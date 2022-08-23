Read full article on original website
Utica football hosts the Mohawk Valley Challengers for 2022, “Pioneer Pitch-In”
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With Utica University First-Year students moving in earlier this week, that meant it was time for the continuation of a now yearly tradition aimed at getting those new students involved in the Utica community, Pioneer Pitch-In. For the second straight year the Utica University teamed up with the Mohawk Valley Challengers, a local no-profit that give children with special needs the opportunity to play flag football as a team, as their contribution to the Pitch-In.
Utica Zoo welcomes Red Panda Mei Lin back home
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Zoo is very happy to welcome home Red Panda Mei Lin after being away for a year at the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago. Mei Lin is a female Red Panda born in 2019 to parents Ming Yue & Muse who both tragically passed away due to illness in 2021. The devastating loss of Ming Yue & Muse prompted several improvements to the Red Panda Habitat and the development of new Species Survival Plan (SSP) recommendations. Mei Lin is one of two pandas in a blood-related family who live at the zoo and when she reached maturity in 2021, she was transferred to the Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago.
UPD looking for suspects in basketball game shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a shooting has taken place at a basketball game in Utica on August 25th, and is asking the public for help in identifying suspects. Around 9:10 pm on Thursday, officers were patrolling the 700 block of Washington Street...
Back to school: update on bus services for Utica City School District
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The first day of school is right around the corner, which may leave Utica City School District parents wondering if they will have struggles with transportation for their children. Last year, the bus driver shortage impacted many students’ daily commute to school. This year,...
NYS Attorney General Comments on Utica’s Gun Buyback Event
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – This Saturday, August 27th, the Utica Police Department, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s office, will be hosting a gun buyback event at the Parkway Community Recreation Center in the parking lot off Elm Street. “This is an effort to get...
Woman charged with DWI and assault
SALISBURY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A Dolgeville woman has been charged with DWI and Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree following a car – motorcycle accident Saturday night in the Town of Salisbury. New York State Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 29A and McClure Road a little after 8:00PM Saturday.
Oneida County Stop-DWI Labor Day Campaign
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, city police agencies and New York State Police will be participating in a special end-of-summer statewide operation to combat impaired driving until Sept. 5th. “If an adult over 21 wants to drink that’s their business, but if they...
Man shot in North Country road rage incident
FORESTPORT, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving several motorcycle riders. Troopers were called to Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport shortly after 4:30PM Saturday. They found a man behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Impala with a gunshot wound. The gunshot wound was sustained from a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists.
Oneida County Sheriff charge Missouri woman with Arson
ORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Missouri woman has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including second-degree arson after a search warrant was executed on August 26th. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, following an arson investigation, a search warrant...
Canastota man charged with multiple drug-related felonies
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s office has reported that a Canastota man has been charged with multiple drug-related felonies after a search warrant was executed in the Village of Canastota on August 24th. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday, after a lengthy investigation, deputies executed...
