Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Friday Night Rivals: East Rutherford vs. Tuscola, 08-26-22

Welcome back for another night of Friday Night Rivals!. For our Week 2 action, the 0-1 Cavaliers of East Rutherford are on the road to Tuscola to take on the 1-0 Mountaineers. Last week, the Cavaliers fell to West Henderson by a score of 55-0. This week, they hope to turn things around against the Mountaineers. If last their showing in week 1 says anything, the Cavaliers are in for a battle. Tuscola took out Madison last week by a score of 55-7.
FOREST CITY, NC
WLOS.com

Clemson earns shut-out win over Western Carolina

Cullowhee — WLOS -- (CLEMSON ATHLETICS) Following four sensational second-half goals, the No. 18 Clemson Tigers secured a dominant 6-0 victory against the Western Carolina University Catamounts on Thursday evening. Clemson’s six goals are the most since October of last season against Syracuse at Historic Riggs Field. “It...
CLEMSON, SC
thevalleyecho.com

Owen falls to Chase in season opener

A road trip to Forest City, Aug. 26, as the Warhorses opened the 2022 season against 1-0 Chase, offered a few glimpses into the potential of the visiting team, but another strong showing at home for the Trojans proved far too much to overcome. While the offense of first-year Owen...
FOREST CITY, NC
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Football
Asheville, NC
Education
Asheville, NC
Sports
WLOS.com

Commonwealth Golf Partners to run Asheville Municipal Golf Course

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This week, Asheville City Council approved a new operator for the historic 1927 Donald Ross-designed Municipal Golf Course. Starting in October, Commonwealth Golf Partners will take over course operations and maintenance. Right now, the historic course is in need of millions of dollars in repairs.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WJCL

Steve Martin, Darius Rucker spotted in SC

There is no doubt that Greenville, South Carolina is on the map and gaining attention across the world. CNN is now ranking Greenville as one of the best places in the world to go for fall. The city has had its share of celebrity visits through the years and they...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Mauldin police say missing woman may be in danger

Man hits girlfriend's ex with car after brick thrown, deputies say. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation with a woman Friday morning. University of South Carolina to announce new name for live masot.
MAULDIN, SC
WSPA 7News

Georgia man wins $300K lottery prize in the Upstate

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia man won a $300,000 scratch-off lottery prize while visiting friends in the Upstate. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. The winner told the lottery he stopped by the store for a bottle of water […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WLOS.com

Otters Olive and Obi a favorite at WNC Nature Center

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Olive was born in the wild in South Carolina, where she was orphaned as a pup and a family took her in. Now, Olive calls the Western North Carolina Nature Center home!. Olive and her friend, Obiwan, are two adorable North American River Otters who...
ASHEVILLE, NC
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Asheville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Asheville, NC Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Asheville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

$200K lottery ticket sold in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Check your tickets! A $200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold in Greenville. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Sunoco Quick Mart at 1801 Laurens Road. All five numbers in Tuesday’s drawing matched resulting in the top prize of $100,000. The ticket holder “powered […]
GREENVILLE, SC
dailyphew.com

Mama Bear Takes Her 5 Adorable Cubs To Play In A Children's Playground

There are few other animals who love to play as freely and recklessly as bear cubs do. While these adorable creatures usually prefer to go loose when they stumble upon a puddle or an open field, as it turns out, they don’t shy away from playing like human children do, too. Just look at these 5 adorable cubs who wandered into someone’s backyard and promptly started playing with their swingset. “This was taken in our backyard. It is supposedly a mom and five cubs, two of which are suspected to be adopted from a different litter,” said the person who spotted this joyful bear family.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
BRYSON CITY, NC
FOX Carolina

Grand Bohemian Lodge opens in heart of Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s newest luxury hotel is opening its door for the first time to customers. The Grand Bohemian Lodge, located at 44 East Camperdown Way, sits tall over Falls Park and Reedy river in the heart of downtown Greenville. “With rich woods and stone accents,...
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville authorities say armed robberies are up by 33% so far this year. The Asheville Police Department says there have been 55 armed robberies reported in 2022, that’s compared to 39 this time last year. Currently, the department is working to identify suspects in three armed robberies that happened last week.
ASHEVILLE, NC

