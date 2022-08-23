Read full article on original website
Georgia-based company to bring new jobs to Northeast Arkansas
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – New opportunities are coming to Mississippi County. Amy Alvarez of Chime Solutions told Region 8 News the company is bringing 500 jobs to Blytheville within the next two years. Chime Solutions is a black-owned company based out of Georgia. The goal will be to open...
Memphis in May to downsize, lose key festival elements for 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May (MIM) will return to Tom Lee Park in 2023, but the cost of moving the event back to the renovated park by the Mighty Mississippi River could break the bank for the city’s premiere festival. MIM President and CEO Jim Holt made...
New milk depot and dispensary opens in Dunklin County
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – If you are a mother who is needing breastfeeding options, there’s some new help in Kennett. The Bootheel Mother’s Milk Depot and Dispensary located at the Dunklin County Health Department on 402 Recovery Road is now open. Officials said approved milk donors can...
Teeing up for a cause
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) - A man on a mission to honor his late brother, mother, and father. The third annual B & B Memorial golf tournament teed off at 10 a.m. this morning at Big Lake County club in Manila. The course was packed with over 30 two-man teams participating...
Emergency crews respond to house fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Fire crews are clearing the scene of a Saturday house fire near Arkansas State University. The Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant said the fire is burning in the 16-hundred block of Aggie Road. Officials on scene told Reporter Jace Passmore the fire was small and happened during...
Truck drives straight into shed off highway
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – A truck driver is okay after he drove into a shed in Craighead County. Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said he got a call about 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26 about the incident. He explained the driver was heading north on Highway 141 when they...
A much-needed grocery store is on the horizon
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Osceola has a food desert. The USDA defines a food desert as a low-income census tract with low access to healthy food. The city is looking to bring a grocery store to the east side of town to fix this. This ensures that it is within one mile of an Osceola city housing unit.
Options for those behind on electric bills
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Families across the United States and here in the Natural State are struggling to keep the lights on, and since COVID started people have fallen further behind on their electric bills. 20 million homes in the United States are behind on their utility bill according to...
Gunfire Breaks Out in Front of Hyatt Centric in Downtown Memphis
DEVELOPING STORY: Multiple gunshots were fired late Saturday night in front of the Hyatt Centric, the high-profile hotel located at the foot of Beale Street. Video shows crime scene tape wrapped around the front of the pricy hotel. There’s no word on injuries.
Aug. 26: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. No changes to the forecast as we head into the weekend and into week 1 of high school football. Highs make it to the 90s today with a heat index up to the upper 90s in spots.
Where’s Wanda? County clerk still nowhere to be found
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There’s still no sign of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. The embattled clerk has been under fire for what many call an untimely vacation after a backlog at her office caused a week-long shutdown. At the main Shelby County Clerk’s Office, some visitors had no idea the entire place was closed. They showed […]
Four arrested in connection with Caruthersville shooting
A company in southeast Missouri is joining the humanitarian effort to help Ukrainians who've been seriously wounded as result of the war. Gov. Pritzker speaks with southern Ill. college students. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Governor JB Pritzker met with college students in southern Illinois to discuss the challenges they...
Ancient Egyptian artifact seized in Memphis, Tenn.
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A 3,000-year-old Egyptian artifact was found in a shipment at the port of Memphis, Tenn., Customs and Border Protection officials said. The artifact was discovered on Aug. 17 and had been shipped to Memphis from Europe. Officials said the item was seized after the shipper made contradictory statements regarding the item's value.
A Family for Me: Emma
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emma is just over a year old. She was born prematurely, so she’s a little behind on her development, but that doesn’t stop her from persevering, always with a big smile on her face. Emma is in foster care. She has cerebral palsy, among...
Second Whataburger in Memphis area opens this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another Whataburger in the Mid-South will open its doors Wednesday. The second of the four Whataburger locations coming to the Memphis area will be located on 6829 Getwell Road off of Goodman Road in Southaven. The restaurant will begin operations at 11 a.m. The Texas-based burger chain will also open two other […]
Cleaned Out: Dry cleaners close shop, struggle to survive after pandemic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — While businesses reopen and people emerge from their homes after the pandemic, dry cleaners are finding it harder to survive amid the new normal. Charles Rowan, lead technical coordinator for the state of Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s dry cleaning program, said there are fewer than 200 registered dry cleaning facilities […]
Jonesboro man charged with raping child
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – A 19-year-old Jonesboro man was arrested after police took in a report which said he raped a child. Craighead County rosters said Donald Travis Martin Neer was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 24. A probable cause affidavit stated on Monday, Aug. 15, Jonesboro police received a...
Counties declared disaster areas, federal funds available
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday it has declared 20 Arkansas counties as primary natural disaster areas. The declaration follows weeks of severe to extreme drought conditions in the state. According to the USDA, the designation allows its Farm Service Agency “to extend much-needed emergency...
Crash on Red Wolf blocks traffic
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash in Jonesboro backed up Wednesday afternoon traffic. Around 2:50 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene of a crash in front of the Popeyes on Red Wolf Boulevard. Jonesboro police said there is an injury as a result of the crash, and traffic...
Saturday shooting turns into murder investigation
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Police in Mississippi County are investigating a Saturday murder. The Mississippi County Sheriff had originally said there were two shootings, one on East Rose and one on East Lakewood. Blytheville Police Chief Ross Thompson told Region 8 News that around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 27, Blytheville...
