host their final concert in their “Sounds of Summer” concert series on Fri, Aug 26 at 6:30 p.m. The concert will feature Houston-based Tejano group Ser Fiel. There will also be a range of activities for families in attendance including cornhole, water slides, and food vendors.
After Uvalde shooting, Normangee ISD is securing its campus
NORMANGEE, Texas — In response to the Texas Education Agency's mandate that school districts throughout the state comply with property standards, Normangee ISD regularly checks the locks on their exterior doors. This decision was made following the Robby Elementary mass shooting in May, during which 19 students and two...
College Station, Bryan ISD earn 'B' ratings in 2022 TEA Accountability Report
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — After being on pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Education Agency has released its 2022 Accountability Ratings Overall Summary for school districts around the Lone Star state. Both school districts earned 'B' ratings. College Station ISD earned an 89 score, while Bryan ISD...
Century Square College Station hosts job fair ahead of Aggie students return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Mon, Aug 15, Century Square College Station hosted a job fair at The George Hotel on its property from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Several businesses were in attendance and welcomed applicants to their tables as they’ve looked to hire candidates for positions they have open at their facilities.
College Station's City Council approved propositions for the November ballot
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Five general obligation bond propositions totaling $90.4 million were unanimously approved by the College Station City Council at its special meeting on August 17. In an article published by College Station, different statistics are explained by the reasons behind their propositions. In the article mentioned,...
Brazos Buddies featured friend of the week: Darlin'
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Darlin', a two-year-old Pit Bull mix that's looking for her forever home. Darlin' is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and has a smile that will brighten up any home!. If you'd like to adopt Darlin', an adoption application can be found...
A local man with a disease former classmates offer to restore a gift from his past
BRYAN, Texas — Craig Reagan, a Texas A&M graduate, was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on July 29, 2016. By 2018, his ability to walk had begun to deteriorate. Reagan said ALS has had few treatment options and is usually diagnosed by other doctors after determining that the...
Aggieland Humane Society announce 'Clear the Shelter' event
BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society is holding a 'Clear the Shelter' event on Fri, Aug 26 and Sat, Aug 27. The event will allow potential pet owners to adopt a pet from the shelter without an adoption fee. Throughout August, the shelter has been hosting Feline Fridays,...
Texas A&M Fall 2022 Howdy Week to feature, food, fellowship, informational sessions, recreational activities for new and returning Aggies
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students around the Lone Star state are beginning a new academic semester. Similarly, Texas A&M is getting back in the swing of things with Howdy Week, new and returning Aggies will be able to get themselves ready for the new semester with a myriad of activities, informational sessions, and more.
The Burns Creek Fire 100 percent contained
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas — Rocky Creek Fire Department confirmed that the Burns Creek Fire has been completely contained. The fire department released a statement on their Facebook page at 7 a.m. that the fire was 100 percent contained. In addition, the fire department has confirmed that all local and...
Amazon drones, job fair coming to Century Square College Station starting this Saturday
The Amazon showcase will be held from 9 a.m. until noon and is free for anybody to attend. Amazon representatives will be on-site to show off the drone models to the public and answer any questions about the new delivery method that's coming to College Station this Fall. In addition...
Brazos Crime Stoppers is looking for a man with multiple warrants
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Brazos County Crime Stoppers is asking you to help police catch Donaven Marquis Davis, 23, who is wanted on multiple warrants, the organization said. It is believed that Davis is armed. Davis has been avoiding arrest for warrants on Deadly conduct, Discharge of Firearm, Resisting...
New Bryan organization in dire need of new members, help
BRYAN, Texas — Sleep in Heavenly Peace, an organization that builds and delivers beds to children in need of a bed and a safe place to sleep, said it is in dire need of new help. A chapter was established in Bryan-College Station this year. However, volunteer Lucy Rodriguez...
Bryan gas leak causes businesses to shut down
BRYAN, Texas — A gas leak in Bryan caused evacuations and some businesses to close Tuesday morning. Shortly after 9 a.m., construction crews began to replace a pole at Maloney Avenue and Dellwood Street. Shortly after, a four-inch gas line was hit, causing a leak, according to a spokesperson from the Bryan Fire Department.
National Dog Day celebration with Destination Bryan
BRYAN, Texas — In celebration of National Dog Day, Destination Bryan is hosting its "Pints and Paws" event. This event will be held in Downtown Bryan on August 27 from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Residents are encouraged to bring their dogs to the event. If you wish to...
