Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel6now.com
Rain chances return Saturday evening
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 95 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 71 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, for Hotter’N Hell we will have a high of 96. Saturday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies.
newschannel6now.com
Fire at donut shop causes $25K in damages
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at the Daylight Donut shop on Thursday. Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 2700 Southwest Pkwy. around 1:40 a.m., where they saw fire coming out of a window at the back of the building. Fire officials said it took around 10 minutes for them to control a small fire inside the building, near a window. They also reported seeing boxes of grease that had melted, and stated the floors were covered in liquid grease.
newschannel6now.com
Hotter N’ Hell Hundred 2022 Highlights
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was another great bike race in Wichita Falls on Saturday, as Hotter N’ Hell Hundred 2022 kicked off with cyclists from around the country!. Check out the galleries below for your News Channel 6 team’s interviews, live coverage, and pictures from this year’s event!
newschannel6now.com
HHH consumer show
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Before the big race kicks off on Saturday, cycle enthusiasts gathered at the MPEC for the consumer show. Over 90 vendors were there, selling everything from cycling gear to beef jerky. Folks participating in the race could also pick up their official Hotter’N Hell Hundred packet with their unique race number and their t-shirt.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fentanyl in Wichita Falls to be addressed by WFPD
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Police Department announced that it would be addressing Fentanyl and its prevalence in Wichita Falls in a media conference on Friday. The use of the deadly drug has been on the rise across the country as it was announced that three Texas high schoolers had recently died due […]
newschannel6now.com
Wichita Falls held their annual spaghetti dinner
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hotter N’ Hell riders got the chance to carb load before the big ride at the spaghetti dinner. The annual dinner served salad, breadsticks, cold drinks, and most importantly spaghetti. “The spaghetti dinner is a tradition,” Chip Filer, executive director of Hotter N’ Hell...
newschannel6now.com
Rufus is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - August 26 is National Dog Day, and you can celebrate by adopting a sweet dog named Rufus. Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services stopped by News Channel 6 to introduce us to Rufus, who adores treats. We loved getting to pet the four-month-old puppy during his visit.
5 things we wish Wichita Falls still had
If you're from Wichita Falls, or you've lived here for any length of time, chances are, you have memories tied to these places. We're already putting together a list with five more things we wish Wichita Falls still had, so make sure to let us know all the place you loved that didn't make this list.
RELATED PEOPLE
newschannel6now.com
11 puppies find homes through Underdog Express
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - August 26 is national dog day, so we wanted to share this heartwarming story from right here in Texoma. When City officials found a pregnant dog, P.E.T.S. Clinic got her out of the shelter and into a foster home just two days before she gave birth. They were expecting a small litter, but ended up with not one, not two, but eleven puppies!
WATCH: Hotter’N Hell bike pile-up crash
Crews were called out to a bicycle crash along the route of the 41st annual Hotter'n Hell bike race Saturday Morning.
newschannel6now.com
WF restaurant helps those in need
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls restaurant is giving back to the community by offering free food and water to those in need. Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can’t afford a meal, stop in during business hours at Chicago Pizza Kitchen to get a slice and a cup of cold water.
newschannel6now.com
Celebrating 100 years with MSU Texas: Exploring the archives
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is celebrating a century with Midwestern State University, and we’re continuing our tribute to the university’s past, present and future with a look into the artifacts held in the MSU Texas archives. Located in the Moffett Library, shelves are full...
IN THIS ARTICLE
newschannel6now.com
Wichita County releases COVID update for week of Aug. 26
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported one new death, 227 cases and 235 recoveries on Friday, Aug. 26. Four Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time. The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise...
newschannel6now.com
Rider, Old High football rivalry week kicks off
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With a matchup that has a lot of history behind it, Rider and Old High football teams will face off Friday, August 26 at Memorial Stadium. One event leading up to the big game included the Rider High School Parade that began at 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 25 on Lindale, followed by “The Happening” event in the Field House.
Holliday police chase ends in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A police chase that started in Archer County ended in Wichita Falls with one arrest. The chase started around 10:30 a.m. Friday in Holliday after officers were called out to a reported family dispute. Authorities say a woman had a confrontation with her mother over custody of the woman’s child. Holliday […]
newschannel6now.com
Chantale Belefanti talks with a cyclist about his specialty bike and takes it for a ride!
U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson partnered with grassroots group Americans for Prosperity-Texas to lower gas prices for for Danny Foix Shell customers on Aug. 25. Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can’t afford a meal, stop in during business hours at Chicago Pizza Kitchen to get a slice and a cup of cold water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel6now.com
City View Junior/Senior High welcomes new principal
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new year brings a new principal to City View Junior/Senior High School. Jesse Thomas however is no stranger to the classroom or even the role. After spending the last 19 years in Wichita Falls ISD, Jesse Thomas is starting this new position with lots of experience. The last 14 have been as vice-principal and principal at both elementary and secondary levels. With the highest amount of enrolled students they’ve ever had due to their transfer policy.
newschannel6now.com
Zeus and Zye are looking for their forever homes
Owner Thaddeus Turner says if you are hungry, homeless, or simply can’t afford a meal, stop in during business hours at Chicago Pizza Kitchen to get a slice and a cup of cold water. Gas prices lowered during media campaign. Updated: 15 hours ago. U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson partnered...
Small fire sparks at local donut shop
The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a small fire at a local donut shop early Thursday morning.
Local bondsman lies about wanted girlfriend’s location, Texas Ranger says
The arrest affidavit for a local bail bondsman with several previous arrests alleges he was concealing his girlfriend, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants.
Comments / 0