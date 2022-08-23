Hollyoaks spoilers: Will Joseph Holmes be exposed as a KILLER?

Bully boy, Joseph Holmes (played by Olly Rhodes) still thinks he's got away with MURDER on Hollyoaks (6:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But could it be that his KILLER crime is about to catch-up with him?



Vicky Grant (Anya Lawrence) reels when Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) reveals there could be evidence linking her boyfriend, Joseph, to the fatal stabbing of PC Saul Reeves last month...



On yesterday's episode of the Channel 4/E4 soap, Vicky's foster carer, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) broke into Joseph's family home and found a phone that Joseph has been hiding in his bedroom.



Maxine convinces Vicky to give them the password for the mystery phone.



But WHAT will they find on the phone?



Will there be proof that Joseph stabbed Saul, and then framed Felix's teenage son, DeMarcus (Tomi Ade) for the crime?

Vicky discovers her boyfriend Joseph is being investigated over Saul's murder on Hollyoaks... (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

The McQueen family are natural born survivors and have been involved in loads of dodgy money making opportunities over the years.



The family are back to their usual antics when they decide to open a new underground bar in the village!



Hmm, wonder if this has anything to do with that SECRET cellar and bar they discovered beneath the former Hutch restaurant earlier this year??



Sally Sinclair (Annie Wallace) is worried that their latest business venture could jeopardise her son, John Paul's (James Sutton) recovery from alcohol addiction.



However, after John Paul gives the family his backing and encourages them to open for business, it looks like the McQueen family's latest money-maker is a go, go, GO!



But what will rival bar owner, Grace Black (Tamara Wall), make of the new competition for The Loft?



Something tells us that she ain't gonna be too happy!

The McQueen women are ready to get glammed-up for their NEW business venture on Hollyoaks! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

