ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Workers at the Starbucks in Ithaca walked out on their shift at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning after they say one of their co-workers was unjustly fired. Over a dozen of recently unionized workers gathered on the corner of E. Seneca St., outside of the Ithaca Commons Starbucks location, yelling chants and holding signs that said “union busting is disgusting.”

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO