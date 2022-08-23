ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Chief discusses ShotSpotter system with council

By By WILLIAM F. WEST Staff Writer
Rocky Mount Telegram
 5 days ago

Police Chief Robert Hassell recently told the City Council he and his team are reviewing ShotSpotter activations because he wants to know how many activations the last several years resulted in some kind of crime having actually been identified, how many weapons were seized in each instance and how many arrests were made in each instance.

Hassell made his statement during the council’s monthly work session, which was held on Aug. 15 and included his presentation of the police department’s crime data for July to the council and the viewing audience.

ShotSpotter is a system of sensors designed to detect, locate and alert police of gunfire in real time. News reports in late July and early this month said Durham intends to employ ShotSpotter technology in part of the Bull City.

During the Aug. 15 Rocky Mount City Council work session, Councilman Lige Daughtridge, given Durham having been in the news in connection with ShotSpotter, asked Hassell whether he would be an advocate of another municipality utilizing the tool. Daughtridge said if the answer was yes, then he wanted to know, “Do we have enough of the ShotSpotter in Rocky Mount to be sufficient?”

After Hassell made clear he wants to look at the local ShotSpotter data, he also made clear ShotSpotter has been quite successful in Rocky Mount. Many arrests have been made as a result of ShotSpotter alerting the police department within a second of a shot having been identified, he said.

The alert goes directly to the police communications center, resulting in officers getting to the location of the alert more quickly and finding people speeding away from the location, he said.

At the same time, he said of expanding ShotSpotter, “I want to know how effective it has been for us.”

“I am a man of numbers,” he said.

Hassell said ShotSpotter technology covers a 3-square-mile area in the city.

Although the specific locations of the ShotSpotter sensors are not publicly disclosed by the police department, maps as part of the department’s monthly crime reports show the majority of the reports of shots fired are in the southern to southeastern area of the city.

Hassell also noted the data suggests ShotSpotter detects shots occurring outside of that 3-square-mile area.

Councilman Reuben Blackwell asked Hassell about what the protocol is when the police department is notified a shot has been fired.

Hassell said the protocol is to immediately dispatch an officer to the area and try to identify where that shot occurred, if anyone is hurt, if there is any property damage and who was partaking in that gun being fired.

Blackwell asked whether the police department has the capacity to triangulate the ShotSpotter notification and a phone call to the dispatcher that might happen about the same time.

“Yes sir, we do,” Hassell said. “ShotSpotter gives us almost within, I think, it’s 20 feet of where that shot was actually fired in the city. And then, of course, we also track when a citizen calls us.”

Hassell said he may be a bit off on this, but that, “It’s typically sometimes five minutes or more between when ShotSpotter alerts us and a citizen sometimes calls it in.”

Blackwell also wanted to know what was the police department’s response time for showing up at the location or proximity between the notification by ShotSpotter and when an officer arrives at the scene.

“Priority one calls are five minutes or less, approximately,” Hassell said.

Blackwell deduced his subsequent understanding is that if somebody is driving through shooting up in the air and driving on, the officer might not get that person at that moment, but the officer might pass them on the way in response.

“Exactly, sir,” Hassell said.

Hassell also said there was a case some months back after which a ShotSpotter alert occurred, responding officers saw a motorist speeding out of the area and the officers, with probable cause, halted the driver.

Hassell said the officers immediately identified four people, all of whom were from outside the city, and also identified four weapons.

“And they were in fact the individuals that had just shot that weapon and injured someone at that location,” he said.

The police department’s crime report for July said there was a total of 69 shots fired, which resulted in a total of 23 instances of shell casings having been discovered and a total of 128 shell casings having been found.

For the year to date as of the end of July, a total of 1,577 shell casings have been recovered.

Hassell also emphasized a comparison chart that showed that since March, the trend has been that the number of shots fired each subsequent month to the end of July has remained lower in number than from April 2021 to the end of July 2021.

According to the report, 42 firearms were seized in July. For the year to date as of the end of July, a total of 283 firearms have been seized.

There were also six arrests in July on weapons-related charges.

The Telegram first reported in 2011 that the police department added ShotSpotter as a tool to help detect crime.

Daughtridge’s line of questioning during the City Council work session on Aug. 15 came after Councilman Richard Joyner wanted to know whether the police department is doing anything in the southern to southeastern area of the city to try to look at why there are that many shots in that area.

“We are doing extra patrols in identified areas of the city where we see increased crime,” Hassell said.

Hassell emphasized that one will see more crimes in the southern to southeastern area of the city because that is where ShotSpotter is located.

He said the rest of the reports of shots fired elsewhere in the city come from citizens or from officers who were in an area where gunfire occurred.

“But when we do see concentrated areas of shots or any crime, we are putting extra attention in those areas by extra patrols to try to identify and catch those who are partaking in those crimes,” he said.

The Rocky Mount Telegram has been covering the Twin Counties for nearly 120 years. Owned by Adams Publishing Group, the Telegram has won a long string of editorial and advertising awards over the years from the North Carolina Press Association.

