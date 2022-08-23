ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 13

Guest
5d ago

Baltimore just needs to clean up their act. Between the city people killing each other and the city government corruption, Baltimore is doomed.

Reply
4
Related
WTOP

Identity theft cases up nearly 200% in Maryland and Virginia

Identity theft is on the rise, with Maryland and Virginia residents being heavily targeted by scammers, according to the CEO of an identity validation company. “I would say if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” said Bryan Lewis, CEO of Intellicheck, a company providing identity validation and fraud detection services.
MARYLAND STATE
13newsnow.com

Virginia may follow California's 2035 ban on new gas vehicles due to state law

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia law passed by Democrats may require the state to follow California's new regulations that will phase out sales of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The regulations, approved by the California Air Resources Board Thursday, created a roadmap that will lead to all new cars and light trucks sold in the state having zero emissions. The change wouldn't ban the use of gas-powered vehicles or the sale of older gas-powered vehicles, though.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Amber Alert
NBC12

Virginia’s Executive Mansion to reopen for public tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s Executive Mansion is reopening to the public for tours after being closed for over 2 years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday, Sept. 2, the mansion will open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue to open its doors every Friday for public tours.
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Fox
msn.com

Virginia high school teacher sentenced for importing more than 400 Ecstasy pills

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) - A Virginia high school teacher was sentenced to two years in prison for importing 470 Ecstacy pills into the United States from overseas, according to court documents. Court documents state that 39-year-old Andrew Myers, a high school special education teacher, was importing MDMA into the...
fox5dc.com

Mayor, police chief face questions after 12 people shot in DC

WASHINGTON - On Thursday, the D.C. Police Chief and Mayor faced serious questions after 12 people were shot in the District the day before. One of those homicide scenes on O St. NW by North Capitol St., unfolded outside of a senior home and left kids at a nearby charter school rushing for cover on their first day of class.
OXON HILL, MD
msn.com

Virginia State Police investigating fatal pedestrian accident on Interstate 64

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident overnight on Interstate 64. At approximately 12:41 a.m., a trooper observed traffic stopped westbound in the HOV system in Norfolk. Upon further investigation, the trooper found a crash had occurred involving a pedestrian. According to police, a...
NORFOLK, VA
Kingsport Times-News

18 new troopers join ranks of Virginia State Police

RICHMOND — The 136th generation of Virginia state troopers graduated last week, with 18 new troopers presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country and are now joining...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy