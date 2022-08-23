After being confirmed to portray the main villain in the upcoming Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa back in March, fans of the franchise can finally take a first look at Chris Hemsworth‘s character thanks to new set images that have surfaced. As you can see below, the Thor actor takes on a very different look from the roles he’s portrayed so far, with long gray hair running down over his shoulders as well as a large beard on his face. Of course, he’s also dressed in the heavy-metal-styled post-apocalyptic aesthetic that’s signature to the Mad Max series.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO