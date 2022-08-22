(The Center Square) – California lawmakers rejected a measure that would have allowed bars in certain cities to extend their operating hours until 4 a.m. Lawmakers in the State Assembly on both sides of the aisle voted Wednesday to reject Senate Bill 930, which would have authorized West Hollywood, Palm Springs and the city and county of San Francisco to allow bars, nightclubs and restaurants to operate until 3 a.m. on weekdays and 4 a.m. on weekends. The bill would have spurred a three-year pilot program in the cities starting in January 2025. Under current law, establishments can sell alcohol until 2 a.m.

