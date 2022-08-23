Read full article on original website
Landlord who owns 283 rental properties complains he can't afford a proposed freeze on rents - as huge numbers of young Aussies struggle to buy their first home
A property owner with a whopping 283 rental properties in his portfolio says he can not afford to ease the burden for tenants despite his immense wealth, prompting social media users to erupt in anger and label him 'greedy'. The landlord David called 2GB's Ben Fordham on Thursday to oppose...
Motley Fool
Nvidia Stock: Looking At The Big Picture
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about what...
Benzinga
Market Volatility Decreases Further As Investors Await Powell Speech
U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday driven by gains in mega-cap growth shares. Investors are awaiting speech from the Fed chief Jerome Powell at the central bank’s annual monetary policy conference. Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR dropped more than 10% on Thursday after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q2...
CommVault Systems President & CEO Sold $221K In Company Stock
Sanjay Mirchandani, President & CEO at CommVault Systems CVLT, reported a large insider sell on August 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday showed that Mirchandani sold 3,727 shares of CommVault Systems. The total transaction amounted to $221,122.
NASDAQ
First Week of October 21st Options Trading For Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)
Investors in Hain Celestial Group Inc (Symbol: HAIN) saw new options begin trading this week, for the October 21st expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the HAIN options chain for the new October 21st contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
PTON, SNOW, SPLK, FATE, and ADSK stocks showed maximum price movement on Thursday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Thursday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Montana-based Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) topped the list as its shares jumped...
NASDAQ
First Week of April 2023 Options Trading For WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Investors in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (Symbol: WSC) saw new options become available this week, for the April 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 240 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the WSC options chain for the new April 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Sending suspect to China could cost New Zealand millions
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Sending a murder suspect to face trial in China could end up costing New Zealand taxpayers millions of dollars because officials would need to post an extra diplomat to Shanghai to monitor his treatment, documents exclusively obtained by The Associated Press show. But the...
NASDAQ
With 71% institutional ownership, Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) is a favorite amongst the big guns
Every investor in Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 71% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company. Since institutional...
NASDAQ
Argo Group International Holdings (NYSE:ARGO) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.31
Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.31 per share on the 15th of September. The dividend yield will be 6.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average. While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it...
US News and World Report
Salesforce Cuts Revenue Forecast on Forex Hit, Lower IT Spending
(Reuters) -Salesforce Inc on Wednesday cut its full-year revenue forecast to below market estimates over a sharp hit from a strong dollar and "measured" purchases from its customers, sending shares down 6% in extended trading. Analysts had warned that macroeconomic factors such as inflation and slowing U.S. growth could hurt...
NASDAQ
Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Thursday, shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ENTA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $63.60, changing hands as low as $62.97 per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ENTA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Amazon, UnitedHealth among bidders for Signify Health - Bloomberg
Aug 22 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O), UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) and CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) are bidding separately for home health services provider Signify Health Inc (SGFY.N), Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.
High energy prices here for years to come, expert warns
Households and businesses have been warned that the “era of cheap energy is over”, after energy regulator Ofgem hiked bills on Friday.The UK is going to see gas prices remain high over the next few years, even if some of the current extreme costs ease off, said Nathan Piper, an oil and gas analyst at Investec.As Europe severs ties with Russia, the UK is going to become increasingly reliant on liquified natural gas (LNG), which is transported around the world on ships, he said.This is naturally more expensive than gas piped across continents, and will mean prices stay well above...
NASDAQ
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MRVI) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?
It is hard to get excited after looking at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' (NASDAQ:MRVI) recent performance, when its stock has declined 30% over the past three months. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' ROE.
NASDAQ
With 49% stake, LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATG) seems to have captured institutional investors' interest
To get a sense of who is truly in control of LatAmGrowth SPAC (NASDAQ:LATG), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 49% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.
Benzinga
iClick Interactive Asia: Q2 Earnings Insights
IClick Interactive Asia ICLK reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. iClick Interactive Asia missed estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was down $39.92 million from...
NASDAQ
Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEOG, RLMD, DE
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG), where a total volume of 38,422 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 96.3% of NEOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 19,091 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares of NEOG. Below is a chart showing NEOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Highwoods Properties, Inc. Shares Approach 52-Week Low - Market Mover
Highwoods Properties, Inc. (HIW) shares closed today at 0.5% above its 52 week low of $32.14, giving the company a market cap of $3B. The stock is currently down 24.7% year-to-date, down 25.7% over the past 12 months, and down 20.9% over the past five years. This week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3.5%, and the S&P 500 fell 4.0%.
NASDAQ
End Market Strength Aids Berry Global (BERY) Despite Cost Woes
Berry Global Group, Inc. BERY benefits from its presence in diverse end markets, which allows it to offset risks associated with a single market. In the quarters ahead, strength in its end markets like food, healthcare, pharmaceutical, personal care and beverage will continue to stoke growth. Also, its robust product portfolio, the bulk of which includes consumer non-discretionary products is likely to be beneficial in the near term. Management anticipates overall organic sales growth in low-single-digit from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level for the fiscal fourth quarter (ending September 2022).
