ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Georgia-based company to bring new jobs to Northeast Arkansas

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – New opportunities are coming to Mississippi County. Amy Alvarez of Chime Solutions told Region 8 News the company is bringing 500 jobs to Blytheville within the next two years. Chime Solutions is a black-owned company based out of Georgia. The goal will be to open...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

New milk depot and dispensary opens in Dunklin County

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – If you are a mother who is needing breastfeeding options, there’s some new help in Kennett. The Bootheel Mother’s Milk Depot and Dispensary located at the Dunklin County Health Department on 402 Recovery Road is now open. Officials said approved milk donors can...
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Teeing up for a cause

MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A man on a mission to honor his late brother, mother, and father. The third annual B & B Memorial golf tournament teed off at 10 a.m. this morning at Big Lake County club in Manila. The course was packed with over 30 two-man teams participating...
MANILA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
Osceola, AR
Government
City
Osceola, AR
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

Emergency crews respond to house fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Fire crews are clearing the scene of a Saturday house fire near Arkansas State University. The Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant said the fire is burning in the 16-hundred block of Aggie Road. Officials on scene told Reporter Jace Passmore the fire was small and happened during...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Truck drives straight into shed off highway

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A truck driver is okay after he drove into a shed in Craighead County. Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said he got a call about 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 about the incident. He explained the driver was heading north on Highway 141 when they...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

A much-needed grocery store is on the horizon

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Osceola has a food desert. The USDA defines a food desert as a low-income census tract with low access to healthy food. The city is looking to bring a grocery store to the east side of town to fix this. This ensures that it is within one mile of an Osceola city housing unit.
OSCEOLA, AR
Kait 8

Options for those behind on electric bills

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Families across the United States and here in the Natural State are struggling to keep the lights on, and since COVID started people have fallen further behind on their electric bills. 20 million homes in the United States are behind on their utility bill according to...
JONESBORO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murals#Art
Kait 8

Aug. 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. No changes to the forecast as we head into the weekend and into week 1 of high school football. Highs make it to the 90s today with a heat index up to the upper 90s in spots.
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KFVS12

Four arrested in connection with Caruthersville shooting

A company in southeast Missouri is joining the humanitarian effort to help Ukrainians who've been seriously wounded as result of the war. Gov. Pritzker speaks with southern Ill. college students. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
UPI News

Ancient Egyptian artifact seized in Memphis, Tenn.

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A 3,000-year-old Egyptian artifact was found in a shipment at the port of Memphis, Tenn., Customs and Border Protection officials said. The artifact was discovered on Aug. 17 and had been shipped to Memphis from Europe. Officials said the item was seized after the shipper made contradictory statements regarding the item's value.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

A Family for Me: Emma

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emma is just over a year old. She was born prematurely, so she’s a little behind on her development, but that doesn’t stop her from persevering, always with a big smile on her face. Emma is in foster care. She has cerebral palsy, among...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
WREG

Cleaned Out: Dry cleaners close shop, struggle to survive after pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While businesses reopen and people emerge from their homes after the pandemic, dry cleaners are finding it harder to survive amid the new normal. Charles Rowan, lead technical coordinator for the state of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s dry cleaning program, said there are fewer than 200 registered dry cleaning facilities […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Jonesboro man charged with raping child

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 19-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested after police took in a report which said he raped a child. Craighead County rosters said Donald Travis Martin Neer was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24. A probable cause affidavit stated on Monday, Aug. 15, Jonesboro police received a...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Counties declared disaster areas, federal funds available

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday it has declared 20 Arkansas counties as primary natural disaster areas. The declaration follows weeks of severe to extreme drought conditions in the state. According to the USDA, the designation allows its Farm Service Agency “to extend much-needed emergency...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Crash on Red Wolf blocks traffic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro backed up Wednesday afternoon traffic. Around 2:50 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a crash in front of the Popeyes on Red Wolf Boulevard. Jonesboro police said there is an injury as a result of the crash, and traffic...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Saturday shooting turns into murder investigation

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police in Mississippi County are investigating a Saturday murder. The Mississippi County Sheriff had originally said there were two shootings, one on East Rose and one on East Lakewood. Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson told Region 8 News that around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, Blytheville...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy