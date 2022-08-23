ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPD asking witnesses of Little Saigon murder to come forward

By Will Tran, Terisa Estacio
 5 days ago

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Surveillance video caught the images of several cars passing by the crime scene at the time of Chinatown dentist Lili Xu’s murder. The Oakland Police Department is asking for those drivers to come forward.

“The vehicle we would like to speak to or the occupants of that vehicle is a white Telsa, four-door vehicle with distinct characteristics. This individual may have important information related to this homicide,” said LeRonne Armstrong, Oakland Police Chief.

The murder of Lili Xu is the latest heinous crime to rock the Little Saigon neighborhood. It was less than a month ago when an Uber driver was murdered on a Sunday morning and two people have since been arrested.

Oakland Uber driver’s suspected killers charged

In the surveillance video released by OPD, several cars passed by as the suspect got out of the White Lexus, reportedly tried to rob Xu, and when she resisted,  she was brutally shot multiple times and died at the hospital. “She wasn’t alone, the passenger is helping, and is traumatized,” said Chief Armstrong.

Armstrong, an Oakland native, said it is vital the neighborhood steps up to help.

“What we saw here was so tragic. I hope that someone out there is inspired to share what they saw. We cannot allow people who commit these type of crimes to remain in our community,” said Chief Armstrong.

