cnyhomepage.com
UPD looking for suspects in basketball game shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a shooting has taken place at a basketball game in Utica on August 25th, and is asking the public for help in identifying suspects. Around 9:10 pm on Thursday, officers were patrolling the 700 block of Washington Street...
cnyhomepage.com
NYS Attorney General Comments on Utica’s Gun Buyback Event
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – This Saturday, August 27th, the Utica Police Department, in conjunction with the New York State Attorney General’s office, will be hosting a gun buyback event at the Parkway Community Recreation Center in the parking lot off Elm Street. “This is an effort to get...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Stop-DWI Labor Day Campaign
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, city police agencies and New York State Police will be participating in a special end-of-summer statewide operation to combat impaired driving until Sept. 5th. “If an adult over 21 wants to drink that’s their business, but if they...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County Sheriff charge Missouri woman with Arson
ORISKANY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that a Missouri woman has been arrested on multiple felony charges, including second-degree arson after a search warrant was executed on August 26th. According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, following an arson investigation, a search warrant...
cnyhomepage.com
Ithaca Starbucks workers strike after employee is fired
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Workers at the Starbucks in Ithaca walked out on their shift at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning after they say one of their co-workers was unjustly fired. Over a dozen of recently unionized workers gathered on the corner of E. Seneca St., outside of the Ithaca Commons Starbucks location, yelling chants and holding signs that said “union busting is disgusting.”
cnyhomepage.com
Canastota man charged with multiple drug-related felonies
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Madison County Sheriff’s office has reported that a Canastota man has been charged with multiple drug-related felonies after a search warrant was executed in the Village of Canastota on August 24th. According to the Sheriff, on Wednesday, after a lengthy investigation, deputies executed...
cnyhomepage.com
Man shot in North Country road rage incident
FORESTPORT, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police are investigating a road rage incident involving several motorcycle riders. Troopers were called to Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport shortly after 4:30PM Saturday. They found a man behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Impala with a gunshot wound. The gunshot wound was sustained from a road rage incident involving several motorcyclists.
